This article will go through the best Linux books for all the different target groups and use cases.

Best Linux Books – Quick Overview

Here’s a quick comparison table of the best Linux books:

If you want to learn more about each book in detail, scroll down.

Why read a book about Linux?

Before buying a book, you might wonder “why even read a book about Linux”? Reading a book is one of the most popular ways of learning Linux. There are some advantages to learning Linux through a book, like:

Everything is usually in-depth . Tutorials online are generally short and straight to the point, but books dig deep into the subject matter and explain everything you need to know, starting from the basics all the way to the advanced techniques and methods. That’s why books are often recommended for beginners. Technically, you can also learn everything from random articles online that dig deep into a subject, but a book is more organized, focused, and has the same theme and tone throughout, whereas articles and tutorials may each be different and not as well organized.

. Tutorials online are generally short and straight to the point, but books dig deep into the subject matter and explain everything you need to know, starting from the basics all the way to the advanced techniques and methods. That’s why books are often recommended for beginners. Technically, you can also learn everything from random articles online that dig deep into a subject, but a book is more organized, focused, and has the same theme and tone throughout, whereas articles and tutorials may each be different and not as well organized. Learning Linux from a (physical) book forces you to rewrite/retype every command line and code. This is a good technique to learn and remember something better. If you’d follow an online tutorial (or even an eBook for that matter), you’d just copy and paste the command line or code. If you used a physical book, you’ll be forced to rewrite/retype everything, making everything easier to remember and understand.

every command line and code. This is a good technique to learn and remember something better. If you’d follow an online tutorial (or even an eBook for that matter), you’d just copy and paste the command line or code. If you used a physical book, you’ll be forced to rewrite/retype everything, making everything easier to remember and understand. Books are usually peer-reviewed, professionally edited, and proofread. Most online tutorials are not. Mistakes and grammar errors always happen, and small mistakes in commands and code also always happen. Chances are, in an online random tutorial, all those might go unnoticed by the publishers, but a book always has fewer chances of having an error or a mistake.

I understand that this is a generalization about online tutorials and books. There are advantages to online tutorials and eBooks, like having an easy search function and being short and straight to the point (if you need it). Some books also may be (or become) outdated, depending on the topic they cover. In a perfect world, you should use everything that’s at your disposal, including physical books, eBooks, online tutorials, videos, courses, etc.

Now let’s get to the main part of the article, the best, top-rated books about Linux:

The Linux Command Line – Best for CLI beginners

If you’re a beginner to the command-line interface (CLI) or Linux in general, this is a perfect book for you. It will teach you the basics, and complex tasks like writing bash scripts. You’ll learn everything you need to know about the CLI/terminal.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 504

: 504 Latest edition release date : 2nd edition (March 7, 2019)

: 2nd edition (March 7, 2019) Targeted to : beginners

: beginners Themes/topics : command-line interface, bash

: command-line interface, bash Author : William Shotts

: William Shotts Publisher: ‎ No Starch Press

How Linux Works – Best for beginners that want to become a superuser

This popular Linux book targeted at beginners teaches you about boot loaders, kernels, drivers, networking, firewalls, servers, development tools, shell scripts, and more.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 464

: 464 Latest edition release date : 3rd edition (April 19, 2021)

: 3rd edition (April 19, 2021) Targeted to : beginners

: beginners Themes/topics : boot loaders, kernels, drivers, networking, and more superuser topics

: boot loaders, kernels, drivers, networking, and more superuser topics Author : Brian Ward

: Brian Ward Publisher: ‎ No Starch Press

Linux Basics for Hackers – Best for advanced users

This Linux book focuses on security, networking, scripting, and Kali Linux. It’s a perfect book for users that want to get into security and want to learn more about Kali. It’s a great starting point for hackers.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 248

: 248 Latest edition release date : December 4, 2018

: December 4, 2018 Targeted to : advanced users

: advanced users Themes/topics : networking, security, scripting, Kali Linux

: networking, security, scripting, Kali Linux Author : OccupyTheWeb

: OccupyTheWeb Publisher: No Starch Press

Linux Cookbook – Best for beginners that want to become sysadmins

This book by Carla Schroder teaches you the essentials of Linux, focusing on both graphical and command-line tools. You’ll learn about systemd, firewalld, network connections, rescue nonbooting systems, manage GRUB, how to build a router with Raspberry Pi, and more.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : ‎ 544

