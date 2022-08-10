Linux Laptop: Best Choices, Reviews, Comparison, and More

In this guide, we’ll go through the best Linux laptops, review them, compare them, and write more information about Linux laptops in general.
Before we begin with anything, just a note: this guide will focus on laptops with a Linux distro pre-installed, not laptops that you can install your own distro on, which are most laptops. Most of the companies featured in this article are dedicated to Linux devices only.
You can customize most of these laptops – you can get a better CPU, more RAM, more storage, and more while ordering your laptop.
Our Top Picks for The Best Linux Laptop
|Purism - Librem 14
|Starting from $1,370.00
|Star Labs - StarLite
|Starting from $479.00
|NovaCustom - NJ70
|Starting from $947.42
|Lenovo - ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9
|Starting from $1,238.08
|Laptop with Linux - NL41MU
|Starting from $641.68
Quick Comparison of All The Best Linux Laptops
Here’s a comparison table of the best Linux laptops:
|Laptop
|Price
|Display Size
|CPU
|GPU
|RAM
|Storage
|Best For
|Purism - Librem 14
|$1,370.00
|14"
|Intel i7-10710U
|Integrated
|8GB DDR4
|250GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Privacy
|Star Labs - StarLite
|$479.00
|11.6"
|Intel Pentium N5030
|Integrated
|8GB DDR4
|240GB SATA SSD
|Portability
|NovaCustom - NJ70
|$947.42
|17.3"
|Intel i5-1135G7
|Integrated
|4GB DDR4
|250GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Budget
|Laptop with Linux - NL41MU
|$641.68
|14"
|Intel i3-1115G4
|Integrated
|8GB DDR4
|250GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Budget
|HP Dev One
|$1,099.00
|14"
|AMD Ryzen 7 5850U
|Integrated
|16GB DDR4
|1000GB M2 SSD NVMe
|Development
|Lenovo - ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9
|$1,238.08
|14"
|Intel i5-1135G7
|Integrated
|8GB DDR4
|256GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Everyday use
|Dell - XPS 13
|$899.00
|13.4"
|Intel i5-1230U
|Integrated
|8GB DDR5
|512GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Development
|Kubuntu Focus - M2
|$1,895.00
|15.6"
|Intel i7-12700H
|NVIDIA RTX 3060
|16GB DDR4
|500GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Gaming
|System76 - Lemur Pro
|$1,149.00
|14.1"
|Intel i5-1235U
|Integrated
|8GB DDR4
|240GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Development
|KDE Slimbook 4
|$1,061.76
|15.6"
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
|Integrated
|8GB DDR4
|250GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Development
|TUXEDO Computers - Stellaris 17
|$2,212.54
|17.3"
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
|NVIDIA RTX 3070
|8GB DDR4
|250GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Gaming
|Juno Computers - Neptune 17"
|$2,105.00
|17.3"
|Intel i7-11800H
|NVIDIA RTX 3070
|16GB DDR4
|512GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Gaming
|PINE64 - PINEBOOK Pro
|$219.99
|14"
|ARM Cortex A53
|ARM Mali T860 MP4
|4GB DDR4
|64GB eMMC
|Students
|HP ProBook 440
|$1,209.08
|14"
|Intel i5-1235U
|Integrated
|16GB DDR4
|256GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Development
|Lenovo - ThinkPad P1
|$2,059.00
|16"
|Intel i7-12700H
|NVIDIA RTX A1000
|16GB DDR5
|512GB M.2 SSD NVMe
|Gaming
What You Need to Know Before Buying a Linux Laptop
Here are some things you need to know before buying a Linux laptop:
- Pretty much any laptop can run Linux, even an Apple laptop. Your old laptop can run Linux too. If you’re buying a laptop and you’re wondering if it can run Linux smoothly, chances are, it can. But you can always google it and do a bit of research to find out if everything runs correctly on Linux. In some cases, setting up drivers may be an issue for certain hardware. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and fingerprint readers often have issues with Linux distros.
- If Windows is pre-installed on the laptop, you can easily replace Windows with Linux. Having Windows pre-installed doesn’t mean that the laptop isn’t a “Linux laptop”. Again, any laptop can be a Linux laptop.
- To avoid any compatibility issues, you can buy a laptop with Linux pre-installed. Most of the recommended laptops in this guide run flawlessly on Linux. They are tested and pre-installed with a Linux distro.
- You can dual-boot and use multiple operating systems on your laptop. This means you can use both Windows and Linux on your laptop at the same time. So, technically, a laptop is just a laptop. It’s not a “Windows laptop” or a “Linux laptop”.
- In general, Linux distros don’t need powerful hardware. Of course, if you’re using the laptop for gaming or video editing, it will need more powerful hardware. But the operating system itself doesn’t need much hardware resources, especially if you use a lightweight distro. So, when choosing a Linux laptop, you can always choose the one with older, less powerful hardware. Some people tend to buy a second-hand, older laptop and install a lightweight Linux distro on it.
- What laptop is best for you depends on your requirements, preferences, and budget. A certain laptop may be better for someone, but not good for you. This guide will help you compare and choose different laptops along with recommendations for their use case.
