Best Markdown Editors for Linux in 2026: 16 Options Compared

Pick the wrong Markdown editor on Linux and you find out fast. The preview lags, the export mangles your tables, or the app wants a subscription for the one feature you assumed was free.

This guide covers the best Markdown editors for Linux in 2026, from the text editors that ship with your desktop to dedicated writing apps, note-taking tools and code editors. Each one gets its features, honest pros and cons, its price, and the easiest way to install it. If a project has stalled, you’ll see that too.

The short answer: pick by how you write.

Free, Typora-style writing: MarkText

MarkText Best paid editor: Typora

Typora Linked notes and a personal knowledge base: Obsidian

Obsidian Papers, citations and long documents: Zettlr

Zettlr Distraction-free writing: Apostrophe on GNOME, ghostwriter on KDE

Apostrophe on GNOME, ghostwriter on KDE Docs that live next to code: Visual Studio Code

Visual Studio Code Terminal workflows: Neovim or Emacs

Prices and project status were checked in October 2026.

What a Markdown Editor Should Do on Linux

Markdown is plain text, so any editor can open a .md file. A good Markdown editor earns its place by handling what plain text editors skip. Linux adds a few extra requirements, because packaging, display servers and desktop toolkits differ from one distro to the next.

Keep your files plain. Notes should live as .md files in a folder you control, so Git, Syncthing, Nextcloud and every other editor can read them.

Notes should live as .md files in a folder you control, so Git, Syncthing, Nextcloud and every other editor can read them. Show a preview you can trust. Live preview or inline rendering should match where the text ends up, whether that’s GitHub, a static site generator or a PDF.

Live preview or inline rendering should match where the text ends up, whether that’s GitHub, a static site generator or a PDF. Cover the usual extras. Tables, task lists, code highlighting, footnotes, front matter, math and Mermaid diagrams are the things you miss when they’re absent.

Tables, task lists, code highlighting, footnotes, front matter, math and Mermaid diagrams are the things you miss when they’re absent. Export cleanly. HTML, PDF and DOCX export, usually through Pandoc, saves a lot of copying and pasting.

HTML, PDF and DOCX export, usually through Pandoc, saves a lot of copying and pasting. Install without a fight. A Flatpak, AppImage, .deb or .rpm, or a package in your distro’s repositories, keeps updates painless.

A Flatpak, AppImage, .deb or .rpm, or a package in your distro’s repositories, keeps updates painless. Behave on a modern desktop. Wayland, HiDPI scaling, dark mode, spell checking and input methods should work without launch-flag tinkering.

Wayland, HiDPI scaling, dark mode, spell checking and input methods should work without launch-flag tinkering. Stay fast. Startup should take a second or two, and a long document shouldn’t make typing lag.

Check the Markdown flavor too. CommonMark is the portable baseline. GitHub Flavored Markdown adds tables, task lists and strikethrough, which you want for READMEs. Pandoc’s Markdown adds citations and a long list of extensions, which matters for academic work. An editor that targets the wrong flavor renders things differently from your final destination.

An editor made this list if it runs on Linux without hacks, still gets updates or is mature enough not to need many, and works with plain Markdown files. Apps that keep notes in a database instead of plain files are flagged.

Markdown Editors for Linux Compared

Every editor in this guide, side by side. Click a name to jump to its review.

Editor Type Cost and license Preview style Install on Linux Best for GNOME Text Editor Built-in Free, open source None (syntax highlighting only) Preinstalled on GNOME, Flatpak Quick edits Kate Built-in (KDE) Free, open source Side panel (needs a Markdown component) Distro repos, Flatpak, Snap Notes and code in one editor Typora WYSIWYG $14.99 one-time, closed source Inline .deb, apt repo, tarball Polished writing MarkText WYSIWYG Free, MIT Inline AppImage, .deb, .rpm, tarball Free Typora-style writing Zettlr Writing workbench Free, GPL-3.0 Inline APT repo, .deb, .rpm, AppImage, Flatpak Papers and citations Apostrophe Writing app Free, GPL-3.0 Side by side or separate window Flatpak, distro repos Distraction-free writing on GNOME ghostwriter Writing app Free, GPL-3.0 Side by side Distro repos Distraction-free writing on KDE ReText Markdown and reST editor Free, GPL Side by side Distro repos, pip Lightweight editing Obsidian Note-taking Free, closed source Inline AppImage, .deb, Snap, Flatpak (community) Linked notes Joplin Note-taking Free, AGPL-3.0 Side by side or rich text AppImage, Snap Synced, encrypted notes Logseq Outliner Free, AGPL-3.0 Inline blocks Install script, Snap Journals and outlines QOwnNotes Note-taking Free, GPL-2.0 Side panel AppImage, Snap, distro repos Plain-file notes with Nextcloud Visual Studio Code Code editor Free, MIT source (Microsoft-licensed builds) Side by side .deb, .rpm, Snap Docs and READMEs next to code Zed Code editor Free, open source Side pane Install script, distro packages Fast editing Neovim and Vim Terminal editor Free, open source Through plugins Distro repos Terminal workflows Emacs Extensible editor Free, GPL Live preview in a side window Distro repos, Flatpak Pandoc pipelines and Emacs regulars

