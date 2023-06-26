Basic Bash (CLI) Cheat Sheet

The commands are organized into different categories to make it easier to find what you need. From navigating the file system to manipulating files, managing processes, and working with permissions, this cheat sheet covers a wide range of essential Bash commands.

Each command is presented in a clear and concise format, enclosed in code tags for easy identification. Additionally, options and arguments are included where applicable to provide further context and usage examples.

Feel free to refer to this cheat sheet whenever you need a quick reminder or want to explore new Bash commands. With practice, you'll become more proficient in using the Bash shell and streamline your workflow on the command line.