Best Linux Laptop – Our Top Picks
We’ll go through the best Linux laptops in no particular order. Being first on this list does not mean being the best.
Purism – Librem 14
What makes this a great Linux laptop is that it focuses on privacy, apart from shipping with a Linux distro pre-installed. This laptop has hardware killswitches, uses the Coreboot BIOS, and can even detect interdiction. Purism also offers a Linux Phone.
Notable Librem 14 features
- Hardware kill switches for the mic, cam, wireless and Bluetooth
- Supports the open source coreboot BIOS
- Anti-Interdiction Services (Tamper evident packaging, tape and screws, Photographic evidence of your secure setup)
Librem 14 hardware specifications
- Processor: Core i7-10710U (Comet Lake)
- Display: 14″ Matte (1920×1080)
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Memory: 2x SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB, DDR4
- Storage: 2 SATA + NVMe-capable 80mm M.2 slots
- Video: 1 HDMI Port (4K capable @60Hz max), USB Type-C Video Out (4K capable)
- USB Ports:
2 Ports: USB 3 (Type A), Up to 10 Gbit/s
1 Port: USB 3 (Type C), Up to 10 Gbit/s (supports Power Delivery sink for charging the laptop / Display Port alt mode, video output up to 4k @ 60Hz)
1 Port (data transfer only): USB 3 (Type C), Up to 10 Gbit/s
- Audio: 3.5mm AudioJack (Mic-in & Headphone-out combo)
- Networking: Gigabit Ethernet Adapter with Integrated RJ45 Connector, Atheros 802.11n w/ Two Antennas
- Power: 1 Power Button, DC-IN Jack, USB-C Power Delivery Port
- Dimensions:
Width: 322mm
Height: 17mm
Length: 220mm
Weight: 1.4 kg
Librem 14 pricing:
Starting from $1,370.00
Star Labs – StarLite
Star Labs is a popular Linux computer provider that sells laptops, desktops, and more. You can choose from multiple distros that can be pre-installed on your Star Labs laptop. Including, but not limited to: Ubuntu, Zorin OS, MX Linux, Manjaro, Linux Mint, elementaryOS, and more. StarLite is a compact, portable laptop that’s relatively cheap. They also have StarBook, which is a newer, larger laptop with bleeding-edge hardware.
StarLite notable features
- Compact, portable
- Various distros to choose from
- Supports coreboot+EDKII
- 11.6″display size
StarLite hardware specifications
- Chassis:
Type II matte black anodized aluminum
Finish: Bead blasted Aluminium Grade: 6
- Display:
11.6-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit matte display with IPS technology 1920×1080 resolution at 190 pixels per inch 16:9 aspect ratio
Brightness: 300cd/m² Type: IGZO TFT-LCD Color Depth (NTSC): 71% Color Depth (sRGB): 100% Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 Haze: 21% Coating: 3H Hard Coat
- Processor:
1.10GHz quad-core Intel® Pentium® N5030 Burst up to 3.10GHz, with 4MB Cache
4 Cores 4 Threads 6W TDP 20W PL2
- Storage:
240GB Over-Provisioned SATA SSD
560MB/s Sequential Read Speed
540MB/s Sequential Write Speed
Max Read Speed (CDM): 560MB/s
Max Write Speed (CDM): 540MB/s
Flash Type: BiCS3
Controller: PS3111
Key Type: B
Size: M2 2280
- Firmware:
AMI Aptio V coreboot
- Memory:
8GB of 2400MHz LPDDR4 onboard memory
- Graphics:
Intel UHD Graphics 605
200MHz Graphics Base Frequency
750MHz Graphics Burst Frequency
- Connectivity:
Left:
USB Type C 3.1 with Power Delivery 3.0
Micro HDMI
USB 3.0
HDMI version: 1.4
USB-C Interface: Display Port
USB version: 3.1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps)
Right:
Micro SD Memory Card Reader
USB 3.0
3.5mm Headphone Jack
DC Charging Jack
- Keyboard and Trackpad:
Backlit keyboard
Glass trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch gestures
- Wireless:
Intel Wi-Fi 5 9461
802.11ac Wi-Fi; Up to 433 Mbps
802.11a/b/g/n compatible
- Bluetooth:
Bluetooth 5.1
- Camera:
1080p camera
- Video Support:
Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display and:
Up to two displays with 3840×2160 resolution at 30Hz
Up to 3840×2160 resolution at 24Hz using HDMI
Up to 3840×2160 resolution at 60Hz using Display Port
- Embedded Controller:
Nuvoton NPCE985P/G
- Audio:
Stereo Speakers
Dual Digital Microphone
- Battery and Power:
Up to 8 hours battery life
30.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
60w USB-C Power Adapter
Technology:
Power Delivery 3.0
Minimum Wattage: 30W
DC Input: 12V 2A 3.5mm
- Operating Requirements:
Line voltage: 100V to 240V AC
Frequency: 50Hz to 60Hz
Operating temperature: 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)
Storage temperature: -20° to 60° C (-4° to 140° F)
Relative humidity: 0% to 90% non-condensing
Operating altitude: tested up to 3048 metres (10000 feet)
Maximum storage altitude: 12192 metres (40000 feet)
Maximum shipping altitude: 12192 metres (40000 feet)
- Size and Weight:
Height: 1.36 cm (0.53 inches)
Width: 28.30 cm (11.14 inches)
Depth: 19.20 cm (7.55 inches)
Weight: 0.9 kg (1.98 pounds)
StarLite pricing
Starting from $479.00
NovaCustom – NJ70
ConfigureLaptop.eu (NovaCustom) offers custom-made Clevo laptops pre-installed with Linux. This laptop combines the old school (CD drive, VGA port) with the new (11th gen CPU). You can, of course, replace the CD drive with an SSD. You can choose from a lot of distros that can be pre-installed on the laptop.
