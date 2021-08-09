Share This





















Linux can be used for gaming too! In this article, you’ll find out about the best video games you can play on your Linux distro, along with all other info you need to know.

You can play these games on any distro, however, there are some specialized distros for gaming, like SteamOS, Ubuntu GamePack, Fedora Games Spin, and more. We’ll feature the best gaming Linux distros in a future article.

In this article, we’ll only feature games that can directly be played on Linux, without the need for an emulator or additional software like Wine or PlayOnLinux.

Without further ado, the best games for Linux (some of which you probably haven’t heard of):

SuperTuxKart

SuperTuxKart is a 3D open-source arcade racer with a variety of characters, tracks, and modes to play. You can play online versus others, play in a single-player arcade mode, play with a friend in a split-screen co-op, and more. If you’re familiar with Mario Kart or Crash Team Racing, you’ll love this game! It’s free, open-source, and fully compatible with Linux.

SuperTuxKart minimum hardware requirements

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX, AMD Radeon 6870 HD series card or Intel HD Graphics 4000; At least 512 MB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX, AMD Radeon 6870 HD series card or Intel HD Graphics 4000; At least 512 MB VRAM CPU: Any Intel or AMD dual-core processors. Very old models and low-clocked mobile parts may struggle, especially in online play

Any Intel or AMD dual-core processors. Very old models and low-clocked mobile parts may struggle, especially in online play RAM: At least 1GB

At least 1GB Disk: 700MB

Download SuperTuxKart here.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

You probably already know about CS:GO, it’s one of the most popular free-to-play, online multiplayer FPS games out there. This is just a confirmation that it works perfectly on Linux.

CS:GO minimum hardware requirements

GPU: nVidia GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600 (Graphic Drivers: nVidia 310, AMD 12.11), OpenGL 2.1

nVidia GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600 (Graphic Drivers: nVidia 310, AMD 12.11), OpenGL 2.1 CPU: 64-bit Dual core from Intel or AMD at 2.8 GHz

64-bit Dual core from Intel or AMD at 2.8 GHz RAM: 4GB

4GB Disk: 15GB

Download CS:GO here.

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

The Witcher 2 is one of the best RPGs that run well on Linux. It’s one of the best games from The Witcher franchise.

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings minimum hardware requirements

GPU: GeForce 9800 GT 512MB (1280×720, low)

GeForce 9800 GT 512MB (1280×720, low) CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo

Intel Core 2 Duo RAM: 4GB

4GB Disk: 25GB

Download The Witcher 2 here.

Starbound

Starbound is a great, artistic build-your-own-world game where you go on an adventure and choose your own path. It’s a unique game with endless possibilities and interesting gameplay. There’s a multiplayer mode too.

Starbound minimum hardware requirements

GPU: 256 MB graphics memory and OpenGL 2.1 compatible GPU

256 MB graphics memory and OpenGL 2.1 compatible GPU CPU: Core 2 Duo

Core 2 Duo RAM: 2GB

2GB Disk: 3GB

Download Starbound here.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the most popular MMO strategy games out there today. You probably already know about it, so this is just a confirmation that it works great on Linux. It’s free to play.

Dota 2 minimum hardware requirements

GPU: nVidia Geforce 8600/9600GT (Driver v331), AMD HD 2xxx-4xxx (Driver mesa 10.5.9), AMD HD 5xxx+ (Driver mesa 10.5.9 or Catalyst 15.7), Intel HD 3000 (Driver mesa 10.6)

nVidia Geforce 8600/9600GT (Driver v331), AMD HD 2xxx-4xxx (Driver mesa 10.5.9), AMD HD 5xxx+ (Driver mesa 10.5.9 or Catalyst 15.7), Intel HD 3000 (Driver mesa 10.6) CPU: Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 2.8 GHz

Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 2.8 GHz RAM: 4GB

4GB Disk: 15GB

Download Dota 2 here.

Frogatto & Friends

Frogatto & Friends is a beautiful 2D platformer, action-adventure game with beautiful pixel-art, wonderful music, and unique gameplay. It’s supported for Linux.

Frogatto & Friends minimum hardware requirements

GPU: 128MB vRAM

128MB vRAM CPU: 1.0 GHz

1.0 GHz RAM: 512MB

512MB Disk: 500MB

Download Frogatto & Friends here.

