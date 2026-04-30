You Can Now Turn Your PS5 Into a Powerful Linux Gaming PC (But There’s a Catch)

The PS5 hacking scene just dropped something huge. A group of developers have released ps5-linux, a project that completely transforms your PlayStation 5 into a legitimate Linux desktop PC. We’re talking full hardware access, 8-core CPU at 3.5GHz, GPU at 2.23GHz, and the ability to run Steam games and emulators.

This isn’t some janky virtual machine setup. It’s actual Linux running on the bare metal, leveraging a patched hypervisor vulnerability to unlock everything Sony locked down.

I ported Linux to the PS5 and turned it into a Steam Machine. Running GTA 5 Enhanced with Ray Tracing. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aMbT0PQ1dS — Andy Nguyen (@theflow0) March 6, 2026

What You’re Actually Getting

When you boot into Linux on your PS5, you get:

16 threads of CPU power running at desktop-class speeds

A GPU that’s more than capable of handling modern games

4K60 HDMI output with audio support

All USB ports working normally

The ability to use your M.2 SSD slot as dedicated Linux storage

People are already running Ubuntu on these things and reporting solid performance for Steam titles and various emulators. The hardware is genuinely impressive when you unleash it.

The Catch (And It’s a Big One)

Before you rush to your PS5, here’s the reality check. This only works on system software 4.51 or lower. That means your console needs to be running firmware that’s over four years old at this point. If you’ve been keeping your PS5 updated like a normal person, you’re out of luck.

Supported firmware versions are:

3.00, 3.10, 3.20, 3.21 (no M.2 support)

4.00, 4.02, 4.03, 4.50, 4.51 (with M.2 support)

There are still a few limitations and bugs. This is not a dual-boot system, so you can’t switch between PS5 OS and Linux directly. You’ll need to run the exploit each time you want to boot into Linux. Features like standby mode are not available, and some users may face issues with HDMI output or screen saver behavior depending on their monitor.

While very cool, it’s also not very accessible. Most PS5 owners have long since updated past the supported firmware versions.

What You Need to Get Started

If you happen to have an eligible PS5 sitting around on old firmware, here’s what you’ll need:

A USB drive with at least 64GB (external SSD strongly recommended)

USB Ethernet adapter or Wi-Fi dongle for internet

USB keyboard and mouse

Optionally, a compatible M.2 SSD for faster performance

Optionally, a Bluetooth dongle if you want to use your DualSense controller

The Setup Process

The installation involves building a Linux image, flashing it to your USB drive, running a jailbreak exploit through the PS5’s web browser, and sending a payload over the network. It’s not exactly plug-and-play.

First, you need to configure some PS5 settings. Enable rest mode features and disable HDMI device link. The developers recommend turning off automatic updates too, which makes sense if you’re trying to stay on vulnerable firmware.

The actual exploit chain requires setting up a fake DNS server on your PC to redirect certain PlayStation domains, then accessing the user manual through your PS5’s settings to trigger the jailbreak. Once that’s done, you send the Linux loader payload over TCP and the console goes into rest mode.

After the LED stops blinking and stays orange, you power it back on and it boots into Linux instead of the PS5 OS. If everything works, the LED turns white and you’re greeted with a Linux desktop.

Performance and Functionality

Once you’re in Linux, the system is surprisingly capable. The developers provide tools to boost the CPU and GPU to their full speeds and control fan curves, similar to what the official PS5 OS does during gaming.

sudo ./ps5_control --fan on sudo ./ps5_control --boost on

You can install Firefox, run Steam, and generally use it like any other Linux desktop. If you have an M.2 SSD installed, you can dedicate that entirely to Linux storage, which gives you much better performance than running off a USB drive.

Known Issues

The project is still rough around the edges. Screen saver functionality is buggy, HDMI audio doesn’t work on some monitors, and certain resolutions (1440p and 4K) have compatibility issues with specific displays. Monitor hotswapping might work, but don’t expect automatic resolution switching.

The built-in network card and Wi-Fi module don’t have drivers yet, which is why you need USB adapters. Same story with Bluetooth, hence the dongle requirement for wireless controllers.

The Bigger Picture

This project shows what’s possible when you strip away the software restrictions on gaming consoles. The PS5 hardware is genuinely powerful, and seeing it run a full Linux desktop demonstrates just how much potential is normally locked behind proprietary firmware.

The developers have even upstreamed some of their work to the mainline Linux kernel, fixing issues with AMD GPU detection that benefit everyone using similar hardware.

Is this practical for most people? Absolutely not. The firmware requirements alone disqualify the vast majority of PS5s out there. But for the small community of people who kept their consoles on old firmware specifically for homebrew, this is a massive achievement.

The full source code and documentation are available on GitHub under the GPL-3.0 license. The developers maintain a Discord server for support and troubleshooting.

Just remember: this is a soft-mod that requires re-running the exploit every time you want to boot Linux. Your internal PS5 SSD stays untouched, so you can always go back to normal PS5 functionality. But the dream of a true dual-boot system remains just that, a dream.