NJ70 notable features
- Has a CD drive
- Has a VGA port
- 17″ display
- Cheaper
- Very extensive customization options
NJ70 hardware specifications
- CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7, Quad Core (8 threads) processor, 2.4 GHz, 4.2 GHz Turbo, 8 MB Smart Cache, 12-28W TDP
- GPU: Intel Xe Graphics
- Display: 17.3” (43.94cm) FHD (1920×1080) 16:9 panel, 3.5mm, Mat N7
- Memory:
Dual channel DDR4
Two 260 pins SODIMM sockets, support DDR4 3200 MHz (Real operation frequency depends on processor)
Expandable memory up to 64GB, depends on 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB SODIMM module
- Storage:
One changeable 2.5” 7mm(H) HDD / SSD, SATA interface
One M.2 2280 SSD PCIe/SATA interface
Optional storage instead of Optical Disc Drive (ODD) – please see configurator.
- Audio:
High Definition Audio
Built in array microphone
Built in two speakers
- Keyboard and pointing device: Multi languages Multi-Color illuminated full size keyboard with numeric pad Built in touch pad with Microsoft PTP multi-gesture and scrolling function.
- I/O Ports
2 x USB 2.0 port
1 x USB 3.2 (USB 3.2 Gen 1) port
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C)
1 x VGA port
1 x HDMI output port (with HDCP)
1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)
1 x Microphone jack
1 x RJ-45 LAN port
1 x DC-in jack
1x ODD option (Optical Disc Drive)
- Card Reader: 6-in-1 Card Reader (MMC/RSMMC/SD/Mini SD/SDHC/SDXC)
- Slots:
Two M.2 card slots
-1st for WLAN Combo M.2 2230 Card with PCIe / USB / CNVi interface (E key)
-2nd for SSD M.2 2280 Card with SATA / PCIe Gen3 x4 interface (M key)
- Other Design:
Camera/Webcam 720P HD with internal microphone
FlexiCharger
Display Alt Mode (for docking stations and display adapters via USB-C)
PowerDelivery (PD), charging via USB-C
- Power:
Full Range AC adapter, AC in 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC output 19.5V, 45W
PowerDelivery (PD) support
Removable 4 cells Smart Lithium-Ion battery pack, 41WH
Battery life: ~ 240 minutes
- Security:
Security (Kensington® Type) Lock Slot
TPM 2.0
- Dimension
Width: 399.9 mm
Depth: 268 mm
Height: 24.8 mm
Weight: 2.4 kg (including battery, weight tolerance is +/- 5%)
NJ70 pricing
Starting from 930 EUR (~$947.42)
Laptop with Linux – NL41MU
Laptop with Linux is another company that sells Clevo Linux laptops. This is a portable, lightweight, 14″, cheap laptop. You can engrave your own logo and customize the hardware of the laptop. Multiple Linux distros are available to choose from.
NL41MU notable features
- Portable
- Lightweight
- Cheap
NL41MU hardware specifications
- Processor:
Intel i3-1115G4 (2 Cores / 4 Threads) – 1.70 GHz (Turbo 4.10 GHz) – 6 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU
Intel i5-1135G7 (4 Cores / 8 Threads) – 2.40 GHz (Turbo 4.20 GHz) – 8 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU
Intel i7-1165G7 (4 Cores / 8 Threads) – 2.80 GHz (Turbo 4.70 GHz) – 12 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU
- Memory:
2x DDR4 slots (expandable to 32 GB SODIMM / up to 3200 Mhz)
We use Kingston DDR4 3200 Mhz memory modules.
- Display:
14″ LED FULL-HD 1920×1080 with 60 Hz (Matt) 45% NTSC
Luminance 220 cd/m² (Nits) – eDP (2 Lanes) , eDP1.2
- Graphics:
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
- Storage:
1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 / SATA interface
1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 interface
We use the latest generation Samsung (EVO)(Plus)(Pro) M.2 SSDs.
- Sound:
Intel High Definition Audio
Built-in Microphone and Stereo speakers
- Connectors:
microSD card reader
1x HDMI 1.4 with HDCP
1x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2) (no DisplayPort/no Charging)
1x USB 3.0 (USB3.2 Gen 2)
1x USB 2.0 ports
1x RJ45 Ethernet port Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000MB)
1x 3.5 mm Headphone/Microphone jack
- Communication:
1 Megapixel 720P Webcam
Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000MB)
Intel AX200 802.11AX dual-band 2.4 and 5.0 Ghz + Bluetooth V5.1
- Keyboard and Mouse:
US International (QWERTY)
Other keyboard layouts (such as AZERTY and QWERTZ) are possible, see configuration options.
