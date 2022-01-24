In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Adminer on CentOS. This tutorial will work for any CentOS version, including CentOS 7 and CentOS 8, as well as Rocky Linux and Alma Linux.

Adminer is a database management editor in a single PHP file. A great alternative to phpMyAdmin. You can use Adminer with MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and others.

Prerequisites

For this tutorial, you’ll need:

The root user or a user with sudo privileges

SSH access to the server (or just open Terminal if you’re on a desktop)

A CentOS system. We tested this tutorial on CentOS 7 and CentOS 8 servers from Linode, but these instructions will work on any other RHEL-based distro. You can get a Linux VPS from any provider.

A LAMP stack. We’ll show you how to install the stack below. If you already have a LAMP stack installed, you can skip to Step 5.

Step 1: Update CentOS

First, you need to update CentOS with the following command:

yum update

Step 2: Install Apache

Next, you need to install Apache with the following command:

yum install httpd

And start it:

systemctl start httpd

Step 3: Install MariaDB

The next step is to install the database server. In this case, we’ll be using MariaDB, but you can use MySQL or any other database server.

Run the following command to install MariaDB:

yum install mariadb-server

Check our How to install MariaDB tutorial for more detailed instructions, or if you want to use a newer version of MariaDB.

Start and enable the MariaDB service:

systemctl start mariadb

systemctl enable mariadb

And run the security script:

mysql_secure_installation

Step 4: Install PHP

The next step is to install PHP (the last part of the LAMP stack). To install PHP, run the following command:

yum install php

To install a newer version of PHP, follow our How to install PHP on CentOS tutorial.

If you’re using PHP 8, you’ll need to enable sessions (in your php.ini file)

Step 5: Download and configure Adminer

First, create a directory and cd to the directory for Adminer:

mkdir /var/www/html/adminer && cd /var/www/html/adminer

And download the latest Adminer version:

wget -O index.php https://github.com/vrana/adminer/releases/download/v4.8.1/adminer-4.8.1-en.php

You can get the latest version from here.

Update the ownership and permissions:

chown -R apache:apache index.php /var/www/html/adminer/

chmod -R 775 /var/www/html/adminer/

And restart Apache:

systemctl restart httpd

And that’s it. You’re done. You can now visit http://your-ip/adminer to start using Adminer. Next, you can optionally set up an Apache conf file, HTTPS, as well as other configs like using a subdomain for your Adminer.