How to read the preview column: “Inline” means the text renders as you type. “Side by side” means source on one side and the rendered page on the other. “None” means syntax highlighting only.

Built-In Markdown Editors on Linux

Most distros don’t ship a dedicated Markdown app, but your desktop’s text editor opens .md files and colors the syntax just fine. That covers a quick README fix. It doesn’t cover long-form writing, because most of these editors can’t show a rendered preview.

GNOME Text Editor and the Other Default Editors

GNOME Text Editor took over from gedit as GNOME’s default editor in version 42, and current Ubuntu and Fedora Workstation releases include it. Xfce’s Mousepad, MATE’s Pluma and Cinnamon’s Xed play the same role on their desktops. All of them open instantly and highlight Markdown. None of them renders it.

Key features

Markdown syntax highlighting

Spell checking, search and replace, and tabs

Session recovery after a crash or restart

Light and dark color schemes

Pros

Already installed, so there is nothing to set up

Opens files instantly

Stays out of your way

Cons

No preview

No Markdown shortcuts or formatting toolbar

No export

Quick facts

Cost: Free and open source

Free and open source Install: Preinstalled on GNOME desktops, or get the Flatpak. Older gedit installs can add a Markdown preview with a third-party plugin.

Preinstalled on GNOME desktops, or get the Flatpak. Older gedit installs can add a Markdown preview with a third-party plugin. Best for: Quick edits to READMEs, config notes and drafts

Kate

Kate is KDE’s advanced text editor. It comes with most Plasma setups and runs fine on any other desktop. It treats Markdown as one language among hundreds, which suits people who mix notes and code and disappoints anyone who wants a polished writing view.

Key features

Markdown syntax highlighting

A Document Preview sidebar for a rendered view

Split views, tabs, sessions and a built-in terminal

Project tools and a language server client

Vi input mode

Pros

Quick even on very large files

One editor for code, config files and notes

No Electron runtime

Cons

The preview needs an extra Markdown component, a KParts package such as markdownpart or kmarkdownwebview , and shows “No preview available” without it

or , and shows “No preview available” without it The preview renders the page but isn’t a writing-focused WYSIWYG view

No built-in export

Quick facts

Cost: Free and open source

Free and open source Install: Your distro’s repositories, Flatpak or Snap. Package names for the Markdown preview component vary by distro.

Your distro’s repositories, Flatpak or Snap. Package names for the Markdown preview component vary by distro. Best for: KDE users who want a single editor for everything

WYSIWYG and Live Preview Markdown Editors

These are dedicated Markdown writing apps. Some render text as you type, others show a preview beside the source. If you write articles, documentation or long posts, start in this group.

Typora

Typora is the editor other Markdown apps get compared to, and it has held that spot for more than a decade. It renders as you type. Write ## and the line becomes a heading, and the syntax disappears when your cursor moves away. There’s no split pane to manage.

Key features

Inline rendering in a single window, with a source code mode toggle

Outline panel and a file tree sidebar

Math through MathJax, plus Mermaid, flowchart and sequence diagrams

Export to PDF, HTML, DOCX, EPUB, LaTeX and more

Custom CSS themes, focus mode and typewriter mode

Pros

The cleanest writing view on this list

Easy to learn, since you can ignore the syntax until you want it

Export options cover most needs, and themes are simple to tweak with CSS

Cons

Closed source, and paid once the 15-day trial ends

No side-by-side view, so you toggle source mode instead

Official Linux packages are limited to a .deb, an apt repository and a tarball, with no official Flatpak or Snap

Quick facts

Cost: $14.99 one-time license for up to three devices, after a 15-day free trial

$14.99 one-time license for up to three devices, after a 15-day free trial Install: Official .deb, apt repository, or tarball for x64 and ARM

Official .deb, apt repository, or tarball for x64 and ARM Best for: Writers who want rendering without a split pane and don’t mind paying

MarkText

MarkText is the free answer to Typora. It’s an Electron app with the same single-pane, render-as-you-type approach, released under the MIT license. Older roundups often write it off because it went years without a stable release after 0.17.1. That has changed: version 0.19 landed in May 2026, and 0.20 release candidates have been arriving since July.