Multi-Touch TouchPad
No keyboard backlight
- Security:
Support for Kensington lock
Support for TPM 2.0 (Windows only)
- Power:
Battery life up to 5 hours (36 Wh Lithium-Ion)
45W AC Adapter 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC Output 19V, 2.1A
Selected (EU, US, UK, IT, DK, CH, AU or ZA) plug included
- Colour:
Grey/Black
- Dimensions:
325 mm x 219.5 mm x 19.4 mm
(12.8 x 8,6 x 0.8 inches)
Weight: 1.3 kg (2.86 lbs) (including battery)
NL41MU pricing
Starting from $641.68
HP Dev One
HP Dev One is a new laptop in the market from an HP + System76 collaboration. Pre-installed with Pop!_OS, with a Linux keyboard, and an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, this is a great new laptop for developers.
HP Dev One notable features
- Pre-installed with Pop!_OS
- HP + System76 collaboration
- Ryzen 7 CPU
- Linux keyboard
HP Dev One hardware specifications
- Processor:
AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U processor
8 CPU Cores, 16 Threads
4.4GHz Max. Boost Clock
1.9GHz Base Clock
L3 Cache 16MB
- Display Size (diagonal): 14″
- Memory:
16 GB (2×8 GB) DDR4 3200 MT/s
Memory Slots: 2 SODIMM
- Internal Storage: 1 TB PCIe® 3×4 NVMe™ M.2 2280 SSD
- Display: 14″ diagonal FHD display with HD Webcam (1920×1080) (1000 nits)
- Available Graphics: Integrated: AMD Radeon™ Graphics (Support HW decode, DX12, HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2)
- Audio: Dual stereo speakers, 2 multi-array microphone
- Ports and Connectors:
2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 1.4); 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (1 charging); 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 AC power
(HDMI cable sold separately.)
- Available Keyboards:
Dual Point Backlit spill-resistant Premium Keyboard
No NFC
No Fingerprint reader
- Available Pointing Devices:
Glass clickpad with gesture support as default, Touchpad
- Sensors:
Hall sensor
Ambient Light Sensor
- Wireless Connectivity: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 5 combo
- Camera: 720p HD camera
- Software: Pop!_OS with HP added features and support, LibreOffice Suite, Productivity Apps, Media Player, Application Store
- Software Support: HP Support integrated into Pop!_OS, HP Expert Technical Support¹⁶
- Security Management: Full Disk Encryption
- Battery Type: HP Long Life 3-cell, 53 Wh Li-ion
- Power Supply: HP Smart 65 W External AC power adapter
- Color: Mineral Silver
- Dimensions: 12.73 x 8.44 x 0.75 in; 32.34 x 21.46 x 1.91 cm
- Weight: 3.24 lb
- Energy Efficiency Compliance: ENERGY STAR® certified; EPEAT® registered where applicable. EPEAT ® registration varies by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status by country.
- Sustainable Impact Specifications: 5% Ocean-bound plastic in speaker enclosure; 45% post-consumer recycled plastic¹⁹; Low Halogen; Bulk packaging available; Outside box and corrugated cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable²⁰; TCO 9.0 certified
- Warranty: HP Dev One 1 year of parts, 1 year of labor and no onsite coverage limited warranty (1/1/0 warranty). Standard one-year limited warranty covers repairs or replacement of parts that are deemed defective. Onsite service is not included.
- System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard: System76 Mechanical Keyboard, Open Source milled chassis Design, Individually addressable RGB LED backlighting, N-Key Rollover, 84 keys, Kailh MX Hotswap Sockets, Kailh Box Royal Switches, 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C , 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A , System76 Open Source QMK Firmware, wired, with detachable USB cable, Angle bar, Additional keycaps included
- HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse: Experience seamless and uninterrupted productivity. Be at your best with ergonomic design, and battery life that lasts up to 12 weeks.
HP Dev One pricing
Starting from $1,099
Lenovo – ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9
Lenovo laptops (especially ThinkPads) are a popular choice for Linux. This laptop comes with Fedora pre-installed. It works great, and it’s a smooth experience with all Linux distros.
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 notable features
- Pre-installed with Fedora
- 11th generation Intel i5 CPU
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 hardware specifications
- Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor (2.40 GHz, up to 4.20 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache)
- Operating System: Fedora 33 Workstation edition
- Graphics: Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
- Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz (Soldered)
- Storage: 256 GB PCIe SSD, OPAL
- Display: 14.0″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, low power, 400 nits
- Camera: 720p HD
- Fingerprint Reader
- Keyboard: Backlit – US English
- WLAN: Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.2 with vPro®
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 pricing
Starting from $1,238.08
Dell – XPS 13
This is one of the top choices for everyone when looking for a Linux laptop. It’s a compact, powerful laptop for developers. It’s officially certified by Ubuntu, and can come with Ubuntu pre-installed.
