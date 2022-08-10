Linux Laptop: Best Choices, Reviews, Comparison, and More
Linux Laptop: Best Choices, Reviews, Comparison, and More

In this guide, we’ll go through the best Linux laptops, review them, compare them, and write more information about Linux laptops in general.

Before we begin with anything, just a note: this guide will focus on laptops with a Linux distro pre-installed, not laptops that you can install your own distro on, which are most laptops. Most of the companies featured in this article are dedicated to Linux devices only.

You can customize most of these laptops – you can get a better CPU, more RAM, more storage, and more while ordering your laptop.

Our Top Picks for The Best Linux Laptop

librem 14Purism - Librem 14Starting from $1,370.00
starlite laptopStar Labs - StarLiteStarting from $479.00
nj70 laptopNovaCustom - NJ70Starting from $947.42
lenovo carbon x1Lenovo - ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9Starting from $1,238.08
Clevo Linux laptopLaptop with Linux - NL41MUStarting from $641.68

Quick Comparison of All The Best Linux Laptops

Here’s a comparison table of the best Linux laptops:

Laptop Price Display Size CPU GPU RAM Storage Best For
Purism - Librem 14$1,370.0014"Intel i7-10710UIntegrated8GB DDR4250GB M.2 SSD NVMePrivacy
Star Labs - StarLite$479.0011.6"Intel Pentium N5030Integrated8GB DDR4240GB SATA SSDPortability
NovaCustom - NJ70$947.4217.3"Intel i5-1135G7Integrated4GB DDR4250GB M.2 SSD NVMeBudget
Laptop with Linux - NL41MU$641.6814"Intel i3-1115G4Integrated8GB DDR4250GB M.2 SSD NVMeBudget
HP Dev One$1,099.0014"AMD Ryzen 7 5850UIntegrated16GB DDR41000GB M2 SSD NVMeDevelopment
Lenovo - ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9$1,238.0814"Intel i5-1135G7Integrated8GB DDR4256GB M.2 SSD NVMeEveryday use
Dell - XPS 13$899.0013.4"Intel i5-1230UIntegrated8GB DDR5512GB M.2 SSD NVMeDevelopment
Kubuntu Focus - M2$1,895.0015.6"Intel i7-12700HNVIDIA RTX 306016GB DDR4500GB M.2 SSD NVMeGaming
System76 - Lemur Pro$1,149.0014.1"Intel i5-1235UIntegrated8GB DDR4240GB M.2 SSD NVMeDevelopment
KDE Slimbook 4$1,061.7615.6"AMD Ryzen 7 5700UIntegrated8GB DDR4250GB M.2 SSD NVMeDevelopment
TUXEDO Computers - Stellaris 17$2,212.5417.3"AMD Ryzen 9 5900HXNVIDIA RTX 30708GB DDR4250GB M.2 SSD NVMeGaming
Juno Computers - Neptune 17"$2,105.0017.3"Intel i7-11800HNVIDIA RTX 307016GB DDR4512GB M.2 SSD NVMeGaming
PINE64 - PINEBOOK Pro$219.9914"ARM Cortex A53ARM Mali T860 MP44GB DDR464GB eMMCStudents
HP ProBook 440$1,209.0814"Intel i5-1235UIntegrated16GB DDR4256GB M.2 SSD NVMeDevelopment
Lenovo - ThinkPad P1$2,059.0016"Intel i7-12700HNVIDIA RTX A100016GB DDR5512GB M.2 SSD NVMeGaming

What You Need to Know Before Buying a Linux Laptop

Here are some things you need to know before buying a Linux laptop:

  • Pretty much any laptop can run Linux, even an Apple laptop. Your old laptop can run Linux too. If you’re buying a laptop and you’re wondering if it can run Linux smoothly, chances are, it can. But you can always google it and do a bit of research to find out if everything runs correctly on Linux. In some cases, setting up drivers may be an issue for certain hardware. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and fingerprint readers often have issues with Linux distros.
  • If Windows is pre-installed on the laptop, you can easily replace Windows with Linux. Having Windows pre-installed doesn’t mean that the laptop isn’t a “Linux laptop”. Again, any laptop can be a Linux laptop.
  • To avoid any compatibility issues, you can buy a laptop with Linux pre-installed. Most of the recommended laptops in this guide run flawlessly on Linux. They are tested and pre-installed with a Linux distro.
  • You can dual-boot and use multiple operating systems on your laptop. This means you can use both Windows and Linux on your laptop at the same time. So, technically, a laptop is just a laptop. It’s not a “Windows laptop” or a “Linux laptop”.
  • In general, Linux distros don’t need powerful hardware. Of course, if you’re using the laptop for gaming or video editing, it will need more powerful hardware. But the operating system itself doesn’t need much hardware resources, especially if you use a lightweight distro. So, when choosing a Linux laptop, you can always choose the one with older, less powerful hardware. Some people tend to buy a second-hand, older laptop and install a lightweight Linux distro on it.
  • What laptop is best for you depends on your requirements, preferences, and budget. A certain laptop may be better for someone, but not good for you. This guide will help you compare and choose different laptops along with recommendations for their use case.

Best Linux Laptop – Our Top Picks

We’ll go through the best Linux laptops in no particular order. Being first on this list does not mean being the best.

