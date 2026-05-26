Remember when California tried to force every operating system to become Big Brother? Turns out they might have accidentally given Linux a hall pass.

AB-1856, the amendment that could save your freedom to compute without the state watching, just cleared committee and heads to a vote in June. And buried in the legalese is a clause that basically says “if you can copy, redistribute, and modify it, you’re good.”

Translation: Most Linux distros just dodged a bullet the size of Sacramento.

What Changed (And Why It Matters)

The original law, AB-1043, was a nightmare. Every OS would need to collect birth dates at setup and beam that data to app stores and developers through some dystopian API. Your age bracket would follow you everywhere, tied to your device, tracked by anyone who asked.

The new amendment adds this beauty to the legal code:

“Operating system provider does not mean a person or entity that distributes an operating system or application under license terms that permit a recipient to copy, redistribute, and modify the software.”

That’s GPL territory. That’s MIT license land. That’s basically every Linux distribution worth running.

The Catch Nobody’s Talking About

Before you break out the champagne, know this: If you ship proprietary software, you’re still screwed.

Valve’s SteamOS? Covered. The Steam client is proprietary, which makes it a “covered application store” under the law. Any Linux distro that bundles proprietary apps by default could face the same problem.

Android? Definitely covered. ChromeOS? Covered. Anything Google or Microsoft touches? Covered with bells on.

Why This Happened

According to the Reddit detectives (who are sometimes right), tech companies realized enforcing this on Linux would nuke 80% of server infrastructure overnight. No Linux means no cloud. No cloud means Silicon Valley becomes a very expensive ghost town.

Saihaj Sraon, who worked on the amendment, says it addresses concerns from the Linux and open-source communities. But let’s be real: This wasn’t charity. This was self-preservation.

What Still Sucks About This Law

It’s still surveillance. Just because open-source gets a pass doesn’t make the whole concept less creepy.

Just because open-source gets a pass doesn’t make the whole concept less creepy. Parents are already supposed to parent. If your kid knows how to compile out age checks, they probably don’t need the government’s help.

If your kid knows how to compile out age checks, they probably don’t need the government’s help. Shared devices are a mess. Libraries, schools, public terminals, anyone sharing a computer with multiple users – good luck making this work.

Libraries, schools, public terminals, anyone sharing a computer with multiple users – good luck making this work. It’s a foot in the door. Today it’s optional attestation. Tomorrow it’s mandatory verification. Next year it’s a national ID tied to every login.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t really about protecting kids. It never was. It’s about Meta and other platforms offloading liability for content moderation. It’s about normalizing the idea that your OS should know who you are and share that data.

The fact that Linux might escape this round doesn’t change the trajectory. California already passed this framework. Other states are watching. The EU has its own version cooking. This is the new normal unless people push back harder.

What Happens Next

AB-1856 goes to a vote in June. If it passes, most Linux distributions are clear. If it doesn’t, the original law kicks in January 1, 2027, and we’re all in for a very stupid fight about whether Arch qualifies as a “person or entity that distributes an operating system.”

Either way, the battle isn’t over. It just moved to the next state legislature.

The year of the Linux desktop might finally arrive, but only because Windows and macOS turned into surveillance platforms first.