XPS 13 notable features
- Certified by Ubuntu
- Ubuntu pre-installed
- 12th gen Intel CPU
- 13″ display
- Weight: 2.59 lb (1.17 kg)
XPS 13 hardware specifications
- Processor: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores)
- Graphics Card: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
- Display: 13.4 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display
- Memory: 8GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual channel
- Hard Drive: 512GB PCIe NVMe x2 Solid State Drive Onboard
- Keyboard: Sky Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader
- Ports: 2 Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB Type-C™) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery
- Dimensions & Weight:
Height : 0.55 in. (13.99 mm)
Width: 11.63 in. (295.4 mm)
Depth: 7.86 in. (199.4 mm)
Weight (minimum): 2.59 lb (1.17 kg)
- Camera: 720p at 30 fps HD RGB camera, 400p at 30 fps IR camera, dual-array microphones
- Audio and Speakers: Dual stereo speakers (tweeter + woofer), Realtek ALC1319D, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total
- Wireless: Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card
- Primary Battery: 3 Cell, 51 Wh, integrated
- Power: 45W AC Adapter Type-C
XPS 13 pricing
Starting from $899.00
Kubuntu Focus – M2
Kubuntu Focus is a laptop pre-installed with Kubuntu. With an optimized software suite and optimized hardware, this is a perfect laptop if you want to get into Linux with ease. They also offer free support. Their laptops are a perfect fit for any use case – developers, sysadmins, beginners, video editors, content creators, gamers, and more. We’ll feature the M2 Kubuntu Focus laptop, but they also have the XE laptop.
Notable M2 features
- Modular design – you can easily replace hardware
- Pre-installed with Kubuntu and well optimized
- As of writing, it’s in its 4th generation, with a 12th gen CPU
M2 hardware specifications
- DISPLAY: 15.6” (396 mm) QHD IPS, 2560 x 1440 Resolution, 165 Hz Refresh Rate
- PROCESSORS: 12th-Generation Intel “Alder Lake” i7-12700H Processor
- GRAPHICS: A discrete GPU (dGPU) and an integrated GPU (iGPU).
dGPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti/3080 Ti GPU PCIe x 16 with RTX, CUDA, and cuDNN.
- MEMORY: Dual Channel DDR4 260-pin SoDIMM, expandable up to 64 GB
- STORAGE: 2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4
- CHASSIS: All aluminum alloy external surfaces, Resin screen bezel, 14.10 x 9.45 x .98 in (358 x 240 x 24 mm), 5.29 lb (2.40 kg) with battery
- BATTERY: 80 Wh Embedded Polymer Battery Pack
- POWER SUPPLY: 230 W Power Supply AC
- SOUND: Integrated Array Microphone with TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction), 2 x 2 W Side-firing Speakers
- PORTS:
1 x Thunderbolt 4 at 40 Gbit/s + USB-C (Does NOT support USB charging)
1 x HDMI Output Port (with HDCP)
1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4
1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4
2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Ports (1 x Powered USB, AC/DC)
1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)
1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Microphone / S/PDIF Optical output)
1 x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (10/100/1000 Mbit/s)
1 x Kensington Lock
1 x DC-IN Power Connector
1 x Micro SD Push-Push Card Reader
M2 pricing:
Starting from $1,895.00
System76 – Lemur Pro
System76 sells Linux laptops, desktops, servers, and more. They even created and maintain the Pop!_OS distro. All their laptops ship with Ubuntu or Pop!_OS pre-installed. Pop!_OS is a great distro for a laptop and everyday use. They have more laptops to choose from, so you can surely find a good fit for your use case. We featured the Lemur Pro laptop here.
Notable Lemur Pro features
- System76 Open Firmware with coreboot
- Weighs 2.54 lbs (1.15 kg)
- Optimized for Pop!_OS
Lemur Pro hardware specifications
- Firmware:
System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps)
System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware
- Processor:
12th Gen Intel® Core i5-1235U: Up to 4.4GHz – 12MB Cache – 10 Cores – 12 Threads
12th Gen Intel® Core i7-1255U: Up to 4.7GHz – 12MB Cache – 10 Cores – 12 Threads
- Display: 14.1″ 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish
- Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
- Memory: Up to 40 GB DDR4 @ 3200 MHz
- Storage: 2 x M.2 SSD (1x PCIe gen4 + 1x PCIe gen3 or SATA). Up to 4TB total.
- Expansion: 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C / Thunderbolt™ 4, MicroSD Card Reader
- Input: Multitouch Clickpad, Backlit US QWERTY Keyboard
- Networking: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
- Video Ports: HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-C w/ DisplayPort 1.4
- Audio: Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo
- Camera: 1080p FHD Webcam
- Security: Kensington® Lock
- Battery: Li-Ion – 73 Wh
- Charger: 65 W, AC-in 100–240 V, 50–60 Hz, 65W+ USB Type-C Charging Compatible
- Dimensions: 12.68″ x 8.54″ x 0.65″ (32.2 x 21.7 x 1.65cm)
- Weight: 2.54 lbs (1.15kg)
Lemur Pro pricing
Starting from $1,149.00
KDE Slimbook 4
Slimbook sells Linux computers and supports Linux along with FOSS developers. This new ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook 4, uses AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, which makes it a rarity as a Linux laptop with the latest AMD CPU.
