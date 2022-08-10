Linux Laptop: Best Choices, Reviews, Comparison, and More

In this guide, we’ll go through the best Linux laptops, review them, compare them, and write more information about Linux laptops in general.

Before we begin with anything, just a note: this guide will focus on laptops with a Linux distro pre-installed, not laptops that you can install your own distro on, which are most laptops. Most of the companies featured in this article are dedicated to Linux devices only.

You can customize most of these laptops – you can get a better CPU, more RAM, more storage, and more while ordering your laptop.

Our Top Picks for The Best Linux Laptop

Quick Comparison of All The Best Linux Laptops

Here’s a comparison table of the best Linux laptops:

What You Need to Know Before Buying a Linux Laptop

Here are some things you need to know before buying a Linux laptop:

Pretty much any laptop can run Linux, even an Apple laptop. Your old laptop can run Linux too. If you’re buying a laptop and you’re wondering if it can run Linux smoothly, chances are, it can. But you can always google it and do a bit of research to find out if everything runs correctly on Linux. In some cases, setting up drivers may be an issue for certain hardware. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and fingerprint readers often have issues with Linux distros.

If Windows is pre-installed on the laptop, you can easily replace Windows with Linux. Having Windows pre-installed doesn’t mean that the laptop isn’t a “Linux laptop”. Again, any laptop can be a Linux laptop.

To avoid any compatibility issues, you can buy a laptop with Linux pre-installed. Most of the recommended laptops in this guide run flawlessly on Linux. They are tested and pre-installed with a Linux distro.

You can dual-boot and use multiple operating systems on your laptop. This means you can use both Windows and Linux on your laptop at the same time. So, technically, a laptop is just a laptop. It’s not a “Windows laptop” or a “Linux laptop”.

In general, Linux distros don’t need powerful hardware. Of course, if you’re using the laptop for gaming or video editing, it will need more powerful hardware. But the operating system itself doesn’t need much hardware resources, especially if you use a lightweight distro. So, when choosing a Linux laptop, you can always choose the one with older, less powerful hardware. Some people tend to buy a second-hand, older laptop and install a lightweight Linux distro on it.

What laptop is best for you depends on your requirements, preferences, and budget. A certain laptop may be better for someone, but not good for you. This guide will help you compare and choose different laptops along with recommendations for their use case.

Best Linux Laptop – Our Top Picks

We’ll go through the best Linux laptops in no particular order. Being first on this list does not mean being the best.

What makes this a great Linux laptop is that it focuses on privacy, apart from shipping with a Linux distro pre-installed. This laptop has hardware killswitches, uses the Coreboot BIOS, and can even detect interdiction. Purism also offers a Linux Phone.

Notable Librem 14 features

Hardware kill switches for the mic, cam, wireless and Bluetooth

Supports the open source coreboot BIOS

Anti-Interdiction Services (Tamper evident packaging, tape and screws, Photographic evidence of your secure setup)

Librem 14 hardware specifications

Processor : Core i7-10710U (Comet Lake)

: Core i7-10710U (Comet Lake) Display : 14″ Matte (1920×1080)

: 14″ Matte (1920×1080) Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

Intel UHD Graphics 620 Memory: 2x SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB, DDR4

2x SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB, DDR4 Storage: 2 SATA + NVMe-capable 80mm M.2 slots

2 SATA + NVMe-capable 80mm M.2 slots Video: 1 HDMI Port (4K capable @60Hz max), USB Type-C Video Out (4K capable)

1 HDMI Port (4K capable @60Hz max), USB Type-C Video Out (4K capable) USB Ports:

2 Ports: USB 3 (Type A), Up to 10 Gbit/s

1 Port: USB 3 (Type C), Up to 10 Gbit/s (supports Power Delivery sink for charging the laptop / Display Port alt mode, video output up to 4k @ 60Hz)

1 Port (data transfer only): USB 3 (Type C), Up to 10 Gbit/s

2 Ports: USB 3 (Type A), Up to 10 Gbit/s 1 Port: USB 3 (Type C), Up to 10 Gbit/s (supports Power Delivery sink for charging the laptop / Display Port alt mode, video output up to 4k @ 60Hz) 1 Port (data transfer only): USB 3 (Type C), Up to 10 Gbit/s Audio: 3.5mm AudioJack (Mic-in & Headphone-out combo)

3.5mm AudioJack (Mic-in & Headphone-out combo) Networking: Gigabit Ethernet Adapter with Integrated RJ45 Connector, Atheros 802.11n w/ Two Antennas

Gigabit Ethernet Adapter with Integrated RJ45 Connector, Atheros 802.11n w/ Two Antennas Power: 1 Power Button, DC-IN Jack, USB-C Power Delivery Port

1 Power Button, DC-IN Jack, USB-C Power Delivery Port Dimensions:

Width: 322mm

Height: 17mm

Length: 220mm

Weight: 1.4 kg

Librem 14 pricing:

Starting from $1,370.00

Star Labs is a popular Linux computer provider that sells laptops, desktops, and more. You can choose from multiple distros that can be pre-installed on your Star Labs laptop. Including, but not limited to: Ubuntu, Zorin OS, MX Linux, Manjaro, Linux Mint, elementaryOS, and more. StarLite is a compact, portable laptop that’s relatively cheap. They also have StarBook, which is a newer, larger laptop with bleeding-edge hardware.

StarLite notable features

Compact, portable

Various distros to choose from

Supports coreboot+EDKII

11.6″display size

StarLite hardware specifications

Chassis :

Type II matte black anodized aluminum

Finish: Bead blasted Aluminium Grade: 6

: Type II matte black anodized aluminum Finish: Bead blasted Aluminium Grade: 6 Display :

11.6-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit matte display with IPS technology 1920×1080 resolution at 190 pixels per inch 16:9 aspect ratio

Brightness: 300cd/m² Type: IGZO TFT-LCD Color Depth (NTSC): 71% Color Depth (sRGB): 100% Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 Haze: 21% Coating: 3H Hard Coat

: 11.6-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit matte display with IPS technology 1920×1080 resolution at 190 pixels per inch 16:9 aspect ratio Brightness: 300cd/m² Type: IGZO TFT-LCD Color Depth (NTSC): 71% Color Depth (sRGB): 100% Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 Haze: 21% Coating: 3H Hard Coat Processor :

1.10GHz quad-core Intel® Pentium® N5030 Burst up to 3.10GHz, with 4MB Cache

4 Cores 4 Threads 6W TDP 20W PL2

: 1.10GHz quad-core Intel® Pentium® N5030 Burst up to 3.10GHz, with 4MB Cache 4 Cores 4 Threads 6W TDP 20W PL2 Storage :

240GB Over-Provisioned SATA SSD

560MB/s Sequential Read Speed

540MB/s Sequential Write Speed

Max Read Speed (CDM): 560MB/s

Max Write Speed (CDM): 540MB/s

Flash Type: BiCS3

Controller: PS3111

Key Type: B

Size: M2 2280

: 240GB Over-Provisioned SATA SSD 560MB/s Sequential Read Speed 540MB/s Sequential Write Speed Max Read Speed (CDM): 560MB/s Max Write Speed (CDM): 540MB/s Flash Type: BiCS3 Controller: PS3111 Key Type: B Size: M2 2280 Firmware :

AMI Aptio V coreboot

: AMI Aptio V coreboot Memory :

8GB of 2400MHz LPDDR4 onboard memory

: 8GB of 2400MHz LPDDR4 onboard memory Graphics :

Intel UHD Graphics 605

200MHz Graphics Base Frequency

750MHz Graphics Burst Frequency

: Intel UHD Graphics 605 200MHz Graphics Base Frequency 750MHz Graphics Burst Frequency Connectivity :

Left:

USB Type C 3.1 with Power Delivery 3.0

Micro HDMI

USB 3.0

HDMI version: 1.4

USB-C Interface: Display Port

USB version: 3.1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps)

Right:

Micro SD Memory Card Reader

USB 3.0

3.5mm Headphone Jack

DC Charging Jack

: Left: USB Type C 3.1 with Power Delivery 3.0 Micro HDMI USB 3.0 HDMI version: 1.4 USB-C Interface: Display Port USB version: 3.1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps) Right: Micro SD Memory Card Reader USB 3.0 3.5mm Headphone Jack DC Charging Jack Keyboard and Trackpad:

Backlit keyboard

Glass trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch gestures

Backlit keyboard Glass trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch gestures Wireless :

Intel Wi-Fi 5 9461

802.11ac Wi-Fi; Up to 433 Mbps

802.11a/b/g/n compatible

: Intel Wi-Fi 5 9461 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Up to 433 Mbps 802.11a/b/g/n compatible Bluetooth :

Bluetooth 5.1

: Bluetooth 5.1 Camera :

1080p camera

: 1080p camera Video Support:

Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display and:

Up to two displays with 3840×2160 resolution at 30Hz

Up to 3840×2160 resolution at 24Hz using HDMI

Up to 3840×2160 resolution at 60Hz using Display Port

Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display and: Up to two displays with 3840×2160 resolution at 30Hz Up to 3840×2160 resolution at 24Hz using HDMI Up to 3840×2160 resolution at 60Hz using Display Port Embedded Controller:

Nuvoton NPCE985P/G

Nuvoton NPCE985P/G Audio :

Stereo Speakers

Dual Digital Microphone

: Stereo Speakers Dual Digital Microphone Battery and Power:

Up to 8 hours battery life

30.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

60w USB-C Power Adapter

Technology:

Power Delivery 3.0

Minimum Wattage: 30W

DC Input: 12V 2A 3.5mm

Up to 8 hours battery life 30.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery 60w USB-C Power Adapter Technology: Power Delivery 3.0 Minimum Wattage: 30W DC Input: 12V 2A 3.5mm Operating Requirements:

Line voltage: 100V to 240V AC

Frequency: 50Hz to 60Hz

Operating temperature: 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)

Storage temperature: -20° to 60° C (-4° to 140° F)

Relative humidity: 0% to 90% non-condensing

Operating altitude: tested up to 3048 metres (10000 feet)

Maximum storage altitude: 12192 metres (40000 feet)

Maximum shipping altitude: 12192 metres (40000 feet)

Line voltage: 100V to 240V AC Frequency: 50Hz to 60Hz Operating temperature: 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F) Storage temperature: -20° to 60° C (-4° to 140° F) Relative humidity: 0% to 90% non-condensing Operating altitude: tested up to 3048 metres (10000 feet) Maximum storage altitude: 12192 metres (40000 feet) Maximum shipping altitude: 12192 metres (40000 feet) Size and Weight:

Height: 1.36 cm (0.53 inches)

Width: 28.30 cm (11.14 inches)

Depth: 19.20 cm (7.55 inches)

Weight: 0.9 kg (1.98 pounds)

StarLite pricing

Starting from $479.00

ConfigureLaptop.eu (NovaCustom) offers custom-made Clevo laptops pre-installed with Linux. This laptop combines the old school (CD drive, VGA port) with the new (11th gen CPU). You can, of course, replace the CD drive with an SSD. You can choose from a lot of distros that can be pre-installed on the laptop.

NJ70 notable features

Has a CD drive

Has a VGA port

17″ display

Cheaper

Very extensive customization options

NJ70 hardware specifications

CPU : Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7, Quad Core (8 threads) processor, 2.4 GHz, 4.2 GHz Turbo, 8 MB Smart Cache, 12-28W TDP

: Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7, Quad Core (8 threads) processor, 2.4 GHz, 4.2 GHz Turbo, 8 MB Smart Cache, 12-28W TDP GPU: Intel Xe Graphics



Intel Xe Graphics Display: 17.3” (43.94cm) FHD (1920×1080) 16:9 panel, 3.5mm, Mat N7

17.3” (43.94cm) FHD (1920×1080) 16:9 panel, 3.5mm, Mat N7 Memory:

Dual channel DDR4

Two 260 pins SODIMM sockets, support DDR4 3200 MHz (Real operation frequency depends on processor)

Expandable memory up to 64GB, depends on 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB SODIMM module

Dual channel DDR4 Two 260 pins SODIMM sockets, support DDR4 3200 MHz (Real operation frequency depends on processor) Expandable memory up to 64GB, depends on 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB SODIMM module Storage:

One changeable 2.5” 7mm(H) HDD / SSD, SATA interface

One M.2 2280 SSD PCIe/SATA interface

Optional storage instead of Optical Disc Drive (ODD) – please see configurator.

One changeable 2.5” 7mm(H) HDD / SSD, SATA interface One M.2 2280 SSD PCIe/SATA interface Optional storage instead of Optical Disc Drive (ODD) – please see configurator. Audio:

High Definition Audio

Built in array microphone

Built in two speakers

High Definition Audio Built in array microphone Built in two speakers Keyboard and pointing device: Multi languages Multi-Color illuminated full size keyboard with numeric pad Built in touch pad with Microsoft PTP multi-gesture and scrolling function.

