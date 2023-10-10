In this guide, we’ll compare the best cloud storage services for Linux. All cloud storage providers featured here have client apps and support available for Linux. All providers featured here are generally considered to be good and reputable providers with positive reviews.

A Quick Comparison of the Best Cloud Storage Services for Linux

Provider Free Storage Cheapest Plan End-to-end encryption Linux app pCloud 10 GB $4.99/mo - 500 GB Yes Yes Nextcloud Unlimited Self-hosted Yes Yes MEGA 20 GB €9.99/mo - 2 TB Yes Yes Koofr 10 GB €0.50/mo - 20 GB Yes Yes Icedrive 10 GB $4.99/mo - 1 TB Yes Yes Dropbox 2 GB $11.99 - 2 TB No Yes Cozy Cloud 5 GB €2.99/mo - 50 GB No Yes Tresorit No $13.99/mo - 1 TB Yes Yes Filen 10 GB €1.99/mo - 200 GB Yes Yes Internxt 10 GB $1.49/mo - 20 GB Yes Yes

What makes a cloud storage service “the best” for Linux?

We had a few criteria when choosing these cloud services:

They are compatible with Linux. This means that they have client apps, CLI versions, and other compatibility with Linux distros. Some don’t have native apps though, they only have third-party apps, and we’ve mentioned that. If a cloud storage provider doesn’t have a native Linux app or a decent third-party app, we won’t feature them here.

This means that they have client apps, CLI versions, and other compatibility with Linux distros. Some don’t have native apps though, they only have third-party apps, and we’ve mentioned that. If a cloud storage provider doesn’t have a native Linux app or a decent third-party app, we won’t feature them here. They have positive reviews online. Not the fake top 10 list reviews, we scoured the internet and looked for reviews of multiple cloud storage providers. We intentionally left some out that had more negative reviews.

Not the fake top 10 list reviews, we scoured the internet and looked for reviews of multiple cloud storage providers. We intentionally left some out that had more negative reviews. They are privacy-focused and/or open-source. Linux users typically value privacy and open source software, so these were some of the criteria that we used for the cloud storage options.

Linux users typically value privacy and open source software, so these were some of the criteria that we used for the cloud storage options. We’ve used them personally . Most of the providers featured here have been used personally by us. And we like them so far.

. Most of the providers featured here have been used personally by us. And we like them so far. They’re not new. There are dozens of new cloud storage service providers popping out every month. We only featured services that are older and have already withstood the test of time and have been active enough to get reviews.

There are dozens of new cloud storage service providers popping out every month. We only featured services that are older and have already withstood the test of time and have been active enough to get reviews. They have cross-platform support. Meaning that you can sync storage through multiple devices and operating systems. So you can work with your Linux storage on your Android device and vice-versa.

We’ve included both self-hosted and hosted options, and we’ve noted that for every option.

Why we didn’t include ___ in our list

We intentionally left our certain providers. Here are the reasons:

Google Drive, OneDrive, Sync.com, Box.com – although relatively good options, they don’t have a native Linux client. However, there’s a web version and several third-party apps.

Yandex Disk – again, a relatively good option. They even have client apps for Linux. But we didn’t include them in this list because they are a Russian company, so we’re not really sure if your data can be safe.

ownCloud and Pydio – good FOSS cloud storage apps, but we included Nextcloud and we didn’t want to overpopulate this guide with self-hosted apps. This guide focuses on cloud-hosted options.

Syncthing, Resilio Sync, and other syncing software – again, great options, but they are used to sync, not to store data on the cloud. And this guide focuses on cloud storage.

Proton Drive – they are a great company that focuses on privacy, but they don’t have a Linux client. We really hope that they create one soon.

If you don’t mind some of these services not having a Linux client, you can still use them. If you’re satisfied with the web version or a third-party app, you are good to go.

If you think any of these should be included or if we missed any other – let us know.

We’ll also keep updating this guide, we’ll keep adding new providers, removing old ones, updating their features, etc.

General tips for choosing the best cloud storage option for Linux

If you need general tips and guidelines to choose the best provider, here they are:

If you have an option, go for a Swiss or European company. The laws around personal data and privacy are much more strict in Switzerland and the EU when compared to the US, even if you are a foreign national.

If you can, go for a provider that offers end-to-end encryption. Or zero-knowledge encryption. This way, only you and the people you share the key with will have access to the data. No third parties will be able to access your data. Not even the cloud provider. This is also why user-end encryption is better. Just a note: while you can use end-to-end encryption in the browser, it breaks the central promise of end-to-end encryption: protecting you from the server owner. The browser executes code from the server, so if you don’t trust the server you can’t trust its code to not send a copy of your data to an attacker! For the best protection, only use a sync client and try to avoid browsers. The options in this guide all have clients for Linux. Of course, if you can’t see the code of the sync client (if it is not open source) then this doesn’t really matter – maybe the supposed end-to-end encryption is using a Caesar cipher that can be hacked by a toddler with a phone.