Notable KDE Slimbook 4 features
- Has a Ryzen 5700U
- Ships with an optimized KDE Neon (Plasma desktop)
KDE Slimbook 4 hardware specifications
- Processor:
AMD Ryzen 5700U
8 CPU cores
8 GPU cores
16 threads
TSMC 7nm FinFET
1.98Hz base clock
4.3GHz max boost clock
1900 MHz graphics frequency
- Display:
15.6” FullHD IPS
1920×1080 (16:9)
sRGB 100%
60Hz
- Storage:
2 SSD m.2 NVME slots
Up to 4TB SSD storage
- Memory:
Up to 64GB RAM (8, 16, 32, 64 available)
3200 MHz RAM
Has 2 sockets, dual channel from 16GB
- Battery:
92.6‑watt‑hour battery
Up to 12 hours battery with real use
- Connectivity:
3 USB slots (two USB 3.1 and one USB 2.0)
1 USB-C 3.1 with power delivery (and video output up to 2 monitors)
HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz
Ethernet (RJ45)
Intel Wifi 6 AX200 (max speed 2.4Gbps)
Micro SD
- Others:
Webcam HD
IR camera
2 microphones
2 speakers 2W
Touchpad 116 * 72mm
- Size and Weight:
356.4 * 233.7 * 16.8mm
1.55kg
KDE Slimbook 4 pricing
Starting from 1049,00€ ($1,061.76)
TUXEDO Computers – Stellaris 17
TUXEDO sells Linux computers – including notebooks, desktops, mini-PCs, and more. They have a variety of laptops to choose from, in all forms and sizes. We decided to feature Stellaris because of its AMD CPU option and the display size. However, there are dozens of more laptops to choose from at TUXEDO.
Notable Stellaris 17 features
- 3K WQHD IPS 165 Hz, 17,3″ Display
- Choose from AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7-11800H
- Ships with an optimized TUXEDO OS (Ubuntu with KDE and Plasma Desktop)
- Has an optomechanical keyboard
- A great and powerful gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Stellaris 17 hardware specifications
- Display:
3K WQHD IPS 165 Hz
17,3″, 16:9, matte / non-glare
Viewing angle: 89°/89°/89°/89°
Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Pixel
sRGB: 95 %
Brightness: 350 nits
Contrast: 1000:1
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (8x 3,3 – 4,6 GHz Octa-Core, 16 Threads, 16 MB L3-Cache, 45 W TDP)
- Memory: DDR4 SO-DIMM (up to 3200 MHz)
- Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI-Express 3.0 x4
- Network:
2,5 Gigabit LAN
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Series
Integrated in above Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi AX200 Series Bluetooth
- Camera: HD (720p) webcam / camera including microphone with noise cancelling
- Audio: 2x 2 W stereo speakers
- Battery: 62 Wh battery, 4 cells lithium-polymer
- Ports:
USB-C 3.2 Gen2
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
1x HDMI 2.1
HDCP 2.3
Hardwired to: NVIDIA GPU (for best performance)
1x Headphone-out
1x Mic-in
1x Gigabit LAN/network RJ45
1x Card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)
1x power plug (DC-in)
- Chassis:
Width: 39.6 cm; Height: 2.7 cm; Depth: 26.1 cm
Weight: approx. 2.5 kg with battery
Display lid made of brushed aluminum
Base unit made of plastic with rubberized coating
Display bezels and bottom panel made of plastic
Stellaris 17 pricing
Starting from 2.185,00€ ($2,212.54)
Juno Computers – Neptune 17″
Another 17″ option, the Neptune 17″ laptop is a great gaming laptop with an i7th 12th gen CPU and a 3070 TI GPU. If you want to get into AAA games on Linux, this is a perfect choice. It comes pre-installed with Ubuntu 22.04
Notable Neptune 17 features
- 17″ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz
- Intel 12th Gen 14 Cores
- Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti
Neptune 17 hardware specifications
- Weight: 6.17 lbs
- CPU:
Intel 12th Generation Core (Alder Lake)
Intel Core i7-11800H (14 Cores / 20 Threads) – 2.30GHz (Turbo 4.7 GHz)
- CPU TDP: 45W (Max. 115W)
GPU TDP:
RTX 3070 Ti: 140W
RTX 3080 Ti: 155W
- Screen Size: 17.3″
- Screen Type: FHD Panel (1920 x 1080), 72% NTSC Luminance 300 cd/m² (Nits) – eDP (4 Lanes) , eDP1.3
- Graphics:
Intel XE Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti – 8GB GDDR6
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti – 16GB GDDR6
All video ports are controlled by NVIDIA
- Refresh Rate: 144 Hz
- Dimensions: 0.98″ x 15.59″ x 10.32″
- Chassis: Black
- Keyboard Style: Multi-Colour Backlit
- Wireless Card: Intel 6 AX200 (2.4 Gbps) + BT 5.0
- Ports:
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2
1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Data – No Charging – Video out controlled by NVIDIA)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port (Type-C)
1 x HDMI (NVIDIA only) 1 x Mini DP (NVIDIA only)
1 x Micro SD Card Slot
RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet Port
Headphone Jack
Microphone Jack
Built-in Microphone
- Storage: 2x m.2 SSD (PCIe Gen3x4, Up to 4 TB total)
- Audio: High Definition Audio + SOUND BLASTER™ Atlas
- Webcam: 720p HD Webcam
- Battery: 80WH (Lithium-Ion)
- Charger: 230W
Neptune 17 pricing
Starting from $2,105.00
PINE64 – PINEBOOK Pro
This ARM-based laptop is a cheap alternative to Chromebooks, great for everyday use. It’s modular/hackable, an open-source product. We’ve already featured a Pine phone and Pine tablet.