Purism – Librem 14

librem 14

What makes this a great Linux laptop is that it focuses on privacy, apart from shipping with a Linux distro pre-installed. This laptop has hardware killswitches, uses the Coreboot BIOS, and can even detect interdiction. Purism also offers a Linux Phone.

Notable Librem 14 features

  • Hardware kill switches for the mic, cam, wireless and Bluetooth
  • Supports the open source coreboot BIOS
  • Anti-Interdiction Services (Tamper evident packaging, tape and screws, Photographic evidence of your secure setup)

Librem 14 hardware specifications

  • Processor: Core i7-10710U (Comet Lake)
  • Display: 14″ Matte (1920×1080)
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • Memory: 2x SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB, DDR4
  • Storage: 2 SATA + NVMe-capable 80mm M.2 slots
  • Video: 1 HDMI Port (4K capable @60Hz max), USB Type-C Video Out (4K capable)
  • USB Ports:
    2 Ports: USB 3 (Type A), Up to 10 Gbit/s
    1 Port: USB 3 (Type C), Up to 10 Gbit/s (supports Power Delivery sink for charging the laptop / Display Port alt mode, video output up to 4k @ 60Hz)
    1 Port (data transfer only): USB 3 (Type C), Up to 10 Gbit/s
  • Audio: 3.5mm AudioJack (Mic-in & Headphone-out combo)
  • Networking: Gigabit Ethernet Adapter with Integrated RJ45 Connector, Atheros 802.11n w/ Two Antennas
  • Power: 1 Power Button, DC-IN Jack, USB-C Power Delivery Port
  • Dimensions:
    Width: 322mm
    Height: 17mm
    Length: 220mm
    Weight: 1.4 kg

Librem 14 pricing:

Starting from $1,370.00

Buy Librem 14

Star Labs – StarLite

starlite laptop

Star Labs is a popular Linux computer provider that sells laptops, desktops, and more. You can choose from multiple distros that can be pre-installed on your Star Labs laptop. Including, but not limited to: Ubuntu, Zorin OS, MX Linux, Manjaro, Linux Mint, elementaryOS, and more. StarLite is a compact, portable laptop that’s relatively cheap. They also have StarBook, which is a newer, larger laptop with bleeding-edge hardware.

StarLite notable features

  • Compact, portable
  • Various distros to choose from
  • Supports coreboot+EDKII
  • 11.6″display size

StarLite hardware specifications

  • Chassis:
    Type II matte black anodized aluminum
    Finish: Bead blasted Aluminium Grade: 6
  • Display:
    11.6-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit matte display with IPS technology 1920×1080 resolution at 190 pixels per inch 16:9 aspect ratio
    Brightness: 300cd/m² Type: IGZO TFT-LCD Color Depth (NTSC): 71% Color Depth (sRGB): 100% Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 Haze: 21% Coating: 3H Hard Coat
  • Processor:
    1.10GHz quad-core Intel® Pentium® N5030 Burst up to 3.10GHz, with 4MB Cache
    4 Cores 4 Threads 6W TDP 20W PL2
  • Storage:
    240GB Over-Provisioned SATA SSD
    560MB/s Sequential Read Speed
    540MB/s Sequential Write Speed
    Max Read Speed (CDM): 560MB/s
    Max Write Speed (CDM): 540MB/s
    Flash Type: BiCS3
    Controller: PS3111
    Key Type: B
    Size: M2 2280
  • Firmware:
    AMI Aptio V coreboot
  • Memory:
    8GB of 2400MHz LPDDR4 onboard memory
  • Graphics:
    Intel UHD Graphics 605
    200MHz Graphics Base Frequency
    750MHz Graphics Burst Frequency
  • Connectivity:
    Left:
    USB Type C 3.1 with Power Delivery 3.0
    Micro HDMI
    USB 3.0
    HDMI version: 1.4
    USB-C Interface: Display Port
    USB version: 3.1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps)
    Right:
    Micro SD Memory Card Reader
    USB 3.0
    3.5mm Headphone Jack
    DC Charging Jack
  • Keyboard and Trackpad:
    Backlit keyboard
    Glass trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch gestures
  • Wireless:
    Intel Wi-Fi 5 9461
    802.11ac Wi-Fi; Up to 433 Mbps
    802.11a/b/g/n compatible
  • Bluetooth:
    Bluetooth 5.1
  • Camera:
    1080p camera
  • Video Support:
    Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display and:
    Up to two displays with 3840×2160 resolution at 30Hz
    Up to 3840×2160 resolution at 24Hz using HDMI
    Up to 3840×2160 resolution at 60Hz using Display Port
  • Embedded Controller:
    Nuvoton NPCE985P/G
  • Audio:
    Stereo Speakers
    Dual Digital Microphone
  • Battery and Power:
    Up to 8 hours battery life
    30.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
    60w USB-C Power Adapter
    Technology:
    Power Delivery 3.0
    Minimum Wattage: 30W
    DC Input: 12V 2A 3.5mm
  • Operating Requirements:
    Line voltage: 100V to 240V AC
    Frequency: 50Hz to 60Hz
    Operating temperature: 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)
    Storage temperature: -20° to 60° C (-4° to 140° F)
    Relative humidity: 0% to 90% non-condensing
    Operating altitude: tested up to 3048 metres (10000 feet)
    Maximum storage altitude: 12192 metres (40000 feet)
    Maximum shipping altitude: 12192 metres (40000 feet)
  • Size and Weight:
    Height: 1.36 cm (0.53 inches)
    Width: 28.30 cm (11.14 inches)
    Depth: 19.20 cm (7.55 inches)
    Weight: 0.9 kg (1.98 pounds)