You can encrypt the files yourself before you upload them to the cloud. This might be the safest and most secure option. You can use Cryptomator for this. Basically, encrypt the files yourself, then use whatever service you want to.

You can use Rclone to manage data from pretty much all cloud storage providers.

Another general tip is – if you can, self-host your data. Use Nextcloud and/or Cryptomator. You will have the most control over your data this way. You’ll also have the most features, tools, extensions, integrations, etc. with Nextcloud. You won’t be limited to some features based on the plan you’re paying for. However, there’s a learning curve for this. You’ll need to know how to manage a server, how to secure the server, how to set up cloud software, pay for a server, etc.

Always keep backups. No cloud storage provider is super safe and reliable. Even if you host the data yourself – you still need to keep an extra copy of your data, especially if it’s important. Don’t rely on one copy of your data, ever.

Most of the cloud storage service providers offer a discount if you pay yearly, or if you get a lifetime account. You can also use a coupon or use some of their limited-time deals, especially during Black Friday.

So, here are the best cloud storage service providers for Linux:

pCloud

pCloud is a company based in Switzerland that focuses on security and privacy. They have an option to choose what server location you’d like to use – either a US (Dallas, Texax) or an EU (Luxembourg) one.

Features

Choose from US or EU servers

Native Linux apps

Based in Switzerland

End-to-end encryption

Unlimited file size

Unlimited upload/download speeds

Both encrypted and non-encrypted folders in the same account

and all other standard features in cloud storage service providers

Pros

10 GB free space

Great native Linux client

Unlimited size and speed

Cons

The free plan has limited features and you have to unlock the full 10 GB of free space

Pricing

Free plan: 10 GB of data

Paid plans: starting from $4.99/month for 500 GB storage

There’s a reason why pCloud is one of the top recommendations any time you ask a Linux user. Just try them out.

Get pCloud

Nextcloud

Nextcloud is one of the most popular FOSS cloud storage options for Linux. It offers a self-hosted version as well as a hosted version. Most Linux users prefer the self-hosted version for home use. It’s a complete collaboration platform similar to the Google Suite and MS Office Suite. You can share files, edit documents, do video/audio conferences, integrate Calendar/Contacts, etc.

Features

Can be self-hosted

Native Linux apps

Free and open-source

Unlimited in every way when self-hosted

Video/audio conferences

Text chat

Calendar, Contacts, Mail

Has an online office suite

Has plugins that you can use to extend features

Cross-platform support

and all other standard features in cloud storage service providers

Pros

FOSS

A true alternative to the whole Google Suite, not just Google Drive

Great collaboration features

Extensible through a large collection of plugins/add-ons

You have control over your own data and how everything works

Great cross-platform support

Cons

You have to host it yourself, so you’ll need to buy a server. There are providers like The Good Cloud and Hetzner that offer hosted, cloud options with Nextcloud.

You’ll have to install, configure, and maintain the server yourself

No professional support if you host it yourself. They only offer professional support for large enterprises (>100 users).

Not recommended for beginners to host their own Nextcloud server

Pricing

It’s free. The only cost is the server you need to host it on.

Nextcloud is a great option if you already have a VPS or a server at home and you know what you’re doing.

Get Nextcloud

MEGA

MEGA is another popular cloud storage provider among Linux users. It has great native Linux clients and has lots of positive reviews from the Linux community.

Features

File storage

(Group) Chat features

Audio/Video calls

Zero-knowledge encryption, only the sender and receiver have access to the data

Cross-platform support

Native Linux app, including a CMD app

Pros

Great native Linux apps (GUI and CMD)

20 GB free storage

End-to-end encryption

Cons

The free plan has limited bandwidth/quota

Pricing

Free plan: 20 GB of data

Paid plans: starting from €9.99 for 2 TB storage

MEGA is a great option for Linux users considering their great native Linux apps.

Get MEGA

Koofr

Koofr is a cloud storage provider that’s a good option for Linux because of its Linux GUI desktop client. They have an online version, desktop and mobile versions, browser extensions, and more. The best thing about Koofr is that you can connect Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive to your Koofr account and search through all files from all accounts from Koofr.

Features

Connects with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive – you can search through all your files across all services from Koofr

GUI desktop client for Linux

File versioning

Easy sharing options

Unlimited file size

Automatic mobile media backup

Facebook media transfer tool

You can create and edit Microsoft Office documents with Koofr because of its Office 365 integration

Save to Koofr browser extension

Koofr EXP – duplicate file finder, space usage and PDF tool

Image Editor

Pros

The ability to search through files from multiple cloud storage services

Good GUI desktop client for Linux

Transfer your Facebook media to Koofr

Affordable pricing

Has zero-knowledge, client-side encryption with Koofr Vault.