PINEBOOK Pro features
- ARM-based
- Open source
- Modular design
- 14″ 1080p IPS
PINEBOOK Pro hardware specifications
- 4 x ARM Cortex A53 cores @ 1.4GHz + 2 x ARM Cortex A72 cores @ 1.8 GHz
- ARM Mali T860 MP4 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 1080p IPS Panel
- Magnesium Alloy Shell body
- Bootable Micro SD Slot
- 64GB of eMMC (Upgradable)
- M.2 NVMe SSD slot (requires optional adapter)
- SPI Flash 128Mbit
- HD Digital Video Out via USB-C
- USB 2.0 Host
- USB 3.0 Host
- USB-C (Data, Power and Video out)
- Lithium Polymer Battery (10000mAH)
- Stereo Speakers
- Built-in 802.11ac WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0
- Headphone Jack
- Microphone
- Front-Facing Camera (1080p)
- ISO & ANSI Keyboard Variants
- Privacy Switches for Camera, Microphones and BT/WiFi
- Large Trackpad
- UART Access via Audio Jack
- Barrel Power (5V 3A) Port
PINEBOOK Pro pricing
$219.99
Best Laptops You Can Install Linux On
We still have to feature a few great laptops (usually with Windows pre-installed or no OS at all) that work wonderfully on some Linux distros. All these laptops have been tested and all the drivers and features work great on most Linux distros.
HP ProBook 440
This laptop is officially certified by Ubuntu. It comes with Windows pre-installed, but you can install Ubuntu and it will work perfectly. Most laptops from the ProBook series will work fine with Ubuntu.
HP ProBook 440 notable features
- Certified by Ubuntu
- 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor
- 14″ FHD IPS 250 nits display
HP ProBook 440 hardware specifications
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)
- Graphics: Integrated: Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics
- Memory: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)
- Memory slots: 2 SODIMM
- Internal drive: 256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ SSD
- Display: 14″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
- External I/O Ports:
3 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (1 charging, 1 power)
1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 2.1)
headphone/microphone combo
1 AC power
1 RJ-45
1 HDMI 2.1b
- Audio: Dual stereo speakers, dual array microphones
- Webcam: 720p HD privacy camera
- Keyboard: HP Premium Keyboard – spill resistant, backlit keyboard
- Pointing device: Clickpad with multi-touch gesture support, taps enabled as default
- Wireless technology: Realtek RTL8852AE Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo
- Power supply: HP Smart 65 W External AC power adapter
- Battery: HP Long Life 3-cell, 42 Wh Li-ion
- Dimensions (W X D X H): 12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 in
- Weight: Starting at 3.03 lb
HP ProBook 440 pricing
Starting from $1,209.08
Lenovo – ThinkPad P1
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is also certified by Ubuntu and comes with Windows pre-installed. It works perfectly on Ubuntu, just like most other ThinkPads. You can’t go wrong with a ThinkPad when it comes to Linux. With its dedicated GPU and 12th gen i7 CPU, this is a great gaming and video editing laptop.
ThinkPad P1 notable features
- Certified by Ubuntu
- 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU
- NVIDIA RTX A1000 4GB GPU
- 16.0″ WUXGA IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits display
ThinkPad P1 hardware specifications
- Processor: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor (E-Core Max 3.50 GHz, P-Core Max 4.70 GHz with Turbo Boost, 14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Cache)
- Graphics: NVIDIA® RTX™ A1000 4GB
- Memory: 16 GB DDR5 4800MHz (2 x 8 GB)
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe SSD
- Display: 16.0″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits
- Camera: 1080p FHD
- Battery: 90WHr battery, supports Rapid Charge
- AC Adapter: 170W
- Keyboard: Backlit with a Fingerprint Reader
- WLAN: Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.2
- Ports:
SD Express 7.0 Card Reader
SIM card slot
USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (always on)
Kensington Nano Security Slot™
Power in
2 x Intel® Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 2.1
Headphone / mic combo
- Weight: Starting at 1.81kg / 3.99lbs
ThinkPad P1 pricing
Starting from $2,059.00
Best Linux Laptops – Honorable Mentions
We couldn’t include every Linux laptop out there, so some had to be left out, for whatever reason. All of these companies deserve a mention in our list and are worth checking out. They all offer Linux laptops:
- Framework
- LinuxCertified
- JCCSS
- The Linux Laptop
- Entroware
- Minifree
- Vikings
- LinuxComputers
- ThinkPenguin
- SKIKK
- LAC Portland
If you think another company should be featured in our article, leave a comment below.
