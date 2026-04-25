Framework’s Ubuntu Laptops Are Outselling Windows-And That’s Not Supposed to Happen

Remember when every laptop manufacturer swore up and down that “nobody wants Linux pre-installed”? That customers would be “confused”? That there’s “no market demand”?

Yeah, about that.

Framework just pulled back the curtain, and the numbers are wild. Their Laptop 13 Pro is selling so fast they’ve blown through six production batches already-way above forecasts. But here’s the part that’s making Dell and HP sweat: the Ubuntu configurations are beating Windows sales.

Not “doing okay for Linux.” Not “surprisingly decent.” Outselling. Windows. On. Identical. Hardware.

This is the laptop industry’s worst-kept secret finally going public. For decades, we’ve been told the Linux desktop is a myth, a pipe dream for basement-dwelling nerds. Meanwhile, Framework just proved that when you give people an actual choice-not a “here’s Windows or figure it out yourself” choice-they’ll happily take the OS that doesn’t spy on them.

Compare other Linux laptops here.

The Hardware That’s Making This Possible

Let’s talk about what people are actually buying. The Laptop 13 is Framework’s updated 2025 model running AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with up to 12 cores. It’s a 13.5-inch powerhouse that weighs under 1.3kg and measures just 15.85mm thick.

But here’s where it gets interesting: this thing is built like a modular LEGO set. Every single component is user-replaceable with the screwdriver that comes in the box. Want to upgrade from 32GB to 96GB of DDR5 RAM next year? Go for it. Need to swap in an 8TB SSD? Takes five minutes. Next-gen processor drops? Pop out the mainboard and upgrade.

The DIY Edition (which works beautifully with Linux, naturally) lets you bring your own RAM, storage, and OS. The pre-built Ubuntu version ships ready to rock. No driver hunting, no compatibility headaches, no “well it mostly works except…”

Physical privacy switches cut power to the webcam and microphones at the hardware level. A 3:2 aspect ratio display (2256×1504 or 2880×1920) that’s actually useful for productivity instead of just watching movies. Hot-swappable Expansion Cards so you’re never stuck hunting for dongles.

This is what happens when a company designs for people who actually use computers instead of people who just consume on them.

What This Actually Means

Here’s the thing: Framework isn’t some massive corporation with infinite marketing budgets. They’re not pre-installing their laptops on every Best Buy shelf. They’re a relatively small operation selling direct to customers who actively sought them out.

And those customers-when given a real choice, with proper support, on great hardware-are choosing Linux.

This demolishes the narrative. The one where Linux is “too hard” or “not ready” or “only for developers.” These are regular people spending $1,000+ on a laptop and specifically requesting Ubuntu. Not because Windows isn’t an option. Because they actively don’t want it.

The implications are massive. Every laptop manufacturer that’s spent years claiming “there’s no demand” for Linux options now has to reckon with Framework’s numbers. The demand exists. It’s always existed. Companies just didn’t want to acknowledge it because supporting two operating systems is harder than shipping every single laptop with the same Windows image.

The Quiet Revolution

This isn’t making headlines on CNN. There’s no flashy keynote announcement. But make no mistake: something shifted. A laptop company just went public with proof that Linux can outsell Windows when you actually try.

Framework’s success isn’t about converting Windows users. It’s about finally serving the millions of people who’ve been ignored for decades. The people who’ve been buying Windows laptops and immediately wiping them. The people who’ve been stuck with half-baked Linux support or no options at all.

They’re not asking for much. Just sell us a laptop that respects our choices. Make it repairable. Don’t fill it with garbage software. Support Linux like you actually mean it.

Framework did exactly that, and people are throwing money at them faster than they can manufacture units.

Maybe, just maybe, the industry has been wrong about Linux this whole time.

And maybe Framework just proved it.

The Framework Laptop 13 is available in both Windows 11 and Ubuntu configurations, with DIY Edition options for those who want to bring their own OS. All six initial production batches have sold out.