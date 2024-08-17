Since gaming on Linux is a thing now, and has been for quite a while, people are starting to look for good gamepads (controllers) that work on Linux.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the best gamepads for Linux that work out of the box or without any issues, with little to no setting up required. So, install your favorite Linux game, set up your gamepad, and start gaming.

Here’s a quick comparison of the best gamepads (controllers) for Linux:

All gamepads featured in this article will work out of the box. However, for some gamepads, you might need to do a little bit of tweaking depending on what game you’re playing or what platform you’re playing on. Some extra features might not work out of the box. It’s best to google the gamepad’s name and the platform/game so you can find specific details. The Arch Wiki has extensive details about most gamepads for Linux. It’s always best to use the latest kernel and update your drivers before trying out a gamepad.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller

A plus for the DualSense controller is that the Linux drivers are written and supported by Sony themselves. Everything (mostly) just works out of the box, you just plug and play.

Here are the main features of the gamepad:

bluetooth connectivity

can be used with a wired connection too

haptic feedback

dynamic adaptive triggers

built-in microphone

the option to remap buttons

Some things you should note:

the adaptive triggers only work when you’re using a wired USB connection (not bluetooth), but it’s the same case if you’d be using Windows

for the adaptive triggers to work, you need to disable Steam Input

PS4 DualShock Wireless Controller

Another gamepad by Sony – the PS4 wireless controller. Similarly to the PS5 controller, this works out of the box and the drivers are supported by Sony.

Here are the main features:

light bar that glows depending on the in-game colors

integrated 3.5mm audio (stereo) jack

built-in speakers

motion sensors (accelerometer and gyroscope)

multi-touch pad

8BitDo SN30 Pro Wired Gamepad

8BitDo have dozens of controllers in different styles with different functions and most are compatible with Linux. We’ll feature only one of their gamepads here, but there are other options. In this case, we’ll feature their retro-styled wired controller that works great with retro games or even Switch games. The 8BitDo controllers have official support for Linux.

Here are the main features:

responsive D-pad

button remapping

rumble vibration

If you’d like a wireless gamepad, they have Bluetooth and 2.4GHz options instead.

Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox gamepads work great on Linux. In most cases, you don’t even need to set up extra drivers. If you want full support and all features to be working, you might need to set up xone.

Xbox gamepad features:

support for both wireless and wired connections

powered by AA batteries

3.5mm stereo jack

hybrid D-pad

textured triggers and bumpers

Logitech Wired Gamepad F310

If you’re looking for a cheap option – this is one of the best. It works out of the box. It has a simple, PS2-like design, which some people prefer. This gamepad is also great for older games.

Logitech Wired Gamepad F310 features:

1.8 meter cord

4-switch D-pad

classic design

cheap, affordable

If you prefer a Wireless option, get the F710 Logitech controller, which also works great on Linux.

Steam Controller (if you can find it)

Steam Controller is no longer being manufactured, though it’s a great controller and one of the best for Linux. If you can find it used on Ebay, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or wherever you can – get it. It was developed by Valve (Steam) so you know you’re getting a good team behind designing a gaming controller. It has a bit of an unusual design – but once you get used to it, this controller will be your favorite. There’s a learning curve and you might not even like it.

Steam Controller features:

2 clickable trackpads with haptic feedback

14 buttons

dual-stage triggers (use them as digital, analog, or both types of inputs at the same time)

analog stick

gyroscope and accelerometer sensors

wired or wireless (dual mode)

Cheap AliExpress/Wish Gamepads

If you don’t want to be bothered or invest too much, find a cheap random gamepad on AliExpress/Wish – chances are, even they will work fine because in most cases they are just simple gamepads without too many bells and whistles. Even if they don’t work fine, you haven’t lost much. I’ve personally bought and tried 4 gamepads off AliExpress, 3 of which worked perfectly fine out of the box on Linux Mint and Ubuntu.

The one example from the image above is this one:

General tips

A few general tips and guidelines when buying a gamepad for Linux:

Generally, the PS and Xbox controllers work great on Linux. Especially the PS4 and PS5 controllers

Not always, but generally, wired works better than wireless

Always check the Arch Wiki or at least google [gamepad name + Linux] so you can see experiences of previous owners

Update the kernel and all your software and see if that helps

If available, update the gamepad’s firmware

The more features a controller has, the more chances it has for them not working on Linux (sadly)

Beware of what type of Wireless a controller is. Generally, or 2.4GHz is better than Bluetooth. Especially if you’re using multiple Bluetooth devices at the same time. Bluetooth has higher latency.

What controllers and gamepads are you using on Linux? What tips do you have for others?