Best Linux Distro for a Laptop
Generally, all Linux distros are great for laptops – it just matters what you prefer and what kind of a laptop you have. Here are some lists that will help you choose the best distro for you:
- Best Linux distros for everyday use
- 5 best Linux distros for beginners
- 5 most beautiful Linux distros out of the box
- Best Linux distros for old laptops
- Best Linux distros for gaming
- Best Linux distro for programming
- Best Linux distros for Windows users
- Best Linux distros for Mac users
- Best Linux distros for students
- Check our Best Distros category for more
In terms of support, it’s best if you choose a more popular Linux distro for your laptop, like Ubuntu. If you want the latest drivers, you should choose a rolling release like Manjaro.
FAQs About Linux Laptops
Here are some frequently asked questions about Linux laptops along with answers:
What’s a “Linux Laptop”?
It basically is a laptop that runs on a Linux distro. Any laptop can be a Linux laptop. It’s no different than a Windows or a Mac laptop, other than the operating system.
Why didn’t you include XYZ?
This guide (or list) is by no means everything there is out there. There are a lot more laptops that run smoothly on Linux. We didn’t include all of them, but we did include the best of them. If you have any recommendations, leave a comment below.
Can I install Linux on my laptop?
Yes. You can install Linux on all laptops. You can just make sure that all features are fully compatible, although chances are, they are.
Is Linux better for the battery life on a laptop?
In most cases, it’s pretty much the same. It all depends on what you’re running and how you use your laptop. But, some lightweight Linux distros use fewer resources so they are better for the battery life.
Is Linux better for old laptops?
Yes. Lightweight Linux distros are far better than older, unsupported versions of Windows and Mac. All lightweight Linux distros are still supported and pushing out updates. Lightweight Linux distros also use fewer resources (better than Windows XP or any other older Windows)
Why does it say this laptop has XX when it has YY?
All the data in this guide is up-to-date as of writing. At some point, it may be updated (if we don’t update it) so certain laptops may have newer generations of CPUs. The recommendations will always be current. Even if an older release of a laptop is featured here, the new one will be even better.
Why are some Linux laptops more expensive than a laptop with no OS?
Most of the companies featured in this guide test Linux distros on their laptops, pre-install them, optimize them, and in most cases offer support afterward. That’s what makes them more expensive than no-OS laptops.
Are Chromebooks Linux laptops?
Technically, they are. Chromebooks run Chrome OS (Chromium OS), which is a Linux-based OS. Typically most Chromebooks are compatible with Linux distros.
What’s the best Linux laptop for video editing
If you plan on doing video editing, it’s best to get a laptop with a better CPU, a better GPU, and a larger screen. We recommend:
What’s the best Linux laptop for programming
Depending on what kind of programming you’ll be doing, you can use any laptop for programming and development. It would be nice to have a better CPU and more RAM. We recommend:
What’s the best Linux laptop for privacy
Purism focuses on privacy with all their products – including hardware killswitches, coreboot bios, and more. So our recommendation for a Privacy and Security laptop is:
What’s the best Linux laptop for gaming
For gaming, it’s best if you get a laptop with more ram and a better GPU. We recommend:
- Kubuntu Focus – M2
- TUXEDO Computers – Stellaris 17
- Juno Computers – Neptune 17″
- Lenovo – ThinkPad P1
What’s the best Linux laptop for students
Pretty much any laptop is good for a student. It all depends on what you’re going to use it for. Are you going to use it for development, gaming, video editing, everyday use? If you need a specific recommendation, we recommend the ARM-based laptop that will fit your budget, open you up to learning and experimenting with hardware, and it’s cheap:
Or a lightweight (just under 2 pounds), compact, portable laptop you can carry around everywhere:
What’s the best Linux laptop for office work
Normal office usage doesn’t require great hardware, assuming you’ll be using a browser and an office suite. So we recommend:
What’s the best Linux laptop for graphic design
You’ll need to look for laptops with a larger screen and a solid CPU/GPU. We recommend:
What’s the best Linux laptop for data science
Look for a laptop with a better CPU, GPU, and more RAM. We recommend:
What’s the best Linux laptop for ML
Similarly to data science laptops, we commend these laptops for ML work:
What’s the best Linux laptop for kids
We’d recommend a portable, lightweight, smaller laptop like the ARM-based one from Pine64:
Or cheaper laptops like:
What’s the best Linux laptop for everyday use
Assuming you’ll be using the laptop for normal browsing, listening to music, watching movies, etc. We’d recommend a mid-range laptop like:
All of these recommendations are just examples of what you can get. If we recommend one laptop for students, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be used for office work or everyday use as well.
Recommended Resources Linux Laptops
Here are some links and resources about Linux laptops we recommend reading:
- List of Ubuntu-certified laptops
- Hardware suppliers that pre-install Ubuntu
- Pages with Laptop information and compatibility at the Arch Wiki
- Linux Mint hardware database where you can check the compatibility of laptops with Linux Mint.
- Hardware compatibility database at h-node.org
- Computer vendors that pre-install Debian
If you have a resource you want to recommend, leave a comment below or contact us.