Key features

Real-time rendering in one pane, with a source code mode

CommonMark and GitHub Flavored Markdown, plus selective Pandoc syntax

KaTeX math, front matter, emoji, and Mermaid, flowchart, sequence and PlantUML diagrams

Focus mode, typewriter mode and several themes

Image paste from the clipboard, and export to HTML and PDF, with Pandoc export arriving in the 0.20 release candidates

Pros

Free and MIT licensed, with no trial or account

The closest free match for Typora’s feel

Ships as an AppImage, .deb, .rpm and tarball

Cons

Electron, so memory use runs higher than native apps

A long backlog: more than 300 open issues on GitHub

The 0.20 line is still in release-candidate form, so stick with 0.19.x if you want stability

Quick facts

Cost: Free (MIT license)

Free (MIT license) Install: AppImage, .deb, .rpm or tarball from the GitHub releases page

AppImage, .deb, .rpm or tarball from the GitHub releases page Best for: Typora-style writing without paying

Zettlr

Zettlr is built for people who write long things with sources: theses, papers, books and research notes. It renders Markdown inline as you type, links notes in Zettelkasten style, and hands the heavy export work to Pandoc. Version 4.0 arrived in December 2025 and 4.8.0 in September 2026, so the project is very much alive.

Key features

Citations from Zotero, BibTeX, BibLaTeX and CSL JSON, with Pandoc citation syntax and pandoc-crossref support

Export to PDF, DOCX, HTML and more through Pandoc, with custom Lua filters

Zettelkasten links, tags, a file manager sidebar and projects

A rewritten table editor, math support and a built-in image and PDF viewer

Spell checking with Hunspell and LanguageTool, plus writing statistics and a readability mode

Pros

The strongest option here for academic and long-form work

Free and open source, with frequent releases

Official APT repository, plus an AppImage for x64 and ARM

Cons

More to learn than Typora or MarkText

PDF export needs a LaTeX installation on your system

Electron memory use, and the Flatpak can’t see your whole filesystem by default

Quick facts

Cost: Free (GPL-3.0)

Free (GPL-3.0) Install: APT repository, .deb, .rpm, AppImage or Flatpak

APT repository, .deb, .rpm, AppImage or Flatpak Best for: Researchers, students and long-form writers

Apostrophe

Apostrophe feels at home on GNOME because it’s a GNOME Circle app built with GTK4 and libadwaita. The interface strips down to the text, and Pandoc handles parsing and export behind the scenes.

Key features

Live preview beside the text or in its own window

Focus mode, plus a Hemingway mode that disables backspace

A formatting toolbar, auto-indent and live stats for selected text

Export to PDF, DOCX, ODT, HTML and more through Pandoc

Spell checking and a secure preview mode for files you don’t trust

Pros

Native GNOME look with low resource use

Few settings, so there’s little to fiddle with

Actively maintained, with the 3.x series on GTK4

Cons

Handles one document at a time, with no project sidebar

PDF export needs the TeX Live add-on when you use the Flatpak

Fewer extras than Zettlr or Obsidian

Quick facts

Cost: Free (GPL-3.0)

Free (GPL-3.0) Install: Flatpak from Flathub, or sudo dnf install apostrophe on Fedora. Debian also packages it.

Flatpak from Flathub, or on Fedora. Debian also packages it. Best for: Distraction-free writing on GNOME

ghostwriter

ghostwriter is a Qt editor with a live HTML preview and a clear focus on getting words down. It became a KDE project and ships with KDE Gear releases, which puts it in most distro repositories.