: ‎ 544 Latest edition release date : 2nd edition (September 7, 2021)

: 2nd edition (September 7, 2021) Targeted to : beginners/intermediate

: beginners/intermediate Themes/topics : networking, command-line, GUI, security, and more

: networking, command-line, GUI, security, and more Author : Carla Schroder

: Carla Schroder Publisher: O’Reilly Media

Linux Bible – Best for beginners or experts wanting to stay current

This is one of the most popular books about Linux. It has detailed guides and tutorials on how to use Linux and all its basics, along with how to use new technologies and updates. This makes it a perfect fit for beginners and experts that want to stay current with new technologies and tools, like AWS, Ansible, GCE, and more.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 928

: 928 Latest edition release date : 10th edition (June 10, 2020)

: 10th edition (June 10, 2020) Targeted to : beginners/experts

: beginners/experts Themes/topics : basics, automation, shell scripting, and more

: basics, automation, shell scripting, and more Author : Christopher Negus

: Christopher Negus Publisher: Wiley

CompTIA Linux+ Study Guide – Best for professionals taking the Linux+ Exam XK0-005

If you’re planning on taking the CompTIA Linux+ exam, this is the perfect book for you. It goes into detail about everything you need to know to pass the Linux+ exam. You’ll learn about system management, scripting, security, automation, containers, and more

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 992

: 992 Latest edition release date : 5th edition (August 2, 2022)

: 5th edition (August 2, 2022) Targeted to : professionals

: professionals Themes/topics : Linux+ exam (Linux system management and more)

: Linux+ exam (Linux system management and more) Author : Richard Blum and Christine Bresnahan

: Richard Blum and Christine Bresnahan Publisher: ‎ Sybex

Linux Pocket Guide – Best for CLI beginners

Another alternative and popular book for CLI beginners – Linux Pocket Guide will teach you about all the essential commands you need to know for Linux.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 266

: 266 Latest edition release date : 3rd edition (July 19, 2016)

: 3rd edition (July 19, 2016) Targeted to : beginners

: beginners Themes/topics : commands

: commands Author : Daniel Barrett

: Daniel Barrett Publisher: O’Reilly Media

Linux All-in-One For Dummies – Best for beginners

This book For Dummies is a great book for beginners that split into 8 “mini-books” covering different categories of Linux: Getting Started with Linux, Linux Desktops, Networking, The Internet, Administration, Security, Scripting, Linux Certification

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 560

: 560 Latest edition release date : 6th edition (July 11, 2018)

: 6th edition (July 11, 2018) Targeted to : beginners

: beginners Themes/topics : installation, desktops, networking, administration, security, scripting, certifications

: installation, desktops, networking, administration, security, scripting, certifications Author : Emmett Dulaney

: Emmett Dulaney Publisher: For Dummies

Linux for Beginners – Best for beginners

A popular Linux book that digs deep into the Linux OS and how to use it. How to use Linux for servers, CLI, distros, text editors, and more. It’s one of the most popular Linux books on Amazon.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy, Audiobook

: eBook, Hard copy, Audiobook Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 202

: 202 Latest edition release date : 1st edition (January 2, 2014)

: 1st edition (January 2, 2014) Targeted to : beginners

: beginners Themes/topics : getting started, servers, CLI, distros, and more

: getting started, servers, CLI, distros, and more Author : Jason Cannon

: Jason Cannon Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Linux System Programming – Best for advanced users

A Linux book that will teach you about the kernel and C library. You’ll learn about I/O operations, system calls, advanced process management, thread concepts, and more. It’s written by a Linux kernel contributor.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : ‎ 456

: ‎ 456 Latest edition release date : Second edition (June 18, 2013)

: Second edition (June 18, 2013) Targeted to : advanced users

: advanced users Themes/topics : Linux kernel, C library

: Linux kernel, C library Author : Robert Love

: Robert Love Publisher: O’Reilly Media

Practical Linux Forensics – Best for advanced users

A perfect book for people that want to get into digital forensics on Linux. You’ll learn how to extract evidence from storage devices and logs, perform various analyses, examine software, trace peripheral devices, reconstruct login sessions, and more.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 400

: 400 Latest edition release date : December 21, 2021

: December 21, 2021 Targeted to : advanced users

: advanced users Themes/topics : digital forensics and investigation

: digital forensics and investigation Author : Bruce Nikkel

: Bruce Nikkel Publisher: No Starch Press

Learning Modern Linux – best for advanced users

A book targeted to intermediate/advanced users that want to learn more about the Linux Cloud. If you are a developer, software engineer, or any DevOps role, this book is a perfect fit for you. You’ll learn how to use Linux in a work environment, learn about the kernel, terminal, access control, networking, VMs, and more.