StarLite pricing

Starting from $479.00

Buy StarLite

NovaCustom – NJ70

nj70 laptop

ConfigureLaptop.eu (NovaCustom) offers custom-made Clevo laptops pre-installed with Linux. This laptop combines the old school (CD drive, VGA port) with the new (11th gen CPU). You can, of course, replace the CD drive with an SSD. You can choose from a lot of distros that can be pre-installed on the laptop.

NJ70 notable features

  • Has a CD drive
  • Has a VGA port
  • 17″ display
  • Cheaper
  • Very extensive customization options

NJ70 hardware specifications

  • CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7, Quad Core (8 threads) processor, 2.4 GHz, 4.2 GHz Turbo, 8 MB Smart Cache, 12-28W TDP
  • GPU: Intel Xe Graphics
  • Display: 17.3” (43.94cm) FHD (1920×1080) 16:9 panel, 3.5mm, Mat N7
  • Memory:
    Dual channel DDR4
    Two 260 pins SODIMM sockets, support DDR4 3200 MHz (Real operation frequency depends on processor)
    Expandable memory up to 64GB, depends on 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB SODIMM module
  • Storage:
    One changeable 2.5” 7mm(H) HDD / SSD, SATA interface
    One M.2 2280 SSD PCIe/SATA interface
    Optional storage instead of Optical Disc Drive (ODD) – please see configurator.
  • Audio:
    High Definition Audio
    Built in array microphone
    Built in two speakers
  • Keyboard and pointing device: Multi languages Multi-Color illuminated full size keyboard with numeric pad Built in touch pad with Microsoft PTP multi-gesture and scrolling function.
  • I/O Ports
    2 x USB 2.0 port
    1 x USB 3.2 (USB 3.2 Gen 1) port
    1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C)
    1 x VGA port
    1 x HDMI output port (with HDCP)
    1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)
    1 x Microphone jack
    1 x RJ-45 LAN port
    1 x DC-in jack
    1x ODD option (Optical Disc Drive)
  • Card Reader: 6-in-1 Card Reader (MMC/RSMMC/SD/Mini SD/SDHC/SDXC)
  • Slots:
    Two M.2 card slots
    -1st for WLAN Combo M.2 2230 Card with PCIe / USB / CNVi interface (E key)
    -2nd for SSD M.2 2280 Card with SATA / PCIe Gen3 x4 interface (M key)
  • Other Design:
    Camera/Webcam 720P HD with internal microphone
    FlexiCharger
    Display Alt Mode (for docking stations and display adapters via USB-C)
    PowerDelivery (PD), charging via USB-C
  • Power:
    Full Range AC adapter, AC in 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC output 19.5V, 45W
    PowerDelivery (PD) support
    Removable 4 cells Smart Lithium-Ion battery pack, 41WH
    Battery life: ~ 240 minutes
  • Security:
    Security (Kensington® Type) Lock Slot
    TPM 2.0
  • Dimension
    Width: 399.9 mm
    Depth: 268 mm
    Height: 24.8 mm
    Weight: 2.4 kg (including battery, weight tolerance is +/- 5%)

NJ70 pricing

Starting from 930 EUR (~$947.42)

Buy NJ70

Laptop with Linux – NL41MU

 

Clevo Linux laptop

Laptop with Linux is another company that sells Clevo Linux laptops. This is a portable, lightweight, 14″, cheap laptop. You can engrave your own logo and customize the hardware of the laptop. Multiple Linux distros are available to choose from.

NL41MU notable features

  • Portable
  • Lightweight
  • Cheap

NL41MU hardware specifications

  • Processor:
    Intel i3-1115G4 (2 Cores / 4 Threads) – 1.70 GHz (Turbo 4.10 GHz) – 6 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU
    Intel i5-1135G7 (4 Cores / 8 Threads) – 2.40 GHz (Turbo 4.20 GHz) – 8 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU
    Intel i7-1165G7 (4 Cores / 8 Threads) – 2.80 GHz (Turbo 4.70 GHz) – 12 MB Cache – TDP 12W – NL41MU
  • Memory:
    2x DDR4 slots (expandable to 32 GB SODIMM / up to 3200 Mhz)
    We use Kingston DDR4 3200 Mhz memory modules.
  • Display:
    14″ LED FULL-HD 1920×1080 with 60 Hz (Matt) 45% NTSC
    Luminance 220 cd/m² (Nits) – eDP (2 Lanes) , eDP1.2
  • Graphics:
    Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
  • Storage:
    1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 / SATA interface
    1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 interface
    We use the latest generation Samsung (EVO)(Plus)(Pro) M.2 SSDs.
  • Sound:
    Intel High Definition Audio
    Built-in Microphone and Stereo speakers
  • Connectors:
    microSD card reader
    1x HDMI 1.4 with HDCP
    1x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2) (no DisplayPort/no Charging)
    1x USB 3.0 (USB3.2 Gen 2)
    1x USB 2.0 ports
    1x RJ45 Ethernet port Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000MB)
    1x 3.5 mm Headphone/Microphone jack
  • Communication:
    1 Megapixel 720P Webcam
    Gigabit LAN (10/100/1000MB)
    Intel AX200 802.11AX dual-band 2.4 and 5.0 Ghz + Bluetooth V5.1
  • Keyboard and Mouse:
    US International (QWERTY)
    Other keyboard layouts (such as AZERTY and QWERTZ) are possible, see configuration options.
    Multi-Touch TouchPad
    No keyboard backlight
  • Security:
    Support for Kensington lock
    Support for TPM 2.0 (Windows only)
  • Power:
    Battery life up to 5 hours (36 Wh Lithium-Ion)
    45W AC Adapter 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC Output 19V, 2.1A
    Selected (EU, US, UK, IT, DK, CH, AU or ZA) plug included
  • Colour:
    Grey/Black
  • Dimensions:
    325 mm x 219.5 mm x 19.4 mm
    (12.8 x 8,6 x 0.8 inches)
    Weight: 1.3 kg (2.86 lbs) (including battery)