Tropico 6

Tropico 6 is one of the best city-building games out there. It’s supported for Linux and it has great graphics. Interesting to play and the game is fun all the time.

Tropico 6 minimum hardware requirements

GPU: AMD/NVIDIA dedicated GPU, 2GB dedicated VRAM (Radeon HD 7870, Geforce GTX 750)

AMD/NVIDIA dedicated GPU, 2GB dedicated VRAM (Radeon HD 7870, Geforce GTX 750) CPU: AMD or Intel, 3 GHz (AMD A10 7850K, Intel i3-2000)

AMD or Intel, 3 GHz (AMD A10 7850K, Intel i3-2000) RAM: 8GB

8GB Disk: 16GB

Download Tropico 6 here.

Tales of Maj’Eyal

A rogue-like RPG with advanced character building and unique gameplay. The game is free and open-source and works perfectly on Linux.

Tales of Maj’Eyal minimum hardware requirements

GPU: OpenGL 2.1+

OpenGL 2.1+ CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo

Intel Core 2 Duo RAM: 512MB

512MB Disk: 512MB

Download Tales of Maj’Eyal here.

Naev

Naev is a space simulation game about space exploration, trade, and combat. Players travel the galaxy and earn money by trading, fighting, and performing missions. It’s free and works great on Linux.

Naev minimum hardware requirements

GPU: OpenGL 3.2 or later compatible video card

OpenGL 3.2 or later compatible video card CPU: Pentium III class processor or equivalent

Pentium III class processor or equivalent RAM: 512MB

512MB Disk: 400MB

Download Naev here.

IIN

IIN is a puzzle platformer with eye-catching colors and graphics. Your goal is to move the cubes and get them to the portal. The game is cheap and works on Linux.

IIN minimum hardware requirements

GPU: Onboard graphics set as “performance”

Onboard graphics set as “performance” CPU: Any quad-core processor

Any quad-core processor RAM: 256MB

256MB Disk: 120MB

Download IIN here.

SuperTux

SuperTux is a Super Mario clone with unique gameplay and fun graphics. Everyone is familiar with the classic 2D platformer Super Mario. SuperTux works great on Linux and it’s free.

SuperTux minimum hardware requirements

GPU: Any graphics card that supports OpenGL

Any graphics card that supports OpenGL CPU: Most CPUs

Most CPUs RAM: 256MB

256MB Disk: 256MB

Download SuperTux here.

DiRT 4

DiRT 4 is one of the best rally racing games out there. Incredible, realistic graphics, great tracks and gameplay, and realistic game physics. The game works great on Linux.

DiRT 4 minimum hardware requirements

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 680 (2GB), 2GB AMD R9 285 (GCN 3rd Gen and above)

Nvidia Geforce GTX 680 (2GB), 2GB AMD R9 285 (GCN 3rd Gen and above) CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-3225 3.3ghz​

Intel® Core™ i3-3225 3.3ghz​ RAM: 4GB

4GB Disk: 39GB

Download DiRT 4 here.

Minecraft

Everyone knows about Minecraft! This is just a confirmation that it works great on Linux.

Minecraft minimum hardware requirements

GPU: Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 series (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.41Discrete: Nvidia GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series with OpenGL 4.4

Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 series (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.41Discrete: Nvidia GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series with OpenGL 4.4 CPU: Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or equivalent RAM: 2GB

2GB Disk: 1GB

Download Minecraft here.

Honorable Mentions

We didn’t list some other great games that are worth mentioning here, so here’s a quick list of other games you should check out that work great on Linux:

Portal 1 and 2

Borderlands 2

Left 4 Dead 2

Half-Life 2

Limbo

Kerbal Space Program

World of Goo

Team Fortress 2

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Civilization V

Terraria

And there are a lot more! Leave a comment below with your recommendations.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions with answers for the best games for Linux

Do I need to install or use any additional software to play these games?

No – in most cases. Aside from Steam for some of the games, you don’t need to install anything else. We’re assuming you already have the needed drivers for your graphics card.

Why didn’t you include _____?

There are thousands of games that are worth mentioning here, but we couldn’t list them all. We intentionally listed a few not-so-popular ones so they get the much-deserved attention. If you have any recommendations, feel free to leave them in a comment below.

The game you recommended doesn’t work on my Linux distro

All games listed here are verified and tested to work with most Linux distros. All games have their own wikis and support forums, so you can do some extra research there if you run into an issue.