Cons

The free plan is somewhat limited – up to 2 external cloud connections and a 50 GB daily public sharing transfer limit. Most of the “fancy” features are not available in the free plan

No block-level sync

Pricing

Free plan: 10 GB of free data

Paid plans: starting from 0.5 EUR/month for 20 GB data

Use coupon code “LINUXSTANS” to get a 20% discount on the first purchase of any of these plans: 100GB, 250GB, 1TB, 2.5TB

Get Koofr

Icedrive

Icedrive is a cloud storage provider that offers zero-knowledge encryption. It has a great portable Linux desktop client app.

Features

Uses Twofish encryption

Zero-knowledge protocol

Data gets encrypted client side

Some collaboration options: public and user-to-user sharing, allowing others to upload to your shared folders, commenting on shares.

File version control

Pros

Great mobile apps, and a portable desktop app for Linux

Zero-knowledge encryption

Some collaboration features (like comments)

Lifetime plans

Unlimited file size and file count

Both encrypted and non-encrypted folders in the same account

Cons

Client-side encryption is only available on the paid accounts, not the free accounts

Not open source

Pricing

Free plans: 10 GB storage

Paid plans: starting at $4.99/month for 1 TB storage

Get Icedrive

Dropbox

Dropbox is a popular cloud storage provider that pretty much everyone has heard of or used. They have multiple Linux apps to choose from, even a headless app.

Features

Multiple Linux apps, including a headless app

The most popular cloud storage provider

Collaboration options

Connect tools like Slack, Zoom, and other integrations

Pros

Great client apps

Great collaboration features

Great integrations

File version control

Cons

The privacy and security options

Being the most popular also means that it’s often targeted by attackers

Pricing

Free plans: starting at 2 GB of data. Can be more if you invite people

Paid plans: $11.99 / month for 2 TB storage

Get Dropbox

Cozy Cloud

Cozy Cloud is a fully-featured cloud system that you can use to store data, save and sync passwords, do personal banking, and more. It’s available in 2 options: self-hosted (FOSS) and hosted. It has tons of positive reviews online and they have a decent Linux GUI client.

Features

You can use their service, or you can host it yourself

It has a feature that automatically scans tax, banking, billing, and other documents and saves them in the cloud. Works best for French people and French services

It has a password manager, notes app, photos app, and more

Pros

A feature-rich cloud service option

Great for managing paperwork (for French people)

Cons

The self-hosted version is more difficult to set up and install (at least as compared to Nextcloud)

It’s focused on French people, so residents of other countries may not find the other features as useful

Pricing

Free plan: 5 GB of free data

Paid plans: starting from 2.99 EUR/month for 50 GB data

Get Cozy Cloud

Tresorit

Tresorit is a Swiss cloud storage provider that focuses on business. The main useful feature, aside from the dedicated Linux client, is their end-to-end file encryption. Nobody, besides you and the people you send the keys to, will have access to your data, not even Tresorit.

Features

End-to-end encryption

Zero-knowledge protocol

Linux desktop client

Unlimited file versioning

Pros

The end-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge protocol make it one of the best options if you value privacy

Nobody (beside you and who you choose) can access the data, not even Tresorit

Cons

No live, in-app collaboration options

It’s just cloud storage, it doesn’t have all the other collaboration features like the Google Suite or Nextcloud

Does not support block-level sync

Pricing

Free plans: They don’t have a free plan. They do have a 14-day free trial.

Paid plans: starting at $13.99 per month for 1 TB data.

Get Tresorit

Filen

Filen is another great option for cloud storage on Linux. They have end-to-end encryption and a zero-knowledge policy. They are relatively cheap and have a free option. It’s a great option if you’re just looking for secure, encrypted, cheap cloud storage without all the extra bells and whistles.

Features

End-to-end encryption

Zero-knowledge protocol

Linux desktop client app, web apps, and more

Automatic camera uploads

Unlimited file versioning, file sizing, and more

Pros

End-to-end encryption – nobody else has access to your data, not even Filen

Unlimited download and upload speeds

Affordable, cheap

Has lifetime plans

Cons

No collaboration features

Not as feature-rich

Pricing

Free plans: 10 GB data

Paid plans: starting at 1.99€ per month for 200 GB data

Get Filen

Internxt

Internxt is another privacy-focused cloud storage (open source) provider that has zero-knowledge encryption and a good Linux client app. They have extra services/features like Internxt Photos and Internxt Send.

Features

Zero-knowledge AES-256 encryption

Password protection for links

Open source

Linux desktop app

Pros

No speed limits

Unlimited bandwidth

Lifetime plans

Cons

No file versioning

No block-level sync

Pricing

Free plans: 10 GB storage. The starting free storage is 2 GB. You’ll have to do stuff to unlock the full 10 GB

Paid plans: starting at $1.49 per month for 20 GB storage

Use code 80ANNUAL to get an 80% discount on all yearly subscription plans

Get Internxt

Others

That’s pretty much it for the apps and services we’ve tried and tested. Do you have any suggestions that should be included here? Leave a comment below. Make sure they have a decent Linux app and/or they are privacy-focused.