NL41MU pricing

Starting from $641.68

Buy NL41MU

HP Dev One

hp dev one

HP Dev One is a new laptop in the market from an HP + System76 collaboration. Pre-installed with Pop!_OS, with a Linux keyboard, and an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, this is a great new laptop for developers.

HP Dev One notable features

  • Pre-installed with Pop!_OS
  • HP + System76 collaboration
  • Ryzen 7 CPU
  • Linux keyboard

HP Dev One hardware specifications

  • Processor:
    AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U processor
    8 CPU Cores, 16 Threads
    4.4GHz Max. Boost Clock
    1.9GHz Base Clock
    L3 Cache 16MB
  • Display Size (diagonal): 14″
  • Memory:
    16 GB (2×8 GB) DDR4 3200 MT/s
    Memory Slots: 2 SODIMM
  • Internal Storage: 1 TB PCIe® 3×4 NVMe™ M.2 2280 SSD
  • Display: 14″ diagonal FHD display with HD Webcam (1920×1080) (1000 nits)
  • Available Graphics: Integrated: AMD Radeon™ Graphics (Support HW decode, DX12, HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2)
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers, 2 multi-array microphone
  • Ports and Connectors:
    2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 1.4); 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (1 charging); 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 AC power
    (HDMI cable sold separately.)
  • Available Keyboards:
    Dual Point Backlit spill-resistant Premium Keyboard
    No NFC
    No Fingerprint reader
  • Available Pointing Devices:
    Glass clickpad with gesture support as default, Touchpad
  • Sensors:
    Hall sensor
    Ambient Light Sensor
  • Wireless Connectivity: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 5 combo
  • Camera: 720p HD camera
  • Software: Pop!_OS with HP added features and support, LibreOffice Suite, Productivity Apps, Media Player, Application Store
  • Software Support: HP Support integrated into Pop!_OS, HP Expert Technical Support¹⁶
  • Security Management: Full Disk Encryption
  • Battery Type: HP Long Life 3-cell, 53 Wh Li-ion
  • Power Supply: HP Smart 65 W External AC power adapter
  • Color: Mineral Silver
  • Dimensions: 12.73 x 8.44 x 0.75 in; 32.34 x 21.46 x 1.91 cm
  • Weight: 3.24 lb
  • Energy Efficiency Compliance: ENERGY STAR® certified; EPEAT® registered where applicable. EPEAT ® registration varies by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status by country.
  • Sustainable Impact Specifications: 5% Ocean-bound plastic in speaker enclosure; 45% post-consumer recycled plastic¹⁹; Low Halogen; Bulk packaging available; Outside box and corrugated cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable²⁰; TCO 9.0 certified
  • Warranty: HP Dev One 1 year of parts, 1 year of labor and no onsite coverage limited warranty (1/1/0 warranty). Standard one-year limited warranty covers repairs or replacement of parts that are deemed defective. Onsite service is not included.
  • System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard: System76 Mechanical Keyboard, Open Source milled chassis Design, Individually addressable RGB LED backlighting, N-Key Rollover, 84 keys, Kailh MX Hotswap Sockets, Kailh Box Royal Switches, 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C , 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A , System76 Open Source QMK Firmware, wired, with detachable USB cable, Angle bar, Additional keycaps included
  • HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse: Experience seamless and uninterrupted productivity. Be at your best with ergonomic design, and battery life that lasts up to 12 weeks.

HP Dev One pricing

Starting from $1,099

Buy HP Dev One Go to HP.com

Lenovo – ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

lenovo carbon x1

Lenovo laptops (especially ThinkPads) are a popular choice for Linux. This laptop comes with Fedora pre-installed. It works great, and it’s a smooth experience with all Linux distros.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 notable features

  • Pre-installed with Fedora
  • 11th generation Intel i5 CPU

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 hardware specifications

  • Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor (2.40 GHz, up to 4.20 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache)
  • Operating System: Fedora 33 Workstation edition
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
  • Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz (Soldered)
  • Storage: 256 GB PCIe SSD, OPAL
  • Display: 14.0″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, low power, 400 nits
  • Camera: 720p HD
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • Keyboard: Backlit – US English
  • WLAN: Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.2 with vPro®

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 pricing

Starting from $1,238.08

Buy ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Compare other ThinkPads

Dell – XPS 13

dell xps 13

This is one of the top choices for everyone when looking for a Linux laptop. It’s a compact, powerful laptop for developers. It’s officially certified by Ubuntu, and can come with Ubuntu pre-installed.

