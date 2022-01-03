A lot of people use Linux for their servers. In this article, we’ll guide you through the best Linux distros for servers. With a comparison, recommendations, tips, features, and more.

Quick overview of the best Linux distros for servers

You can use pretty much any Linux distro as a server, however, some distros are specialized and configured in a way that makes them a lot better and easier to work on out of the box when it comes to servers. So, technically, all Linux distros are for servers, and you can use any distro for your server.

Ubuntu Server

Ubuntu Server is one of the most popular Linux distros for desktops, as well as servers. It’s widely used for many applications – the most common use being servers for websites.

Ubuntu Server features:

Free

Uses the apt package manager by default

10 years of support and updates for LTS (5 without a paid subscription)

Available at all Linux hosting providers

Standard release cycle

Popular, with a lot of community and professional support options

Compatible with most apps and software

CentOS

CentOS is the second most popular Linux distro for servers. If you’re a beginner hosting your website on a shared cPanel hosting server, chances are, your server is running CentOS. It’s a popular choice among developers and people that want a reliable and stable option.

In recent years, there have been a few changes to CentOS, like splitting up into “flavors” – CentOS Linux (the “old” CentOS), and CentOS Stream (focused on RHEL users, with shorter EOL and release cycle similar to RHEL). CentOS shifted their focus from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream. One of the main selling points of CentOS Linux was its stability and long support duration. This, among the other changes to CentOS, made the distro less popular in recent years, which caused alternatives to be created. Some of the best alternatives to CentOS are AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux, which we’ll feature below. We debated whether we should’ve included CentOS in this least (at least in the second position), but it’s still one of the OGs and the most used server distro out there.

CentOS Server features

Free

Uses the yum package manager by default

Compatible with most apps and software

cPanel runs on CentOS

Available at all hosting providers

AlmaLinux

AlmaLinux is a great alternative to CentOS. If you prefer the old CentOS, this is the perfect choice for you. Stable, with a long support cycle. It’s a clone of RHEL, and has everything that the old CentOS had.

AlmaLinux Server features

Free

Easily migrate from CentOS to AlmaLinux

A great alternative to the old CentOS

Stable with long support periods

AlmaLinux OS 8 will be supported at least until 2029

Available at most hosting providers

Rocky Linux

Rocky Linux is the go-to alternative to CentOS. It’s a community-powered distro with a downstream build (as CentOS previously was). Rocky Linux is what CentOS used to be, but even better. There’s even an easy-to-use migration script where you can migrate your Enterprise Linux distro to Rocky. The distro was started by one of the original CentOS co-founders.

Rocky Linux Server features

Free

Downstream build (like older versions of CentOS were)

Stable, with a standard release cycle (like old CentOS)

Available at most hosting providers

openSUSE

openSUSE is geared towards sysadmins, power users, and developers. It’s often used for servers, and it has 2 versions to choose from:

Tumbleweed – with a rolling release (getting new bleeding-edge updates)

Leap – a stable distro with regular releases (older versions of software, but better stability)

What makes openSUSE popular, aside from its community and features, is the fact that you can choose between the 2 versions.

There’s also the paid server distro – SLES – that’s very similar to openSUSE, backed by the same company.

openSUSE Server features

Free

Available at most hosting providers

Options for a stable or a rolling release

Various tools available

Debian

Debian is a lightweight, stable distro that’s often used both servers and desktops. Many other distros are based on Debian, it’s one of the OG distros. It has 3 “flavors” to choose from: Stable, Testing, and Unstable (Sid). Stable uses a standard release cycle with a longer support duration, Testing uses a rolling release cycle. For servers, people usually prefer to use Debian stable. Debian also has an LTS option aiming to support the release for at least 5 years.