Multi languages Multi-Color illuminated full size keyboard with numeric pad Built in touch pad with Microsoft PTP multi-gesture and scrolling function. I/O Ports

2 x USB 2.0 port

1 x USB 3.2 (USB 3.2 Gen 1) port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C)

1 x VGA port

1 x HDMI output port (with HDCP)

1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)

1 x Microphone jack

1 x RJ-45 LAN port

1 x DC-in jack

1x ODD option (Optical Disc Drive)

2 x USB 2.0 port 1 x USB 3.2 (USB 3.2 Gen 1) port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) 1 x VGA port 1 x HDMI output port (with HDCP) 1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone) 1 x Microphone jack 1 x RJ-45 LAN port 1 x DC-in jack 1x ODD option (Optical Disc Drive) Card Reader: 6-in-1 Card Reader (MMC/RSMMC/SD/Mini SD/SDHC/SDXC)

6-in-1 Card Reader (MMC/RSMMC/SD/Mini SD/SDHC/SDXC) Slots:

Two M.2 card slots

-1st for WLAN Combo M.2 2230 Card with PCIe / USB / CNVi interface (E key)

-2nd for SSD M.2 2280 Card with SATA / PCIe Gen3 x4 interface (M key)

Two M.2 card slots -1st for WLAN Combo M.2 2230 Card with PCIe / USB / CNVi interface (E key) -2nd for SSD M.2 2280 Card with SATA / PCIe Gen3 x4 interface (M key) Other Design:

Camera/Webcam 720P HD with internal microphone

FlexiCharger

Display Alt Mode (for docking stations and display adapters via USB-C)

PowerDelivery (PD), charging via USB-C

Camera/Webcam 720P HD with internal microphone FlexiCharger Display Alt Mode (for docking stations and display adapters via USB-C) PowerDelivery (PD), charging via USB-C Power:

Full Range AC adapter, AC in 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC output 19.5V, 45W

PowerDelivery (PD) support

Removable 4 cells Smart Lithium-Ion battery pack, 41WH

Battery life: ~ 240 minutes

Full Range AC adapter, AC in 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC output 19.5V, 45W PowerDelivery (PD) support Removable 4 cells Smart Lithium-Ion battery pack, 41WH Battery life: ~ 240 minutes Security:

Security (Kensington® Type) Lock Slot

TPM 2.0

Security (Kensington® Type) Lock Slot TPM 2.0 Dimension

Width: 399.9 mm

Depth: 268 mm

Height: 24.8 mm

Weight: 2.4 kg (including battery, weight tolerance is +/- 5%)

NJ70 pricing

Starting from 930 EUR (~$947.42)

Laptop with Linux is another company that sells Clevo Linux laptops. This is a portable, lightweight, 14″, cheap laptop. You can engrave your own logo and customize the hardware of the laptop. Multiple Linux distros are available to choose from.

NL41MU notable features

Portable

Lightweight

Cheap

NL41MU hardware specifications

Processor:

Intel i3-1115G4 (2 Cores / 4 Threads) – 1.70 GHz (Turbo 4.10 GHz) – 6 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU

Intel i5-1135G7 (4 Cores / 8 Threads) – 2.40 GHz (Turbo 4.20 GHz) – 8 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU

Intel i7-1165G7 (4 Cores / 8 Threads) – 2.80 GHz (Turbo 4.70 GHz) – 12 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU

Intel i3-1115G4 (2 Cores / 4 Threads) – 1.70 GHz (Turbo 4.10 GHz) – 6 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU Intel i5-1135G7 (4 Cores / 8 Threads) – 2.40 GHz (Turbo 4.20 GHz) – 8 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU Intel i7-1165G7 (4 Cores / 8 Threads) – 2.80 GHz (Turbo 4.70 GHz) – 12 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU Memory :

2x DDR4 slots (expandable to 32 GB SODIMM / up to 3200 Mhz)

We use Kingston DDR4 3200 Mhz memory modules.

: 2x DDR4 slots (expandable to 32 GB SODIMM / up to 3200 Mhz) We use Kingston DDR4 3200 Mhz memory modules. Display:

14″ LED FULL-HD 1920×1080 with 60 Hz (Matt) 45% NTSC

Luminance 220 cd/m² (Nits) – eDP (2 Lanes) , eDP1.2

14″ LED FULL-HD 1920×1080 with 60 Hz (Matt) 45% NTSC Luminance 220 cd/m² (Nits) – eDP (2 Lanes) , eDP1.2 Graphics:

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Storage:

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 / SATA interface

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 interface

We use the latest generation Samsung (EVO)(Plus)(Pro) M.2 SSDs.

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 / SATA interface 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 interface We use the latest generation Samsung (EVO)(Plus)(Pro) M.2 SSDs. Sound:

Intel High Definition Audio

Built-in Microphone and Stereo speakers

Intel High Definition Audio Built-in Microphone and Stereo speakers Connectors:

microSD card reader

1x HDMI 1.4 with HDCP

1x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2) (no DisplayPort/no Charging)

1x USB 3.0 (USB3.2 Gen 2)

1x USB 2.0 ports

1x RJ45 Ethernet port Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000MB)

1x 3.5 mm Headphone/Microphone jack

microSD card reader 1x HDMI 1.4 with HDCP 1x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2) (no DisplayPort/no Charging) 1x USB 3.0 (USB3.2 Gen 2) 1x USB 2.0 ports 1x RJ45 Ethernet port Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000MB) 1x 3.5 mm Headphone/Microphone jack Communication:

1 Megapixel 720P Webcam

Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000MB)

Intel AX200 802.11AX dual-band 2.4 and 5.0 Ghz + Bluetooth V5.1

1 Megapixel 720P Webcam Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000MB) Intel AX200 802.11AX dual-band 2.4 and 5.0 Ghz + Bluetooth V5.1 Keyboard and Mouse:

US International (QWERTY)

Other keyboard layouts (such as AZERTY and QWERTZ) are possible, see configuration options.