Key features

Live HTML preview in a side pane

Focus mode, full-screen mode and Hemingway mode

Customizable light and dark themes

Session and document statistics, plus a built-in Markdown cheat sheet

Built-in cmark-gfm, with optional Pandoc, MultiMarkdown or cmark for more export formats

Pros

Light and quick on any desktop, not only KDE

Clean writing view with little clutter

Maintained under the KDE umbrella

Cons

Math in the preview needs Pandoc installed

One document at a time, with light note management

No inline rendering, so you read the preview beside the source

Quick facts

Cost: Free (GPL-3.0)

Free (GPL-3.0) Install: sudo apt install ghostwriter or sudo dnf install ghostwriter

or Best for: KDE users and anyone who wants a quiet writing window

ReText

ReText is a plain, no-nonsense editor written in Python with a Qt6 interface. It handles Markdown and reStructuredText and shows a live preview with synchronized scrolling.

Key features

Live preview with synchronized scrolling

Markdown and reStructuredText in one editor

Tabs, find and replace, and spell checking through PyEnchant

Python-Markdown extensions for things like tables and math

Export to HTML and PDF

Pros

Tiny and quick, and packaged by most distros

Handles reStructuredText, which helps with Python docs and Sphinx

Easy to extend with Python

Cons

Plain interface that looks dated

No inline rendering or WYSIWYG

Infrequent releases

Quick facts

Cost: Free (GPL-2.0 or later)

Free (GPL-2.0 or later) Install: Your distro’s repositories, or pip install ReText

Your distro’s repositories, or Best for: A lightweight editor for Markdown and reStructuredText

Markdown Note-Taking Apps for Linux

These note-taking apps treat Markdown as the format, but the real product is the system around it: links between notes, search, sync and often a mobile app. They suit people who keep hundreds of small notes more than people who write one long document.

Obsidian

Obsidian is more than a Markdown editor, and treating it as one undersells it. It’s a folder of plain Markdown files with a very good interface on top. It’s closed source and built on Electron, but your notes stay as .md files on disk, which is why most people forgive both. Since 2025 it has been free for work as well as personal use.

Key features

Live Preview editing that renders inline, plus a source mode and a reading view

Wiki-style links, backlinks, a graph view and Canvas for visual boards

Properties, daily notes and templates

Community plugins and themes, from kanban boards to Git sync

A Web Clipper, a command-line interface and Headless Sync for servers

Pros

Free for personal and work use, with no account required

Plain files, so Git, Syncthing and other editors still work

A huge plugin library and an active community

Cons

Closed source, and community plugins get broad access to your vault, so vet them

Sync costs $4 a month billed annually, and Publish costs $8 a month per site

It expects a vault folder, so it’s clumsy for editing a stray .md file

The Flatpak is community maintained

Quick facts

Cost: Free. The paid Sync and Publish services are optional, and so are the Catalyst and Commercial licenses.

Free. The paid Sync and Publish services are optional, and so are the Catalyst and Commercial licenses. Install: AppImage, .deb and Snap from the official download page, plus a community-maintained Flatpak

AppImage, .deb and Snap from the official download page, plus a community-maintained Flatpak Best for: Personal knowledge bases and linked notes

Joplin

Joplin does the unglamorous things well: sync, encryption and mobile apps. It keeps notes in notebooks, lets you write in Markdown or a rich text editor, and works as an open-source alternative to Evernote.

Key features

Markdown editor with a split-view preview, plus a rich text editor

End-to-end encrypted sync through Joplin Cloud, Nextcloud, Dropbox, OneDrive, WebDAV and S3

Notebooks, tags, to-do lists and attachments

Plugins, custom themes and a web clipper

Android and iOS apps, plus a terminal app

Pros

Strong sync and encryption without locking you to one paid service

Mobile apps that match the desktop app

Open source (AGPL-3.0) with an active community

Cons

By default, notes live in Joplin’s own database rather than as loose .md files, so other editors can’t simply open a folder

The rich text editor has limits with Markdown-based plugins

The AppImage may need FUSE installed before it launches

Quick facts

Cost: Free (AGPL-3.0). The paid Joplin Cloud is optional.

Free (AGPL-3.0). The paid Joplin Cloud is optional. Install: The official install script (AppImage) or Snap

The official install script (AppImage) or Snap Best for: Synced, encrypted notes across desktop and phone

Logseq

Logseq is an outliner. Every line is a block, and blocks link to each other, which suits daily journals and quick capture well. Read the news before you install it, though, because the project is splitting in two. In July 2026 Logseq shipped the first public beta of version 2.0, which stores graphs in a database instead of Markdown files. The file-based version continues as Logseq OG, in maintenance mode with no new features.

