Linux just did something it hasn’t done before. According to Statcounter’s numbers for July 2026, Linux now accounts for 7.53% of desktop operating systems worldwide. That’s not a typo, and it’s not one good month getting blown out of proportion by an enthusiastic corner of the internet. It’s the latest point on a curve that’s been climbing since 2022 and just picked up serious speed. Here’s what’s actually behind it, and what’s still standing in the way.

The Full Breakdown

Statcounter tracks operating system usage across billions of page views a month, and its worldwide desktop numbers for July 2026 look like this:

Windows: 71.18%

71.18% OS X: 12.21%

12.21% macOS: 7.61%

7.61% Linux: 7.53%

7.53% Chrome OS: 1.47%

Look at those middle two numbers. Linux is now within a rounding error of catching up to “macOS” as Statcounter categorizes it, and the two Apple entries combined still only add up to just under 20%. Windows remains dominant by a wide margin, but it’s a noticeably smaller margin than it’s held in years.

This Didn’t Come From Nowhere

The 7% headline is new. The trend behind it isn’t. Linux sat at 2.76% of the global desktop in July 2022. It broke 3% by mid-2023, crossed 4% in February 2024, and hit an all-time high of around 4.45% that July. By the end of 2025 it was holding somewhere near 4.7%, with the United States crossing 5% on its own back in June that year.

Going from under 5% to 7.53% worldwide in about a year is a genuine jump, not just noise. But before getting too comfortable with that number, it’s worth knowing what happened to Windows one month earlier. More on that shortly.

What’s Actually Pushing People to Switch

Windows 10 ran out the clock

Microsoft cut off free support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. As of late 2024, well over 60% of PCs worldwide were still running it. A large share of those machines don’t meet Windows 11’s hardware requirements, things like TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot support, which left owners with three real options: buy new hardware, pay Microsoft for a stretch of Extended Security Updates, or switch operating systems entirely.

Plenty of people picked door number three. One example: Zorin OS says its team tracked over 780,000 people jumping from Windows to Linux in the months after Microsoft confirmed Windows 10 was going away, and that’s the tally from just one distribution.

The AI push finally wore people out

Windows 11’s Recall feature had such a rocky debut in 2024, largely over privacy and security concerns, that Microsoft pushed its release back by a full year to fix it. That didn’t slow the company down elsewhere. Through 2025, Copilot buttons kept showing up inside Notepad, Paint, File Explorer, and Settings, whether anyone asked for them or not.

By early 2026 the frustration had built up enough that Microsoft’s own Windows and Devices president, Pavan Davuluri, published a company blog post in March pledging to pull back the AI clutter and refocus on stability. The company has since started quietly removing Copilot buttons from some of the very apps it added them to. When a company admits its flagship product lost its way, that’s not a great look, and user goodwill is exactly what keeps people from bothering to look elsewhere.

Gaming stopped being the excuse

For years, “my games won’t run” was the single best reason to stay on Windows. That reason has mostly disappeared. Valve’s Proton compatibility layer means Linux can now run somewhere around 106,000 of the roughly 118,000 games on Steam, a massive jump from the days when only about 9,000 titles had official native Linux versions. The Steam Deck did the rest, turning “Linux gaming machine” into something people buy without a second thought.

Hold On, Wasn’t Windows Below 60% Last Month?

Here’s the part worth knowing before sharing that 7.53% figure any further. Statcounter’s own numbers had Windows sinking to 56.55% of the global desktop in June 2026, its first dip under 60% in years, while Linux showed up at 4.39%. Tech outlets ran with it as a historic collapse.

It wasn’t quite that simple. That June reading counted an “Unknown” category (browsers and traffic Statcounter couldn’t identify) as its own slice of the pie, and that slice had ballooned past 21%. Strip Unknown back out and recalculate the named operating systems against each other the way Statcounter’s headline chart usually does, and Windows was sitting closer to 72% that same month, as Windows Latest later reported. Statcounter revised the figures shortly after.

That’s the same math behind the July numbers everyone’s looking at now. For more perspective, Valve’s own Steam Hardware Survey, built from real gaming PCs rather than website traffic, put Linux at 5.33% in March 2026 before it slid to 4.52% the following month, a completely different dataset landing well below Statcounter’s headline figure. None of this makes Linux’s growth fake. The multi-year trend is well documented and real. It just means a single monthly percentage, built on a shifting and unidentified chunk of all web traffic, deserves a bit of skepticism before it gets treated as gospel.

Why Does Statcounter List Two Different Macs?

One more wrinkle worth explaining: that 12.21% sitting under “OS X” isn’t a typo, and it isn’t twelve percent of the world running a decade-old version of macOS. Safari, along with Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, has frozen the macOS version number it reports in its user agent string at “10.15.7,” the label for Catalina, a release from 2019. Every modern Mac reports that same string by default, Apple Silicon included, mostly to stop websites from breaking over unfamiliar version numbers and partly to limit fingerprinting.

A tracking tool reading that raw string has no easy way to tell a 2019 Intel Mac apart from a 2026 MacBook Pro. That’s almost certainly why a chunk of very current Mac traffic keeps showing up labeled as ancient “OS X” instead of “macOS.”

So Where Does This Actually Leave Things?

Whether next month’s reading holds exactly at 7.53% is almost beside the point. The pressures behind it are real: an operating system that tens of millions of people can no longer run safely without paying for it, a company that spent a year testing its users’ patience with features nobody asked for, and a gaming library that no longer punishes anyone for leaving Windows. None of that reverses on its own.

If even part of that momentum sticks, a double-digit global share isn’t a fantasy anymore. It’s a realistic target with a rough timeline attached, and for the first time in a long time, that sentence doesn’t sound like wishful thinking.