XPS 13 notable features

  • Certified by Ubuntu
  • Ubuntu pre-installed
  • 12th gen Intel CPU
  • 13″ display
  • Weight: 2.59 lb (1.17 kg)

XPS 13 hardware specifications

  • Processor: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores)
  • Graphics Card: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
  • Display: 13.4 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display
  • Memory: 8GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual channel
  • Hard Drive: 512GB PCIe NVMe x2 Solid State Drive Onboard
  • Keyboard: Sky Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader
  • Ports: 2 Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB Type-C™) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery
  • Dimensions & Weight:
    Height : 0.55 in. (13.99 mm)
    Width: 11.63 in. (295.4 mm)
    Depth: 7.86 in. (199.4 mm)
    Weight (minimum): 2.59 lb (1.17 kg)
  • Camera: 720p at 30 fps HD RGB camera, 400p at 30 fps IR camera, dual-array microphones
  • Audio and Speakers: Dual stereo speakers (tweeter + woofer), Realtek ALC1319D, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total
  • Wireless: Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card
  • Primary Battery: 3 Cell, 51 Wh, integrated
  • Power: 45W AC Adapter Type-C

XPS 13 pricing

Starting from $899.00

Learn More About Dell XPS 13 Buy Dell XPS 13 on Amazon

Kubuntu Focus – M2

kubuntu focus

Kubuntu Focus is a laptop pre-installed with Kubuntu. With an optimized software suite and optimized hardware, this is a perfect laptop if you want to get into Linux with ease. They also offer free support. Their laptops are a perfect fit for any use case – developers, sysadmins, beginners, video editors, content creators, gamers, and more. We’ll feature the M2 Kubuntu Focus laptop, but they also have the XE laptop.

Notable M2 features

  • Modular design – you can easily replace hardware
  • Pre-installed with Kubuntu and well optimized
  • As of writing, it’s in its 4th generation, with a 12th gen CPU

M2 hardware specifications

  • DISPLAY: 15.6” (396 mm) QHD IPS, 2560 x 1440 Resolution, 165 Hz Refresh Rate
  • PROCESSORS: 12th-Generation Intel “Alder Lake” i7-12700H Processor
  • GRAPHICS: A discrete GPU (dGPU) and an integrated GPU (iGPU).
    dGPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti/3080 Ti GPU PCIe x 16 with RTX, CUDA, and cuDNN.
  • MEMORY: Dual Channel DDR4 260-pin SoDIMM, expandable up to 64 GB
  • STORAGE: 2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4
  • CHASSIS: All aluminum alloy external surfaces, Resin screen bezel, 14.10 x 9.45 x .98 in (358 x 240 x 24 mm), 5.29 lb (2.40 kg) with battery
  • BATTERY: 80 Wh Embedded Polymer Battery Pack
  • POWER SUPPLY: 230 W Power Supply AC
  • SOUND: Integrated Array Microphone with TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction), 2 x 2 W Side-firing Speakers
  • PORTS:
    1 x Thunderbolt 4 at 40 Gbit/s + USB-C (Does NOT support USB charging)
    1 x HDMI Output Port (with HDCP)
    1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4
    1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4
    2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Ports (1 x Powered USB, AC/DC)
    1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)
    1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Microphone / S/PDIF Optical output)
    1 x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (10/100/1000 Mbit/s)
    1 x Kensington Lock
    1 x DC-IN Power Connector
    1 x Micro SD Push-Push Card Reader

M2 pricing:

Starting from $1,895.00

Buy Kubuntu Focus M2

System76 – Lemur Pro

lemur pro

System76 sells Linux laptops, desktops, servers, and more. They even created and maintain the Pop!_OS distro. All their laptops ship with Ubuntu or Pop!_OS pre-installed. Pop!_OS is a great distro for a laptop and everyday use. They have more laptops to choose from, so you can surely find a good fit for your use case. We featured the Lemur Pro laptop here.

Notable Lemur Pro features

  • System76 Open Firmware with coreboot
  • Weighs 2.54 lbs (1.15 kg)
  • Optimized for Pop!_OS

Lemur Pro hardware specifications

  • Firmware:
    System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps)
    System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware
  • Processor:
    12th Gen Intel® Core i5-1235U: Up to 4.4GHz – 12MB Cache – 10 Cores – 12 Threads
    12th Gen Intel® Core i7-1255U: Up to 4.7GHz – 12MB Cache – 10 Cores – 12 Threads
  • Display: 14.1″ 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish
  • Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
  • Memory: Up to 40 GB DDR4 @ 3200 MHz
  • Storage: 2 x M.2 SSD (1x PCIe gen4 + 1x PCIe gen3 or SATA). Up to 4TB total.
  • Expansion: 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C / Thunderbolt™ 4, MicroSD Card Reader
  • Input: Multitouch Clickpad, Backlit US QWERTY Keyboard
  • Networking: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
  • Video Ports: HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-C w/ DisplayPort 1.4
  • Audio: Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo
  • Camera: 1080p FHD Webcam
  • Security: Kensington® Lock
  • Battery: Li-Ion – 73 Wh
  • Charger: 65 W, AC-in 100–240 V, 50–60 Hz, 65W+ USB Type-C Charging Compatible
  • Dimensions: 12.68″ x 8.54″ x 0.65″ (32.2 x 21.7 x 1.65cm)
  • Weight: 2.54 lbs (1.15kg)