Key features

Block-based outlining with bidirectional links and daily journals

Queries that pull blocks together from across your graph

PDF annotation and whiteboards

Plugins and themes

In Logseq OG, graphs are plain Markdown or Org-mode files on disk

Pros

Excellent for journaling and short, linked notes

Free and open source (AGPL-3.0)

The OG version keeps your notes as local plain text

Cons

Future development is moving to the 2.0 database version, which is still in beta

Logseq OG gets no new features

As of the May 2026 update, the database version mirrors notes to Markdown files one way only, and two-way editing is still in development

The outline structure feels cramped for long-form prose

Quick facts

Cost: Free (AGPL-3.0)

Free (AGPL-3.0) Install: The official install script or Snap. Use sudo snap install logseq --channel=og for the file-based version.

The official install script or Snap. Use for the file-based version. Best for: Daily notes and outlines

QOwnNotes

QOwnNotes is a Qt app that keeps every note as a plain Markdown file in a folder. It works with Nextcloud and ownCloud if you use them, and it ships updates every few weeks.

Key features

Plain-text Markdown notes with a live preview panel

Optional Nextcloud and ownCloud integration, with version history and trash through your server

To-do lists, tags and note encryption

Scripting, plus a browser extension called Web Companion for clipping

A terminal companion app

Pros

Plain .md files you can sync with Nextcloud, Syncthing or Git

Fast and light for a full note-taking app, since it’s native Qt

Open source (GPL-2.0) and under active development

Cons

A dense interface with a lot of settings

The preview is a separate panel, not inline rendering

Version history and trash depend on a Nextcloud or ownCloud server

Quick facts

Cost: Free (GPL-2.0)

Free (GPL-2.0) Install: AppImage, Snap, or packages from your distro

AppImage, Snap, or packages from your distro Best for: Nextcloud users and anyone who wants notes as plain files

Code Editors That Handle Markdown Well

If you already live in a code editor, you don’t need another app. These four render Markdown well enough, and they sit next to your Git repo, your terminal and your static site generator.

Visual Studio Code

If you already write code in Visual Studio Code, you already have a decent Markdown editor. Open a .md file and press Ctrl+Shift+V for a preview. Press Ctrl+K then V to open it beside the source.

Key features

Built-in preview with scroll sync

Outline view and path completion for links and images

Paste and drag-and-drop for images and files

Extensions such as Markdown All in One (shortcuts and tables of contents), markdownlint (style checks) and Markdown Preview Enhanced (math and diagrams)

Integrated terminal and Git

Pros

Great for READMEs, docs sites and anything stored in Git

A huge extension library

You may already have it installed

Cons

Electron memory use

Built for code, so it isn’t distraction-free

Microsoft’s builds send telemetry unless you turn it off. VSCodium is a community build without it.

Quick facts

Cost: Free. The source is MIT licensed, and Microsoft’s builds use their own license.

Free. The source is MIT licensed, and Microsoft’s builds use their own license. Install: .deb and .rpm packages, apt and dnf repositories, or Snap

.deb and .rpm packages, apt and dnf repositories, or Snap Best for: Developers writing docs and READMEs

Zed

Zed is a Rust-built editor that draws its whole interface on the GPU. It has had a stable Linux build since mid-2024 and includes a Markdown preview you open from the command palette.

Key features

Built-in Markdown preview

GPU-rendered interface through Vulkan

Vim mode, multi-cursor editing and project-wide search

Extensions for languages and themes

Open source under the GPL

Pros

Very fast startup and typing

Cleaner and lighter than VS Code

Active development

Cons

Requires a Vulkan 1.3 driver, and it fails to open a window on GPUs or virtual machines without one

Few Markdown-specific features beyond the preview

A smaller extension library than VS Code

Quick facts

Cost: Free, open source

Free, open source Install: The official install script ( curl -f https://zed.dev/install.sh | sh , so read it first) or third-party distro packages

The official install script ( , so read it first) or third-party distro packages Best for: Developers who value speed over a huge extension library

Neovim and Vim

Neovim and Vim don’t preview Markdown out of the box, but a plugin or two gets you there. Vim is on a lot of Linux systems already, though some distros ship only the stripped-down vim-tiny . Neovim is the modern fork with better defaults and a Lua plugin system.