Multi-Touch TouchPad

No keyboard backlight

US International (QWERTY) Other keyboard layouts (such as AZERTY and QWERTZ) are possible, see configuration options. Multi-Touch TouchPad No keyboard backlight Security:

Support for Kensington lock

Support for TPM 2.0 (Windows only)

Support for Kensington lock Support for TPM 2.0 (Windows only) Power:

Battery life up to 5 hours (36 Wh Lithium-Ion)

45W AC Adapter 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC Output 19V, 2.1A

Selected (EU, US, UK, IT, DK, CH, AU or ZA) plug included

Battery life up to 5 hours (36 Wh Lithium-Ion) 45W AC Adapter 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC Output 19V, 2.1A Selected (EU, US, UK, IT, DK, CH, AU or ZA) plug included Colour:

Grey/Black

Grey/Black Dimensions:

325 mm x 219.5 mm x 19.4 mm

(12.8 x 8,6 x 0.8 inches)

Weight: 1.3 kg (2.86 lbs) (including battery)

NL41MU pricing

Starting from $641.68

HP Dev One

HP Dev One is a new laptop in the market from an HP + System76 collaboration. Pre-installed with Pop!_OS, with a Linux keyboard, and an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, this is a great new laptop for developers.

HP Dev One notable features

Pre-installed with Pop!_OS

HP + System76 collaboration

Ryzen 7 CPU

Linux keyboard

HP Dev One hardware specifications

Processor:

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U processor

8 CPU Cores, 16 Threads

4.4GHz Max. Boost Clock

1.9GHz Base Clock

L3 Cache 16MB

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U processor 8 CPU Cores, 16 Threads 4.4GHz Max. Boost Clock 1.9GHz Base Clock L3 Cache 16MB Display Size (diagonal): 14″

14″ Memory:

16 GB (2×8 GB) DDR4 3200 MT/s

Memory Slots: 2 SODIMM

16 GB (2×8 GB) DDR4 3200 MT/s Memory Slots: 2 SODIMM Internal Storage: 1 TB PCIe® 3×4 NVMe™ M.2 2280 SSD

1 TB PCIe® 3×4 NVMe™ M.2 2280 SSD Display: 14″ diagonal FHD display with HD Webcam (1920×1080) (1000 nits)

14″ diagonal FHD display with HD Webcam (1920×1080) (1000 nits) Available Graphics: Integrated: AMD Radeon™ Graphics (Support HW decode, DX12, HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2)

Integrated: AMD Radeon™ Graphics (Support HW decode, DX12, HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2) Audio: Dual stereo speakers, 2 multi-array microphone

Dual stereo speakers, 2 multi-array microphone Ports and Connectors:

2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 1.4); 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (1 charging); 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 AC power

(HDMI cable sold separately.)

2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 1.4); 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (1 charging); 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 AC power (HDMI cable sold separately.) Available Keyboards:

Dual Point Backlit spill-resistant Premium Keyboard

No NFC

No Fingerprint reader

Dual Point Backlit spill-resistant Premium Keyboard No NFC No Fingerprint reader Available Pointing Devices:

Glass clickpad with gesture support as default, Touchpad

Glass clickpad with gesture support as default, Touchpad Sensors:

Hall sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Hall sensor Ambient Light Sensor Wireless Connectivity: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 5 combo

Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 5 combo Camera: 720p HD camera

720p HD camera Software: Pop!_OS with HP added features and support, LibreOffice Suite, Productivity Apps, Media Player, Application Store

Pop!_OS with HP added features and support, LibreOffice Suite, Productivity Apps, Media Player, Application Store Software Support: HP Support integrated into Pop!_OS, HP Expert Technical Support¹⁶

HP Support integrated into Pop!_OS, HP Expert Technical Support¹⁶ Security Management: Full Disk Encryption

Full Disk Encryption Battery Type: HP Long Life 3-cell, 53 Wh Li-ion

HP Long Life 3-cell, 53 Wh Li-ion Power Supply: HP Smart 65 W External AC power adapter

HP Smart 65 W External AC power adapter Color: Mineral Silver

Mineral Silver Dimensions: 12.73 x 8.44 x 0.75 in; 32.34 x 21.46 x 1.91 cm

12.73 x 8.44 x 0.75 in; 32.34 x 21.46 x 1.91 cm Weight: 3.24 lb

3.24 lb Energy Efficiency Compliance: ENERGY STAR® certified; EPEAT® registered where applicable. EPEAT ® registration varies by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status by country.

ENERGY STAR® certified; EPEAT® registered where applicable. EPEAT ® registration varies by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status by country. Sustainable Impact Specifications: 5% Ocean-bound plastic in speaker enclosure; 45% post-consumer recycled plastic¹⁹; Low Halogen; Bulk packaging available; Outside box and corrugated cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable²⁰; TCO 9.0 certified

5% Ocean-bound plastic in speaker enclosure; 45% post-consumer recycled plastic¹⁹; Low Halogen; Bulk packaging available; Outside box and corrugated cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable²⁰; TCO 9.0 certified Warranty: HP Dev One 1 year of parts, 1 year of labor and no onsite coverage limited warranty (1/1/0 warranty). Standard one-year limited warranty covers repairs or replacement of parts that are deemed defective. Onsite service is not included.

HP Dev One 1 year of parts, 1 year of labor and no onsite coverage limited warranty (1/1/0 warranty). Standard one-year limited warranty covers repairs or replacement of parts that are deemed defective. Onsite service is not included. System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard: System76 Mechanical Keyboard, Open Source milled chassis Design, Individually addressable RGB LED backlighting, N-Key Rollover, 84 keys, Kailh MX Hotswap Sockets, Kailh Box Royal Switches, 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C , 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A , System76 Open Source QMK Firmware, wired, with detachable USB cable, Angle bar, Additional keycaps included

System76 Mechanical Keyboard, Open Source milled chassis Design, Individually addressable RGB LED backlighting, N-Key Rollover, 84 keys, Kailh MX Hotswap Sockets, Kailh Box Royal Switches, 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C , 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A , System76 Open Source QMK Firmware, wired, with detachable USB cable, Angle bar, Additional keycaps included HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse: Experience seamless and uninterrupted productivity. Be at your best with ergonomic design, and battery life that lasts up to 12 weeks.