Available in : eBook, Hard copy

: eBook, Hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 258

: 258 Latest edition release date : 1st edition (May 24, 2022)

: 1st edition (May 24, 2022) Targeted to : advanced users

: advanced users Themes/topics : Linux cloud, kernel, terminal, networking, VMs

: Linux cloud, kernel, terminal, networking, VMs Author : Michael Hausenblas

: Michael Hausenblas Publisher: O’Reilly Media

Linux From Scratch – best for advanced users

Linux From Scratch (LFS) is a project of several books (the main one being Linux From Scratch) that guide you through creating your own Linux distro, step-by-step. You’ll build out everything from scratch, from source, and learn everything about Linux, in detail, through creating your own distro. The book is free and it’s available in several formats from their official website.

Available in : eBook

: eBook Cost : Free

: Free Number of pages : 362

: 362 Latest edition release date : Version 11.2 (September 1, 2022)

: Version 11.2 (September 1, 2022) Targeted to : advanced users

: advanced users Themes/topics : building a Linux distro from scratch

: building a Linux distro from scratch Author : Gerard Beekmans (and others)

: Gerard Beekmans (and others) Publisher: LinuxFromScratch

Command Line Kung Fu – best for CLI beginners

If you are a beginner to bash and the command line, this book will teach you about the CLI in detail. Learn about bash scripting, tips and tricks, bash one-liner commands, and more.

Available in : eBook, hard copy

: eBook, hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 124

: 124 Latest edition release date : April 17, 2014

: April 17, 2014 Targeted to : beginner CLI users

: beginner CLI users Themes/topics : bash (command-line interface)

: bash (command-line interface) Author : Jason Cannon

: Jason Cannon Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Linux FUNdamentals – best for beginners

Linux FUNdamentals is a free book by Paul Cobbaut that (as the title explains) teaches you the fundamentals of Linux. It goes into detail about every part of Linux you need to know. This book (along with other books by the same author) is available for free at Linux-Training.be

Available in : eBook

: eBook Cost : Free

: Free Number of pages : 700

: 700 Latest edition release date : October 3, 2021

: October 3, 2021 Targeted to : beginners

: beginners Themes/topics : the fundamentals of Linux

: the fundamentals of Linux Author : Paul Cobbaut

: Paul Cobbaut Publisher: Linux-Training.be

UNIX and Linux System Administration Handbook – best for intermediate users

This is one of the most comprehensive and detailed books about Linux. It teaches you everything you need to know about system administration on Linux. Targeted towards professionals or beginners that want to become Linux sysadmins. It has ‎ 1279 pages that dig deep into Unix and Linux system administration.

Available in : eBook, hard copy

: eBook, hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 1279

: 1279 Latest edition release date : 4th edition (July 9, 2010)

: 4th edition (July 9, 2010) Targeted to : intermediate users

: intermediate users Themes/topics : Unix and Linux system administration

: Unix and Linux system administration Author : Evi Nemeth, Garth Snyder, Trent R. Hein, Ben Whaley, Terry Morreale

: Evi Nemeth, Garth Snyder, Trent R. Hein, Ben Whaley, Terry Morreale Publisher: Prentice Hall

Efficient Linux at the Command Line – best for CLI intermediate users

If you’re already familiar with the command line and want to perfect your CLI skills, this is the perfect book for you. This book will teach you how to work faster and be more efficient in the Linux CLI.

Available in : eBook, hard copy

: eBook, hard copy Cost : Paid

: Paid Number of pages : 245

: 245 Latest edition release date : March 29, 2022

: March 29, 2022 Targeted to : intermediate CLI users

: intermediate CLI users Themes/topics : commands (CLI)

: commands (CLI) Author : Daniel J. Barrett

: Daniel J. Barrett Publisher: O’Reilly Media