Key features

Markdown syntax highlighting built in

Browser live preview with markdown-preview.nvim , including synced scrolling, KaTeX and Mermaid

, including synced scrolling, KaTeX and Mermaid In-buffer rendering of headings, tables and code blocks with render-markdown.nvim or markview.nvim

or A preview window with peek.nvim , which needs Deno

, which needs Deno Language server support for links and headings through tools such as Marksman

Pros

Fast, works over SSH and uses almost no memory

Endlessly configurable

Free and open source

Cons

Steep learning curve

Preview takes plugins and config, and some plugins pull in Deno

Nothing is truly WYSIWYG, and the in-buffer renderers are partial

Quick facts

Cost: Free, open source

Free, open source Install: Your distro’s repositories (install the full vim package, not vim-tiny ). Neovim also ships as an AppImage and tarball on GitHub.

Your distro’s repositories (install the full package, not ). Neovim also ships as an AppImage and tarball on GitHub. Best for: Terminal users and sysadmins

Emacs

Emacs treats Markdown as one more thing to configure, and that’s the appeal. markdown-mode adds highlighting, editing commands and a live preview. Org mode is the alternative for people who prefer its structure, and it can export to Markdown.

Key features

markdown-mode from MELPA, with GitHub Flavored Markdown support

from MELPA, with GitHub Flavored Markdown support A live preview mode that renders in a side window through EWW

Export through Pandoc or another Markdown processor

Outline folding and table editing

Org mode and Pandoc mode for heavier document pipelines

Pros

One editor for notes, code, email and agendas

Strong Pandoc and Org integration

Decades of stability

Cons

Steep learning curve and a config file to maintain

The built-in preview is basic compared with a browser preview

Overkill if you only write Markdown occasionally

Quick facts

Cost: Free (GPL)

Free (GPL) Install: Your distro’s repositories or Flatpak, then M-x package-install RET markdown-mode

Your distro’s repositories or Flatpak, then Best for: Existing Emacs users

Other Markdown Editors Worth a Look

Marker: a GTK3 editor with a dual-pane live preview, KaTeX and Mermaid support, and a Flatpak on Flathub. Check the repository for recent activity before you commit to it.

a GTK3 editor with a dual-pane live preview, KaTeX and Mermaid support, and a Flatpak on Flathub. Check the repository for recent activity before you commit to it. Sublime Text: a fast, paid editor with a Markdown package called MarkdownEditing. Worth it if you already own a license.

a fast, paid editor with a Markdown package called MarkdownEditing. Worth it if you already own a license. Glow: a terminal reader that renders Markdown files with style. It reads files and doesn’t edit them.

a terminal reader that renders Markdown files with style. It reads files and doesn’t edit them. VSCodium: community builds of VS Code without Microsoft’s branding and telemetry.

Abandoned Markdown Editors to Skip

Plenty of older roundups still recommend editors that stopped getting updates years ago. Skip these:

Abricotine: discontinued, with its repository archived in August 2023. The author recommends switching to another editor.

discontinued, with its repository archived in August 2023. The author recommends switching to another editor. Haroopad: discontinued.

discontinued. Remarkable: no meaningful updates in years.

no meaningful updates in years. Atom: GitHub ended support in December 2022. Pulsar is the community-run fork, but a dedicated Markdown editor will serve you better.

GitHub ended support in December 2022. Pulsar is the community-run fork, but a dedicated Markdown editor will serve you better. UberWriter: the old name of Apostrophe. Old UberWriter packages are outdated, so install Apostrophe instead.

How to Choose the Right Markdown Editor

You want a free Typora alternative: install MarkText.

install MarkText. You’ll pay for polish: buy Typora.

buy Typora. You keep hundreds of linked notes: use Obsidian, or QOwnNotes if you want open source with plain files.

use Obsidian, or QOwnNotes if you want open source with plain files. You write papers with citations: use Zettlr.

use Zettlr. You run GNOME and want something native: use Apostrophe.

use Apostrophe. You run KDE: use ghostwriter, or Kate if you want one editor for everything.

use ghostwriter, or Kate if you want one editor for everything. You need synced notes on your phone: use Joplin, or Obsidian with Sync.

use Joplin, or Obsidian with Sync. You write docs in a Git repo: use VS Code or Zed.

use VS Code or Zed. You live in a terminal or on remote servers: use Neovim, Vim or Emacs.

use Neovim, Vim or Emacs. You only need a quick edit: stick with the built-in editor.