HP Dev One pricing

Starting from $1,099

Lenovo laptops (especially ThinkPads) are a popular choice for Linux. This laptop comes with Fedora pre-installed. It works great, and it’s a smooth experience with all Linux distros.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 notable features

Pre-installed with Fedora

11th generation Intel i5 CPU

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 hardware specifications

Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor (2.40 GHz, up to 4.20 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache)

11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor (2.40 GHz, up to 4.20 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache) Operating System: Fedora 33 Workstation edition

Fedora 33 Workstation edition Graphics: Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz (Soldered)

8 GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz (Soldered) Storage: 256 GB PCIe SSD, OPAL

256 GB PCIe SSD, OPAL Display: 14.0″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, low power, 400 nits

14.0″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, low power, 400 nits Camera: 720p HD

720p HD Fingerprint Reader

Keyboard: Backlit – US English

Backlit – US English WLAN: Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.2 with vPro®

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 pricing

Starting from $1,238.08

This is one of the top choices for everyone when looking for a Linux laptop. It’s a compact, powerful laptop for developers. It’s officially certified by Ubuntu, and can come with Ubuntu pre-installed.

XPS 13 notable features

Certified by Ubuntu

Ubuntu pre-installed

12th gen Intel CPU

13″ display

Weight: 2.59 lb (1.17 kg)

XPS 13 hardware specifications

Processor: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores)

12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores) Graphics Card: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Display: 13.4 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display

13.4 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display Memory: 8GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual channel

8GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual channel Hard Drive: 512GB PCIe NVMe x2 Solid State Drive Onboard

512GB PCIe NVMe x2 Solid State Drive Onboard Keyboard: Sky Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader

Sky Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader Ports : 2 Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB Type-C™) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery

: 2 Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB Type-C™) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery Dimensions & Weight:

Height : 0.55 in. (13.99 mm)

Width: 11.63 in. (295.4 mm)

Depth: 7.86 in. (199.4 mm)

Weight (minimum): 2.59 lb (1.17 kg)

Height : 0.55 in. (13.99 mm) Width: 11.63 in. (295.4 mm) Depth: 7.86 in. (199.4 mm) Weight (minimum): 2.59 lb (1.17 kg) Camera: 720p at 30 fps HD RGB camera, 400p at 30 fps IR camera, dual-array microphones

720p at 30 fps HD RGB camera, 400p at 30 fps IR camera, dual-array microphones Audio and Speakers: Dual stereo speakers (tweeter + woofer), Realtek ALC1319D, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total

Dual stereo speakers (tweeter + woofer), Realtek ALC1319D, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total Wireless: Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Primary Battery: 3 Cell, 51 Wh, integrated

3 Cell, 51 Wh, integrated Power: 45W AC Adapter Type-C

XPS 13 pricing

Starting from $899.00

Kubuntu Focus – M2

Kubuntu Focus is a laptop pre-installed with Kubuntu. With an optimized software suite and optimized hardware, this is a perfect laptop if you want to get into Linux with ease. They also offer free support. Their laptops are a perfect fit for any use case – developers, sysadmins, beginners, video editors, content creators, gamers, and more. We’ll feature the M2 Kubuntu Focus laptop, but they also have the XE laptop.

Notable M2 features

Modular design – you can easily replace hardware

Pre-installed with Kubuntu and well optimized

As of writing, it’s in its 4th generation, with a 12th gen CPU

M2 hardware specifications

DISPLAY: 15.6” (396 mm) QHD IPS, 2560 x 1440 Resolution, 165 Hz Refresh Rate

15.6” (396 mm) QHD IPS, 2560 x 1440 Resolution, 165 Hz Refresh Rate PROCESSORS: 12th-Generation Intel “Alder Lake” i7-12700H Processor

12th-Generation Intel “Alder Lake” i7-12700H Processor GRAPHICS: A discrete GPU (dGPU) and an integrated GPU (iGPU).

dGPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti/3080 Ti GPU PCIe x 16 with RTX, CUDA, and cuDNN.

A discrete GPU (dGPU) and an integrated GPU (iGPU). dGPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti/3080 Ti GPU PCIe x 16 with RTX, CUDA, and cuDNN. MEMORY: Dual Channel DDR4 260-pin SoDIMM, expandable up to 64 GB

Dual Channel DDR4 260-pin SoDIMM, expandable up to 64 GB STORAGE: 2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4

2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 CHASSIS: All aluminum alloy external surfaces, Resin screen bezel, 14.10 x 9.45 x .98 in (358 x 240 x 24 mm), 5.29 lb (2.40 kg) with battery

All aluminum alloy external surfaces, Resin screen bezel, 14.10 x 9.45 x .98 in (358 x 240 x 24 mm), 5.29 lb (2.40 kg) with battery BATTERY: 80 Wh Embedded Polymer Battery Pack

80 Wh Embedded Polymer Battery Pack POWER SUPPLY: 230 W Power Supply AC

230 W Power Supply AC SOUND: Integrated Array Microphone with TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction), 2 x 2 W Side-firing Speakers

Integrated Array Microphone with TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction), 2 x 2 W Side-firing Speakers PORTS:

1 x Thunderbolt 4 at 40 Gbit/s + USB-C (Does NOT support USB charging)

1 x HDMI Output Port (with HDCP)

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Ports (1 x Powered USB, AC/DC)

1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)

1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Microphone / S/PDIF Optical output)

1 x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (10/100/1000 Mbit/s)

1 x Kensington Lock

1 x DC-IN Power Connector

1 x Micro SD Push-Push Card Reader

M2 pricing:

Starting from $1,895.00

System76 – Lemur Pro

System76 sells Linux laptops, desktops, servers, and more. They even created and maintain the Pop!_OS distro. All their laptops ship with Ubuntu or Pop!_OS pre-installed. Pop!_OS is a great distro for a laptop and everyday use. They have more laptops to choose from, so you can surely find a good fit for your use case. We featured the Lemur Pro laptop here.

Notable Lemur Pro features

System76 Open Firmware with coreboot

Weighs 2.54 lbs (1.15 kg)

Optimized for Pop!_OS

Lemur Pro hardware specifications

Firmware:

System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps)

System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware

System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps) System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware Processor:

12th Gen Intel® Core i5-1235U: Up to 4.4GHz – 12MB Cache – 10 Cores – 12 Threads

12th Gen Intel® Core i7-1255U: Up to 4.7GHz – 12MB Cache – 10 Cores – 12 Threads

12th Gen Intel® Core i5-1235U: Up to 4.4GHz – 12MB Cache – 10 Cores – 12 Threads 12th Gen Intel® Core i7-1255U: Up to 4.7GHz – 12MB Cache – 10 Cores – 12 Threads Display: 14.1″ 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish

14.1″ 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory: Up to 40 GB DDR4 @ 3200 MHz

Up to 40 GB DDR4 @ 3200 MHz Storage: 2 x M.2 SSD (1x PCIe gen4 + 1x PCIe gen3 or SATA). Up to 4TB total.

2 x M.2 SSD (1x PCIe gen4 + 1x PCIe gen3 or SATA). Up to 4TB total. Expansion: 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C / Thunderbolt™ 4, MicroSD Card Reader

1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C / Thunderbolt™ 4, MicroSD Card Reader Input: Multitouch Clickpad, Backlit US QWERTY Keyboard

Multitouch Clickpad, Backlit US QWERTY Keyboard Networking: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Video Ports: HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-C w/ DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-C w/ DisplayPort 1.4 Audio: Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo

Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo Camera: 1080p FHD Webcam

1080p FHD Webcam Security: Kensington® Lock

Kensington® Lock Battery: Li-Ion – 73 Wh

Li-Ion – 73 Wh Charger: 65 W, AC-in 100–240 V, 50–60 Hz, 65W+ USB Type-C Charging Compatible

65 W, AC-in 100–240 V, 50–60 Hz, 65W+ USB Type-C Charging Compatible Dimensions: 12.68″ x 8.54″ x 0.65″ (32.2 x 21.7 x 1.65cm)

12.68″ x 8.54″ x 0.65″ (32.2 x 21.7 x 1.65cm) Weight: 2.54 lbs (1.15kg)

Lemur Pro pricing

Starting from $1,149.00

KDE Slimbook 4

Slimbook sells Linux computers and supports Linux along with FOSS developers. This new ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook 4, uses AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, which makes it a rarity as a Linux laptop with the latest AMD CPU.

Notable KDE Slimbook 4 features

Has a Ryzen 5700U

Ships with an optimized KDE Neon (Plasma desktop)

KDE Slimbook 4 hardware specifications

Processor:

AMD Ryzen 5700U

8 CPU cores

8 GPU cores

16 threads

TSMC 7nm FinFET

1.98Hz base clock

4.3GHz max boost clock

1900 MHz graphics frequency

AMD Ryzen 5700U 8 CPU cores 8 GPU cores 16 threads TSMC 7nm FinFET 1.98Hz base clock 4.3GHz max boost clock 1900 MHz graphics frequency Display:

15.6” FullHD IPS

1920×1080 (16:9)

sRGB 100%

60Hz



15.6” FullHD IPS 1920×1080 (16:9) sRGB 100% 60Hz Storage:

2 SSD m.2 NVME slots

Up to 4TB SSD storage



2 SSD m.2 NVME slots Up to 4TB SSD storage Memory:

Up to 64GB RAM (8, 16, 32, 64 available)

3200 MHz RAM

Has 2 sockets, dual channel from 16GB

Up to 64GB RAM (8, 16, 32, 64 available) 3200 MHz RAM Has 2 sockets, dual channel from 16GB Battery:

92.6‑watt‑hour battery

Up to 12 hours battery with real use



92.6‑watt‑hour battery Up to 12 hours battery with real use Connectivity:

3 USB slots (two USB 3.1 and one USB 2.0)

1 USB-C 3.1 with power delivery (and video output up to 2 monitors)

HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz

Ethernet (RJ45)

Intel Wifi 6 AX200 (max speed 2.4Gbps)

Micro SD



3 USB slots (two USB 3.1 and one USB 2.0) 1 USB-C 3.1 with power delivery (and video output up to 2 monitors) HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz Ethernet (RJ45) Intel Wifi 6 AX200 (max speed 2.4Gbps) Micro SD Others:

Webcam HD

IR camera

2 microphones

2 speakers 2W

Touchpad 116 * 72mm



Webcam HD IR camera 2 microphones 2 speakers 2W Touchpad 116 * 72mm Size and Weight:

356.4 * 233.7 * 16.8mm

1.55kg



KDE Slimbook 4 pricing

Starting from 1049,00€ ($1,061.76)

TUXEDO Computers – Stellaris 17

TUXEDO sells Linux computers – including notebooks, desktops, mini-PCs, and more. They have a variety of laptops to choose from, in all forms and sizes. We decided to feature Stellaris because of its AMD CPU option and the display size. However, there are dozens of more laptops to choose from at TUXEDO.

Notable Stellaris 17 features

3K WQHD IPS 165 Hz, 17,3″ Display

Choose from AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7-11800H

Ships with an optimized TUXEDO OS (Ubuntu with KDE and Plasma Desktop)

Has an optomechanical keyboard

A great and powerful gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Stellaris 17 hardware specifications

Display:

3K WQHD IPS 165 Hz

17,3″, 16:9, matte / non-glare

Viewing angle: 89°/89°/89°/89°

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Pixel

sRGB: 95 %

Brightness: 350 nits

Contrast: 1000:1



3K WQHD IPS 165 Hz 17,3″, 16:9, matte / non-glare Viewing angle: 89°/89°/89°/89° Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Pixel sRGB: 95 % Brightness: 350 nits Contrast: 1000:1 CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (8x 3,3 – 4,6 GHz Octa-Core, 16 Threads, 16 MB L3-Cache, 45 W TDP)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (8x 3,3 – 4,6 GHz Octa-Core, 16 Threads, 16 MB L3-Cache, 45 W TDP) Memory: DDR4 SO-DIMM (up to 3200 MHz)



DDR4 SO-DIMM (up to 3200 MHz) Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI-Express 3.0 x4



2x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI-Express 3.0 x4 Network:

2,5 Gigabit LAN

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Series

Integrated in above Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi AX200 Series Bluetooth



2,5 Gigabit LAN Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Series Integrated in above Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi AX200 Series Bluetooth Camera : HD (720p) webcam / camera including microphone with noise cancelling

: HD (720p) webcam / camera including microphone with noise cancelling Audio: 2x 2 W stereo speakers

2x 2 W stereo speakers Battery: 62 Wh battery, 4 cells lithium-polymer



62 Wh battery, 4 cells lithium-polymer Ports:

USB-C 3.2 Gen2

1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

1x HDMI 2.1

HDCP 2.3

Hardwired to: NVIDIA GPU (for best performance)

1x Headphone-out

1x Mic-in

1x Gigabit LAN/network RJ45

1x Card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)

1x power plug (DC-in)

USB-C 3.2 Gen2 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 2.1 HDCP 2.3 Hardwired to: NVIDIA GPU (for best performance) 1x Headphone-out 1x Mic-in 1x Gigabit LAN/network RJ45 1x Card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) 1x power plug (DC-in) Chassis:

Width: 39.6 cm; Height: 2.7 cm; Depth: 26.1 cm

Weight: approx. 2.5 kg with battery

Display lid made of brushed aluminum

Base unit made of plastic with rubberized coating

Display bezels and bottom panel made of plastic

Stellaris 17 pricing

Starting from 2.185,00€ ($2,212.54)

Juno Computers – Neptune 17″

Another 17″ option, the Neptune 17″ laptop is a great gaming laptop with an i7th 12th gen CPU and a 3070 TI GPU. If you want to get into AAA games on Linux, this is a perfect choice. It comes pre-installed with Ubuntu 22.04

Notable Neptune 17 features

17″ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz

Intel 12th Gen 14 Cores

Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

Neptune 17 hardware specifications

Weight : 6.17 lbs

: 6.17 lbs CPU:

Intel 12th Generation Core (Alder Lake)

Intel Core i7-11800H (14 Cores / 20 Threads) – 2.30GHz (Turbo 4.7 GHz)

Intel 12th Generation Core (Alder Lake) Intel Core i7-11800H (14 Cores / 20 Threads) – 2.30GHz (Turbo 4.7 GHz) CPU TDP : 45W (Max. 115W)

GPU TDP:

RTX 3070 Ti: 140W

RTX 3080 Ti: 155W

: 45W (Max. 115W) RTX 3070 Ti: 140W RTX 3080 Ti: 155W Screen Size : 17.3″

: 17.3″ Screen Type : FHD Panel (1920 x 1080), 72% NTSC Luminance 300 cd/m² (Nits) – eDP (4 Lanes) , eDP1.3

: FHD Panel (1920 x 1080), 72% NTSC Luminance 300 cd/m² (Nits) – eDP (4 Lanes) , eDP1.3 Graphics:

Intel XE Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti – 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti – 16GB GDDR6

All video ports are controlled by NVIDIA

Intel XE Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti – 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti – 16GB GDDR6 All video ports are controlled by NVIDIA Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

144 Hz Dimensions: 0.98″ x 15.59″ x 10.32″

0.98″ x 15.59″ x 10.32″ Chassis: Black

Black Keyboard Style: Multi-Colour Backlit

Multi-Colour Backlit Wireless Card: Intel 6 AX200 (2.4 Gbps) + BT 5.0

Intel 6 AX200 (2.4 Gbps) + BT 5.0 Ports:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Data – No Charging – Video out controlled by NVIDIA)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port (Type-C)

1 x HDMI (NVIDIA only) 1 x Mini DP (NVIDIA only)

1 x Micro SD Card Slot

RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet Port

Headphone Jack

Microphone Jack

Built-in Microphone

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Data – No Charging – Video out controlled by NVIDIA) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port (Type-C) 1 x HDMI (NVIDIA only) 1 x Mini DP (NVIDIA only) 1 x Micro SD Card Slot RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet Port Headphone Jack Microphone Jack Built-in Microphone Storage: 2x m.2 SSD (PCIe Gen3x4, Up to 4 TB total)

2x m.2 SSD (PCIe Gen3x4, Up to 4 TB total) Audio: High Definition Audio + SOUND BLASTER™ Atlas

High Definition Audio + SOUND BLASTER™ Atlas Webcam: 720p HD Webcam

720p HD Webcam Battery: 80WH (Lithium-Ion)

80WH (Lithium-Ion) Charger: 230W

Neptune 17 pricing

Starting from $2,105.00

PINE64 – PINEBOOK Pro

This ARM-based laptop is a cheap alternative to Chromebooks, great for everyday use. It’s modular/hackable, an open-source product. We’ve already featured a Pine phone and Pine tablet.

PINEBOOK Pro features

ARM-based

Open source

Modular design

14″ 1080p IPS

PINEBOOK Pro hardware specifications

4 x ARM Cortex A53 cores @ 1.4GHz + 2 x ARM Cortex A72 cores @ 1.8 GHz

ARM Mali T860 MP4 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

1080p IPS Panel

Magnesium Alloy Shell body

Bootable Micro SD Slot

64GB of eMMC (Upgradable)

M.2 NVMe SSD slot (requires optional adapter)

SPI Flash 128Mbit

HD Digital Video Out via USB-C

USB 2.0 Host

USB 3.0 Host

USB-C (Data, Power and Video out)

Lithium Polymer Battery (10000mAH)

Stereo Speakers

Built-in 802.11ac WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0

Headphone Jack

Microphone

Front-Facing Camera (1080p)

ISO & ANSI Keyboard Variants

Privacy Switches for Camera, Microphones and BT/WiFi

Large Trackpad

UART Access via Audio Jack

Barrel Power (5V 3A) Port

PINEBOOK Pro pricing

$219.99

Best Laptops You Can Install Linux On

We still have to feature a few great laptops (usually with Windows pre-installed or no OS at all) that work wonderfully on some Linux distros. All these laptops have been tested and all the drivers and features work great on most Linux distros.

This laptop is officially certified by Ubuntu. It comes with Windows pre-installed, but you can install Ubuntu and it will work perfectly. Most laptops from the ProBook series will work fine with Ubuntu.

HP ProBook 440 notable features

Certified by Ubuntu

12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor

14″ FHD IPS 250 nits display

HP ProBook 440 hardware specifications

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel® Core™ i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) Graphics: Integrated: Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics

Integrated: Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics Memory: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)

16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB) Memory slots: 2 SODIMM

2 SODIMM Internal drive: 256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ SSD

256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ SSD Display: 14″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

14″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC External I/O Ports:

3 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (1 charging, 1 power)

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 2.1)

headphone/microphone combo

1 AC power

1 RJ-45

1 HDMI 2.1b

3 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (1 charging, 1 power) 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 2.1) headphone/microphone combo 1 AC power 1 RJ-45 1 HDMI 2.1b Audio: Dual stereo speakers, dual array microphones

Dual stereo speakers, dual array microphones Webcam: 720p HD privacy camera

720p HD privacy camera Keyboard: HP Premium Keyboard – spill resistant, backlit keyboard

HP Premium Keyboard – spill resistant, backlit keyboard Pointing device: Clickpad with multi-touch gesture support, taps enabled as default

Clickpad with multi-touch gesture support, taps enabled as default Wireless technology: Realtek RTL8852AE Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo

Realtek RTL8852AE Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo Power supply: HP Smart 65 W External AC power adapter

HP Smart 65 W External AC power adapter Battery: HP Long Life 3-cell, 42 Wh Li-ion

HP Long Life 3-cell, 42 Wh Li-ion Dimensions (W X D X H): 12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 in

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 in Weight: Starting at 3.03 lb

HP ProBook 440 pricing

Starting from $1,209.08

This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is also certified by Ubuntu and comes with Windows pre-installed. It works perfectly on Ubuntu, just like most other ThinkPads. You can’t go wrong with a ThinkPad when it comes to Linux. With its dedicated GPU and 12th gen i7 CPU, this is a great gaming and video editing laptop.

ThinkPad P1 notable features

Certified by Ubuntu

12th Gen Intel i7 CPU

NVIDIA RTX A1000 4GB GPU

16.0″ WUXGA IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits display

ThinkPad P1 hardware specifications

Processor : 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor (E-Core Max 3.50 GHz, P-Core Max 4.70 GHz with Turbo Boost, 14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Cache)

: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor (E-Core Max 3.50 GHz, P-Core Max 4.70 GHz with Turbo Boost, 14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Cache) Graphics : NVIDIA® RTX™ A1000 4GB

: NVIDIA® RTX™ A1000 4GB Memory : 16 GB DDR5 4800MHz (2 x 8 GB)

: 16 GB DDR5 4800MHz (2 x 8 GB) Storage : 512 GB PCIe SSD

: 512 GB PCIe SSD Display : 16.0″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

: 16.0″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits Camera : 1080p FHD

: 1080p FHD Battery : 90WHr battery, supports Rapid Charge

: 90WHr battery, supports Rapid Charge AC Adapter : 170W

: 170W Keyboard : Backlit with a Fingerprint Reader

: Backlit with a Fingerprint Reader WLAN : Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.2

: Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.2 Ports:

SD Express 7.0 Card Reader

SIM card slot

USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (always on)

Kensington Nano Security Slot™

Power in

2 x Intel® Thunderbolt 4

HDMI 2.1

Headphone / mic combo

SD Express 7.0 Card Reader SIM card slot USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (always on) Kensington Nano Security Slot™ Power in 2 x Intel® Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 2.1 Headphone / mic combo Weight: Starting at 1.81kg / 3.99lbs

ThinkPad P1 pricing

Starting from $2,059.00

Best Linux Laptops – Honorable Mentions

We couldn’t include every Linux laptop out there, so some had to be left out, for whatever reason. All of these companies deserve a mention in our list and are worth checking out. They all offer Linux laptops:

If you think another company should be featured in our article, leave a comment below.

Best Linux Distro for a Laptop

Generally, all Linux distros are great for laptops – it just matters what you prefer and what kind of a laptop you have. Here are some lists that will help you choose the best distro for you:

In terms of support, it’s best if you choose a more popular Linux distro for your laptop, like Ubuntu. If you want the latest drivers, you should choose a rolling release like Manjaro.

FAQs About Linux Laptops

Here are some frequently asked questions about Linux laptops along with answers:

What’s a “Linux Laptop”?

It basically is a laptop that runs on a Linux distro. Any laptop can be a Linux laptop. It’s no different than a Windows or a Mac laptop, other than the operating system.

Why didn’t you include XYZ?

This guide (or list) is by no means everything there is out there. There are a lot more laptops that run smoothly on Linux. We didn’t include all of them, but we did include the best of them. If you have any recommendations, leave a comment below.

Can I install Linux on my laptop?

Yes. You can install Linux on all laptops. You can just make sure that all features are fully compatible, although chances are, they are.

Is Linux better for the battery life on a laptop?

In most cases, it’s pretty much the same. It all depends on what you’re running and how you use your laptop. But, some lightweight Linux distros use fewer resources so they are better for the battery life.

Is Linux better for old laptops?

Yes. Lightweight Linux distros are far better than older, unsupported versions of Windows and Mac. All lightweight Linux distros are still supported and pushing out updates. Lightweight Linux distros also use fewer resources (better than Windows XP or any other older Windows)

Why does it say this laptop has XX when it has YY?

All the data in this guide is up-to-date as of writing. At some point, it may be updated (if we don’t update it) so certain laptops may have newer generations of CPUs. The recommendations will always be current. Even if an older release of a laptop is featured here, the new one will be even better.

Why are some Linux laptops more expensive than a laptop with no OS?

Most of the companies featured in this guide test Linux distros on their laptops, pre-install them, optimize them, and in most cases offer support afterward. That’s what makes them more expensive than no-OS laptops.

Are Chromebooks Linux laptops?

Technically, they are. Chromebooks run Chrome OS (Chromium OS), which is a Linux-based OS. Typically most Chromebooks are compatible with Linux distros.

What’s the best Linux laptop for video editing

If you plan on doing video editing, it’s best to get a laptop with a better CPU, a better GPU, and a larger screen. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for programming

Depending on what kind of programming you’ll be doing, you can use any laptop for programming and development. It would be nice to have a better CPU and more RAM. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for privacy

Purism focuses on privacy with all their products – including hardware killswitches, coreboot bios, and more. So our recommendation for a Privacy and Security laptop is:

What’s the best Linux laptop for gaming

For gaming, it’s best if you get a laptop with more ram and a better GPU. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for students

Pretty much any laptop is good for a student. It all depends on what you’re going to use it for. Are you going to use it for development, gaming, video editing, everyday use? If you need a specific recommendation, we recommend the ARM-based laptop that will fit your budget, open you up to learning and experimenting with hardware, and it’s cheap:

Or a lightweight (just under 2 pounds), compact, portable laptop you can carry around everywhere:

What’s the best Linux laptop for office work

Normal office usage doesn’t require great hardware, assuming you’ll be using a browser and an office suite. So we recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for graphic design

You’ll need to look for laptops with a larger screen and a solid CPU/GPU. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for data science

Look for a laptop with a better CPU, GPU, and more RAM. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for ML

Similarly to data science laptops, we commend these laptops for ML work:

What’s the best Linux laptop for kids

We’d recommend a portable, lightweight, smaller laptop like the ARM-based one from Pine64:

Or cheaper laptops like:

What’s the best Linux laptop for everyday use

Assuming you’ll be using the laptop for normal browsing, listening to music, watching movies, etc. We’d recommend a mid-range laptop like:

All of these recommendations are just examples of what you can get. If we recommend one laptop for students, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be used for office work or everyday use as well.