Lemur Pro pricing

Starting from $1,149.00

Buy Lemur Pro

KDE Slimbook 4

KDE Slimbook 4

Slimbook sells Linux computers and supports Linux along with FOSS developers. This new ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook 4, uses AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, which makes it a rarity as a Linux laptop with the latest AMD CPU.

Notable KDE Slimbook 4 features

  • Has a Ryzen 5700U
  • Ships with an optimized KDE Neon (Plasma desktop)

KDE Slimbook 4 hardware specifications

  • Processor:
    AMD Ryzen 5700U
    8 CPU cores
    8 GPU cores
    16 threads
    TSMC 7nm FinFET
    1.98Hz base clock
    4.3GHz max boost clock
    1900 MHz graphics frequency
  • Display:
    15.6” FullHD IPS
    1920×1080 (16:9)
    sRGB 100%
    60Hz
  • Storage:
    2 SSD m.2 NVME slots
    Up to 4TB SSD storage
  • Memory:
    Up to 64GB RAM (8, 16, 32, 64 available)
    3200 MHz RAM
    Has 2 sockets, dual channel from 16GB
  • Battery:
    92.6‑watt‑hour battery
    Up to 12 hours battery with real use
  • Connectivity:
    3 USB slots (two USB 3.1 and one USB 2.0)
    1 USB-C 3.1 with power delivery (and video output up to 2 monitors)
    HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz
    Ethernet (RJ45)
    Intel Wifi 6 AX200 (max speed 2.4Gbps)
    Micro SD
  • Others:
    Webcam HD
    IR camera
    2 microphones
    2 speakers 2W
    Touchpad 116 * 72mm
  • Size and Weight:
    356.4 * 233.7 * 16.8mm
    1.55kg

KDE Slimbook 4 pricing

Starting from 1049,00€ ($1,061.76)

Buy KDE Slimbook 4

TUXEDO Computers – Stellaris 17

stellaris 17

TUXEDO sells Linux computers – including notebooks, desktops, mini-PCs, and more. They have a variety of laptops to choose from, in all forms and sizes. We decided to feature Stellaris because of its AMD CPU option and the display size. However, there are dozens of more laptops to choose from at TUXEDO.

Notable Stellaris 17 features

  • 3K WQHD IPS 165 Hz, 17,3″ Display
  • Choose from AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7-11800H
  • Ships with an optimized TUXEDO OS (Ubuntu with KDE and Plasma Desktop)
  • Has an optomechanical keyboard
  • A great and powerful gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Stellaris 17 hardware specifications

  • Display:
    3K WQHD IPS 165 Hz
    17,3″, 16:9, matte / non-glare
    Viewing angle: 89°/89°/89°/89°
    Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Pixel
    sRGB: 95 %
    Brightness: 350 nits
    Contrast: 1000:1
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (8x 3,3 – 4,6 GHz Octa-Core, 16 Threads, 16 MB L3-Cache, 45 W TDP)
  • Memory: DDR4 SO-DIMM (up to 3200 MHz)
  • Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI-Express 3.0 x4
  • Network:
    2,5 Gigabit LAN
    Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Series
    Integrated in above Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi AX200 Series Bluetooth
  • Camera: HD (720p) webcam / camera including microphone with noise cancelling
  • Audio: 2x 2 W stereo speakers
  • Battery: 62 Wh battery, 4 cells lithium-polymer
  • Ports:
    USB-C 3.2 Gen2
    1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
    2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
    1x HDMI 2.1
    HDCP 2.3
    Hardwired to: NVIDIA GPU (for best performance)
    1x Headphone-out
    1x Mic-in
    1x Gigabit LAN/network RJ45
    1x Card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)
    1x power plug (DC-in)
  • Chassis:
    Width: 39.6 cm; Height: 2.7 cm; Depth: 26.1 cm
    Weight: approx. 2.5 kg with battery
    Display lid made of brushed aluminum
    Base unit made of plastic with rubberized coating
    Display bezels and bottom panel made of plastic

Stellaris 17 pricing

Starting from 2.185,00€ ($2,212.54)

Buy Stellaris 17

Juno Computers – Neptune 17″

neptune 17

Another 17″ option, the Neptune 17″ laptop is a great gaming laptop with an i7th 12th gen CPU and a 3070 TI GPU. If you want to get into AAA games on Linux, this is a perfect choice. It comes pre-installed with Ubuntu 22.04

Notable Neptune 17 features

  • 17″ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz
  • Intel 12th Gen 14 Cores
  • Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