Debian Server features

Free

Available at all hosting providers

Uses apt by default

Has a 32bit version

3 flavors to choose from – stable, testing, and unstable

Reliable, lightweight distro

Fedora

Fedora is a distro based on RHEL with bleeding-edge software and more frequent updates/releases. It’s a great distro if you want to stick to the yum environment and if you prefer newer releases of software. It’s a CentOS alternative for those who prefer new updates over stability.

There are also other Fedora editions, aside from Fedora Server, that are used for servers and other devices on the network:

Fedora CoreOS – automatically updating, minimal, container-focused distro

Fedora IoT – distro for IoT ecosystems

Fedora Server features

Free

2 new releases every year

13 months of support for each release

New software – bleeding-edge updates

Different editions to choose from

RHEL

Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system (RHEL) is the most popular commercial Linux server distro. Offering commercial, professional support, as well as stability and reliability. The LTS version offers 10 years of support. One of the best features of RHEL is the ability to patch the kernel without the need to reboot. You can’t really find a ready-made OS image for RHEL at most hosting providers. What you’ll have to do is use their “Custom ISO” option and upload an RHEL iso, or just get the RHEL repos into your CentOS.

RHEL Server features

Paid

With commercial support and training

10 years of support for LTS releases

Stable, reliable

Various exclusive tools are available

SLES

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) is another commercial Linux server distro that’s very popular among enterprises. Major versions of SLES are released every 3 to 4 years. With lots of tools available alongside their commercial support, SLES is a great choice for the commercial market. You can easily switch from openSUSE Leap to SLES with just a few clicks.

Paid

Various tools are available

Commercial support

LTS releases with long support duration

Stable and reliable

Windows interpretability

Arch Linux

Arch Linux is the most popular distro among developers and power users. It’s often used for servers because of their extensive documentation and Wiki, as well as the freedom and options to install and configure every part of your Linux server.

Arch Linux Server features

Free

Lightweight

Not recommended for beginners

Extensive documentation and wiki

Rolling-release distro

Slackware

Slackware is the oldest Linux distro that’s still maintained. People have run Slackware servers for decades to this day. It’s a stable Linux distro that can run on pretty much any machine because of its lightweight build.

Free

Oldest Linux distro

Lightweight and stable

VzLinux

VzLinux is a stable, lightweight Linux server distro that’s a great alternative to CentOS. You can even switch directly from CentOS to VzLinux using their tool. It’s an RHEL clone with 3 flavors to choose from. You can use VzLinux as a guest OS under KVM, OpenVZ, and Virtuozzo.

VzLinux Server features

Free

Stable, lightweight server distro

RHEL clone

Great alternative for CentOS

Uses yum by default

Honorable Mentions

Here are a few Linux server distros that deserve a mention:

Devuan – a Debian alternative without systemd

Oracle Linux – a RHEL clone that supports updating the kernel without a reboot

FreeBSD and OpenBSD – technically not Linux distros, but UNIX OSes that are offered by most hosting providers

FreeNAS – a NAS distro

Gentoo – for power users only, not recommended for beginners, but a great server distro nonetheless

Alpine Linux – lightweight Linux server distro designed for security and simplicity

NixOS – a distro built on top of the Nix package manager

RancherOS – distro for Docker

Mageia – an alternative to Mandriva

Openwall GNU/*/Linux (Owl) – a Linux server distro focused on security

Scientific Linux – a RHEL clone

TurnKey Linux – various Linux software and distro(s)

Finnix – a live Linux distro used for system recovery

FreePBX – a distro that has everything you need to run FreePBX

OPNsense – designed for security, a fork of pfSense, technically not Linux

VyOS – network OS based on Debian

All of these are also a great choice for a Linux server, but we decided to no include a dedicated section for each one of them to improve the readability of our article. All of these are also available at popular Linux VPS hosting providers like Linode and Vultr.

What To Look For in a Linux Distro for Servers

As you can see there are a plethora of choices when it comes to Linux servers. There are some guidelines and tips you can follow to make it easier for you to choose the best distro for you: