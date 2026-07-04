Windows just had its worst month on record. StatCounter’s newly published numbers for June 2026 put worldwide desktop market share for Windows at 56.61%, the first time it has ever fallen below 60% in the history of the dataset. Linux closed the same month at 4.36%, its highest number in a year. The r/linux crowd found the chart within hours, and the thread that followed was half celebration, half cross examination.

Here’s what the data actually says, what it probably doesn’t say, and why the comments didn’t believe it for a second.

The Numbers, Straight From StatCounter

This is the full worldwide desktop breakdown for June 2026, based on StatCounter’s tracking across more than a million monitored websites:

Windows: 56.61%

56.61% Unknown: 21.45%

21.45% OS X: 11.89%

11.89% macOS: 4.48%

4.48% Linux: 4.36%

4.36% Chrome OS: 1.21%

Source: StatCounter Global Stats, Desktop Operating System Market Share Worldwide, June 2026.

A few months ago Windows was still parked comfortably in the mid sixties. Whatever caused this slide, it happened fast, and it happened everywhere at once.

Before You Celebrate: What Is “Unknown”?

Here’s the number nobody wants to talk about. That 21.45% labeled “Unknown” is nearly five times the size of Linux’s entire share, and even StatCounter can’t tell you exactly what’s hiding inside it.

StatCounter builds its numbers from browser signals like user agent strings, collected across the sites that run its tracking code. When a browser stops volunteering that information, or the traffic isn’t a normal human browser at all, the visit lands in “Unknown.” A few things can cause that:

Browsers that now block operating system fingerprinting by default, a privacy feature several major browsers have quietly shipped in the last couple of years

Bot and AI scraper traffic that doesn’t identify itself the way a normal desktop browser would

Locked down corporate or government machines with identifying headers stripped out

Modified or anonymized versions of Windows that don’t report themselves correctly

The skeptics in the thread had a fair point. Windows and Unknown have been moving in almost perfect opposite directions for months. That pattern looks a lot more like traffic getting reclassified than like tens of millions of people wiping their drives and installing a new OS inside of thirty days.

Wait, Doesn’t Apple Beat Linux Here?

There’s a wrinkle in this chart that almost never makes it into the headline. StatCounter tracks “OS X” and “macOS” as two separate line items, a hangover from Apple renaming the operating system back in 2016. Some Macs, and even some current versions of Safari, still identify themselves using the old Mac OS X string more than a decade later.

Add OS X’s 11.89% to macOS’s 4.48% and Apple’s real desktop share comes out to over 16%, close to four times what Linux is doing. None of that erases what Linux just pulled off. It just means the scoreboard hasn’t actually flipped: Windows first, Apple second once you combine its two entries, Linux third, and a fifth of the internet still refusing to say who it is.

So What’s Really Driving This?

Strip out the noisy “Unknown” bucket and the Apple accounting quirk, and there’s still a real story underneath. A few things are converging at the same time:

Windows 10 is dead. Microsoft ended support for it on October 14, 2025. Plenty of PCs built before 2018 don’t meet Windows 11’s TPM 2.0 requirement, which leaves their owners with three options: buy new hardware, keep running an unsupported OS, or install something else.

Microsoft ended support for it on October 14, 2025. Plenty of PCs built before 2018 don’t meet Windows 11’s TPM 2.0 requirement, which leaves their owners with three options: buy new hardware, keep running an unsupported OS, or install something else. Gaming stopped being an excuse. Valve’s own Steam Hardware Survey put Linux at an all time high of 5.33% back in March 2026. Proton now runs the vast majority of Steam’s library without needing a native Linux port.

Valve’s own Steam Hardware Survey put Linux at an all time high of 5.33% back in March 2026. Proton now runs the vast majority of Steam’s library without needing a native Linux port. Linux laptops got easier to buy. System76, Framework, Tuxedo, and Slimbook all sell Linux first machines, and Dell and Lenovo both certify business line laptops for Ubuntu and Fedora.

System76, Framework, Tuxedo, and Slimbook all sell Linux first machines, and Dell and Lenovo both certify business line laptops for Ubuntu and Fedora. Even governments are switching. France and parts of Germany have both announced plans to move large batches of public sector PCs to Linux, and distro makers report a real bump in new installs whenever a Windows deadline hits.

What r/linux Thinks

The comment section did what Linux communities do best: celebrate for about one reply, then immediately start picking the data apart.

The Skeptics

One of the most upvoted replies argued that a seven point drop for Windows in a single month is a stretch, and that a pile of unclassified bot traffic is a much simpler explanation than a mass exodus. Several people backed that up by pointing out how closely Windows and Unknown mirror each other, month after month.

The Comedians

Not every theory stayed serious. Someone blamed aliens. Someone else blamed the CIA. A genuinely great tangent broke out over whether TempleOS users could even run a browser capable of loading a tracked page (group consensus: pray harder). One commenter noted, more plainly, that AI crawlers and scrapers are everywhere now, and they don’t behave like a normal desktop browser either.

The Data Nerds

A few users went looking for a second opinion. Cloudflare’s own traffic data currently puts Linux closer to 7% worldwide. A US government analytics dashboard puts desktop Linux above 10% of American desktop traffic once mobile is excluded. Different tool, different number, same direction.

Is Linux Really Winning?

Treat the exact percentages with some skepticism. StatCounter measures website visits, not installed operating systems, and more than a fifth of its June sample refused to say what it was running. But three separate signals are pointing the same way at once: a massive legacy Windows install base with nowhere obvious to go, a gaming ecosystem that finally stopped requiring Windows, and hardware makers who now treat Linux as an actual product line instead of a side project.

Windows isn’t going anywhere. It still runs more than half the planet’s desktops, even after the worst month StatCounter has ever recorded for it. But “worst month on record” is now a real sentence people get to say about Windows, and Linux just spent June sitting at a number it hasn’t touched all year. Take the win.