Neptune 17 hardware specifications

  • Weight: 6.17 lbs
  • CPU:
    Intel 12th Generation Core (Alder Lake)
    Intel Core i7-11800H (14 Cores / 20 Threads) – 2.30GHz (Turbo 4.7 GHz)
  • CPU TDP: 45W (Max. 115W)
    GPU TDP:
    RTX 3070 Ti: 140W
    RTX 3080 Ti: 155W
  • Screen Size: 17.3″
  • Screen Type: FHD Panel (1920 x 1080), 72% NTSC Luminance 300 cd/m² (Nits) – eDP (4 Lanes) , eDP1.3
  • Graphics:
    Intel XE Graphics
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti – 8GB GDDR6
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti – 16GB GDDR6
    All video ports are controlled by NVIDIA
  • Refresh Rate: 144 Hz
  • Dimensions: 0.98″ x 15.59″ x 10.32″
  • Chassis: Black
  • Keyboard Style: Multi-Colour Backlit
  • Wireless Card: Intel 6 AX200 (2.4 Gbps) + BT 5.0
  • Ports:
    2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Data – No Charging – Video out controlled by NVIDIA)
    1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port (Type-C)
    1 x HDMI (NVIDIA only) 1 x Mini DP (NVIDIA only)
    1 x Micro SD Card Slot
    RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet Port
    Headphone Jack
    Microphone Jack
    Built-in Microphone
  • Storage: 2x m.2 SSD (PCIe Gen3x4, Up to 4 TB total)
  • Audio: High Definition Audio + SOUND BLASTER™ Atlas
  • Webcam: 720p HD Webcam
  • Battery: 80WH (Lithium-Ion)
  • Charger: 230W

Neptune 17 pricing

Starting from $2,105.00

Buy Neptune 17

PINE64 – PINEBOOK Pro

Pinebook Pro

This ARM-based laptop is a cheap alternative to Chromebooks, great for everyday use. It’s modular/hackable, an open-source product. We’ve already featured a Pine phone and Pine tablet.

PINEBOOK Pro features

  • ARM-based
  • Open source
  • Modular design
  • 14″ 1080p IPS

PINEBOOK Pro hardware specifications

  • 4 x ARM Cortex A53 cores @ 1.4GHz + 2 x ARM Cortex A72 cores @ 1.8 GHz
  • ARM Mali T860 MP4 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 1080p IPS Panel
  • Magnesium Alloy Shell body
  • Bootable Micro SD Slot
  • 64GB of eMMC (Upgradable)
  • M.2 NVMe SSD slot (requires optional adapter)
  • SPI Flash 128Mbit
  • HD Digital Video Out via USB-C
  • USB 2.0 Host
  • USB 3.0 Host
  • USB-C (Data, Power and Video out)
  • Lithium Polymer Battery (10000mAH)
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Built-in 802.11ac WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0
  • Headphone Jack
  • Microphone
  • Front-Facing Camera (1080p)
  • ISO & ANSI Keyboard Variants
  • Privacy Switches for Camera, Microphones and BT/WiFi
  • Large Trackpad
  • UART Access via Audio Jack
  • Barrel Power (5V 3A) Port

PINEBOOK Pro pricing

$219.99

Buy PINEBOOK Pro

Best Laptops You Can Install Linux On

We still have to feature a few great laptops (usually with Windows pre-installed or no OS at all) that work wonderfully on some Linux distros. All these laptops have been tested and all the drivers and features work great on most Linux distros.

HP ProBook 440

probook 440

This laptop is officially certified by Ubuntu. It comes with Windows pre-installed, but you can install Ubuntu and it will work perfectly. Most laptops from the ProBook series will work fine with Ubuntu.

HP ProBook 440 notable features

  • Certified by Ubuntu
  • 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor
  • 14″ FHD IPS 250 nits display

HP ProBook 440 hardware specifications

  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)
  • Graphics: Integrated: Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics
  • Memory: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)
  • Memory slots: 2 SODIMM
  • Internal drive: 256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ SSD
  • Display: 14″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
  • External I/O Ports:
    3 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (1 charging, 1 power)
    1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 2.1)
    headphone/microphone combo
    1 AC power
    1 RJ-45
    1 HDMI 2.1b
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers, dual array microphones
  • Webcam: 720p HD privacy camera
  • Keyboard: HP Premium Keyboard – spill resistant, backlit keyboard
  • Pointing device: Clickpad with multi-touch gesture support, taps enabled as default
  • Wireless technology: Realtek RTL8852AE Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo
  • Power supply: HP Smart 65 W External AC power adapter
  • Battery: HP Long Life 3-cell, 42 Wh Li-ion
  • Dimensions (W X D X H): 12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 in
  • Weight: Starting at 3.03 lb

HP ProBook 440 pricing

Starting from $1,209.08

Buy HP ProBook 440

Lenovo – ThinkPad P1

thinkpad p1

This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is also certified by Ubuntu and comes with Windows pre-installed. It works perfectly on Ubuntu, just like most other ThinkPads. You can’t go wrong with a ThinkPad when it comes to Linux. With its dedicated GPU and 12th gen i7 CPU, this is a great gaming and video editing laptop.

