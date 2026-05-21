HP just became the third major hardware manufacturer to throw serious cash at the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS). We’re talking $100,000+ per year as a premier sponsor, matching the commitments Dell and Lenovo made just weeks ago.

Richard Hughes, the LVFS creator and fwupd maintainer, announced HP’s sponsorship on May 20th. This follows Dell and Lenovo joining as premier sponsors earlier in May, creating what looks like a domino effect among major OEMs.

Compare HP, Dell, Lenovo, and other Linux laptops here.

What LVFS Actually Does

If you’ve updated your laptop’s BIOS or peripheral firmware on Linux without wrestling with bootable USB drives and DOS utilities, you’ve probably used LVFS without realizing it. The service powers fwupd, the tool that handles firmware updates across Linux distributions.

LVFS has shipped over 145 million firmware updates to Linux users. That’s not a typo. The service provides a secure portal where hardware vendors upload firmware, and your system automatically finds and installs updates for everything from BIOS to USB docks.

Why This Matters

Three major OEMs committing $100K+ annually signals something bigger than corporate charity. These companies make real money selling Linux workstations and servers. HP supports fwupd on devices like the ZBook Ultra G1a and Z6 G5 A workstation. Dell and Lenovo have extensive Linux hardware lineups too.

The sponsorships fund LVFS infrastructure and development, which means:

Faster firmware update delivery

Support for more devices

Better testing and security

Expanded hardware compatibility

Current Sponsor Lineup

The LVFS sustainability effort now includes:

Premier Sponsors ($100K+ annually):

HP

Dell

Lenovo

Startup Sponsors ($10K annually):

Framework

Open Source Firmware Foundation (OSFF)

Engineering Support:

Red Hat

The Linux Foundation

What Comes Next

HP’s sponsorship should translate to better fwupd support across their product lines. The company already supports some laptops and workstations, but gaps remain. With financial backing in place, expect broader device coverage and faster update cycles.

The real question is which OEM jumps in next. ASUS? Acer? System76? The momentum is building, and Linux users benefit every time another manufacturer decides firmware updates shouldn’t require Windows.

The Bottom Line

Three major hardware vendors funding Linux firmware infrastructure represents a shift in how OEMs view Linux support. This isn’t hobbyist territory anymore. When HP, Dell, and Lenovo each commit six figures annually, they’re betting on Linux as a viable platform for their customers.

For regular users, this means your next laptop or workstation will likely have better firmware update support on Linux. That’s a win worth celebrating.