ThinkPad P1 notable features

  • Certified by Ubuntu
  • 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU
  • NVIDIA RTX A1000 4GB GPU
  • 16.0″ WUXGA IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits display

ThinkPad P1 hardware specifications

  • Processor: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor (E-Core Max 3.50 GHz, P-Core Max 4.70 GHz with Turbo Boost, 14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Cache)
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® RTX™ A1000 4GB
  • Memory: 16 GB DDR5 4800MHz (2 x 8 GB)
  • Storage: 512 GB PCIe SSD
  • Display: 16.0″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits
  • Camera: 1080p FHD
  • Battery: 90WHr battery, supports Rapid Charge
  • AC Adapter: 170W
  • Keyboard: Backlit with a Fingerprint Reader
  • WLAN: Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.2
  • Ports:
    SD Express 7.0 Card Reader
    SIM card slot
    USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
    USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (always on)
    Kensington Nano Security Slot™
    Power in
    2 x Intel® Thunderbolt 4
    HDMI 2.1
    Headphone / mic combo
  • Weight: Starting at 1.81kg / 3.99lbs

ThinkPad P1 pricing

Starting from $2,059.00

Buy ThinkPad P1

Best Linux Laptops – Honorable Mentions

We couldn’t include every Linux laptop out there, so some had to be left out, for whatever reason. All of these companies deserve a mention in our list and are worth checking out. They all offer Linux laptops:

If you think another company should be featured in our article, leave a comment below.

Best Linux Distro for a Laptop

Generally, all Linux distros are great for laptops – it just matters what you prefer and what kind of a laptop you have. Here are some lists that will help you choose the best distro for you:

In terms of support, it’s best if you choose a more popular Linux distro for your laptop, like Ubuntu. If you want the latest drivers, you should choose a rolling release like Manjaro.

FAQs About Linux Laptops

Here are some frequently asked questions about Linux laptops along with answers:

What’s a “Linux Laptop”?

It basically is a laptop that runs on a Linux distro. Any laptop can be a Linux laptop. It’s no different than a Windows or a Mac laptop, other than the operating system.

Why didn’t you include XYZ?

This guide (or list) is by no means everything there is out there. There are a lot more laptops that run smoothly on Linux. We didn’t include all of them, but we did include the best of them. If you have any recommendations, leave a comment below.

Can I install Linux on my laptop?

Yes. You can install Linux on all laptops. You can just make sure that all features are fully compatible, although chances are, they are.

Is Linux better for the battery life on a laptop?

In most cases, it’s pretty much the same. It all depends on what you’re running and how you use your laptop. But, some lightweight Linux distros use fewer resources so they are better for the battery life.

Is Linux better for old laptops?

Yes. Lightweight Linux distros are far better than older, unsupported versions of Windows and Mac. All lightweight Linux distros are still supported and pushing out updates. Lightweight Linux distros also use fewer resources (better than Windows XP or any other older Windows)

Why does it say this laptop has XX when it has YY?

All the data in this guide is up-to-date as of writing. At some point, it may be updated (if we don’t update it) so certain laptops may have newer generations of CPUs. The recommendations will always be current. Even if an older release of a laptop is featured here, the new one will be even better.

Why are some Linux laptops more expensive than a laptop with no OS?

Most of the companies featured in this guide test Linux distros on their laptops, pre-install them, optimize them, and in most cases offer support afterward. That’s what makes them more expensive than no-OS laptops.

Are Chromebooks Linux laptops?

Technically, they are. Chromebooks run Chrome OS (Chromium OS), which is a Linux-based OS. Typically most Chromebooks are compatible with Linux distros.

What’s the best Linux laptop for video editing

If you plan on doing video editing, it’s best to get a laptop with a better CPU, a better GPU, and a larger screen. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for programming

Depending on what kind of programming you’ll be doing, you can use any laptop for programming and development. It would be nice to have a better CPU and more RAM. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for privacy

Purism focuses on privacy with all their products – including hardware killswitches, coreboot bios, and more. So our recommendation for a Privacy and Security laptop is:

What’s the best Linux laptop for gaming

For gaming, it’s best if you get a laptop with more ram and a better GPU. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for students

Pretty much any laptop is good for a student. It all depends on what you’re going to use it for. Are you going to use it for development, gaming, video editing, everyday use? If you need a specific recommendation, we recommend the ARM-based laptop that will fit your budget, open you up to learning and experimenting with hardware, and it’s cheap:

Or a lightweight (just under 2 pounds), compact, portable laptop you can carry around everywhere:

What’s the best Linux laptop for office work

Normal office usage doesn’t require great hardware, assuming you’ll be using a browser and an office suite. So we recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for graphic design

You’ll need to look for laptops with a larger screen and a solid CPU/GPU. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for data science

Look for a laptop with a better CPU, GPU, and more RAM. We recommend:

What’s the best Linux laptop for ML

Similarly to data science laptops, we commend these laptops for ML work:

What’s the best Linux laptop for kids

We’d recommend a portable, lightweight, smaller laptop like the ARM-based one from Pine64:

Or cheaper laptops like:

What’s the best Linux laptop for everyday use

Assuming you’ll be using the laptop for normal browsing, listening to music, watching movies, etc. We’d recommend a mid-range laptop like:

All of these recommendations are just examples of what you can get. If we recommend one laptop for students, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be used for office work or everyday use as well.

Recommended Resources Linux Laptops

Here are some links and resources about Linux laptops we recommend reading:

If you have a resource you want to recommend, leave a comment below or contact us.