Don’t agonize over it. Markdown files are plain text, so you can switch editors later without converting anything. The only real lock-in comes from apps that store notes in their own database.

Practical Tips for Using Markdown on Linux

Flatpak, AppImage, Snap or a Native Package?

Distro packages integrate best and update with the system, but they can lag behind upstream releases.

integrate best and update with the system, but they can lag behind upstream releases. Flatpak gives you current versions on nearly any distro, with sandboxing. The sandbox can hide your notes folder, so grant access with Flatseal if an editor can’t see your files.

gives you current versions on nearly any distro, with sandboxing. The sandbox can hide your notes folder, so grant access with Flatseal if an editor can’t see your files. AppImage needs no installation, but many AppImages need FUSE 2. Install libfuse2 , or libfuse2t64 on Ubuntu 24.04 and newer.

needs no installation, but many AppImages need FUSE 2. Install , or on Ubuntu 24.04 and newer. Snap is the easy route on Ubuntu. Use whichever format your system already handles well.

Export Markdown with Pandoc

Pandoc converts Markdown to nearly anything, and several editors in this guide use it behind the scenes. Install it from your distro’s repositories, then run:

pandoc notes.md -o notes.docx pandoc notes.md -s -o notes.html pandoc notes.md -o notes.pdf

The PDF command needs a PDF engine such as LaTeX installed.

Electron Apps and Wayland

MarkText, Obsidian, Zettlr, Joplin, Logseq and VS Code all run on Electron. Electron 38.2 and newer start natively on Wayland by default. Older builds can fall back to XWayland, which looks blurry under fractional scaling. If an app looks fuzzy, launch it with the flag below and see whether it sharpens up.

./YourApp.AppImage --ozone-platform-hint=auto

Keep Your Notes Portable

Store notes as plain .md files in a folder and sync them with Git, Syncthing or Nextcloud. Avoid editors that bury your writing in a private database unless the export story is good. That one habit turns switching editors into a five-minute job.

The Short Version: What to Install First

Most people will be happy with one of three. Install MarkText for a free Typora-style editor, Obsidian for linked notes, or VS Code if you already write code. Writers on GNOME should try Apostrophe, and researchers should try Zettlr. The rest of the list serves narrower needs, and that’s fine.

Don’t spend a week comparing. Write one real document in your top pick and keep it only if the preview, export and file handling match how you work.

Markdown Editors for Linux: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best Markdown editor for Linux?

It depends on how you write. Typora is the most polished WYSIWYG editor but costs $14.99 after a 15-day trial. MarkText is the closest free alternative, Obsidian suits linked notes, Zettlr suits academic writing, Apostrophe and ghostwriter suit distraction-free writing, and VS Code or Neovim suit developers. For a first install, try MarkText for documents or Obsidian for notes.

Does Linux have a built-in Markdown editor?

Most distros don’t ship a dedicated one. Default editors such as GNOME Text Editor, Kate, Mousepad and Xed highlight Markdown syntax, but most can’t show a rendered preview. Kate can, once a Markdown KParts component is installed. For a real preview, use a dedicated Markdown editor or a code editor like VS Code.

Is there a Typora for Linux?

Yes. Typora has an official Linux build, available as a .deb package, an apt repository and a tarball for x64 and ARM. It’s paid software with a 15-day trial and a one-time $14.99 license that covers three devices. MarkText and Zettlr are free alternatives with a similar inline editing style.

Is Obsidian free on Linux?

Yes. Obsidian is free for personal and work use, and the Commercial license is optional. Only the Sync and Publish services cost money. It isn’t open source. Linux downloads include an AppImage, a .deb package and a Snap, plus a community-maintained Flatpak.

What is the best free and open-source Markdown editor for Linux?

MarkText, Zettlr, Apostrophe, ghostwriter, ReText and QOwnNotes are all open source. MarkText is closest to Typora, Zettlr is best for academic writing, Apostrophe fits GNOME, ghostwriter fits KDE, and QOwnNotes suits plain-file notes with Nextcloud.

Can I use VS Code as a Markdown editor on Linux?

Yes. VS Code has a built-in Markdown preview that opens beside your text, plus an outline view and path completion. Extensions such as Markdown All in One and markdownlint add shortcuts and style checks. It uses more memory than a small native editor because it runs on Electron.

Which Markdown editor uses the least memory on Linux?

Terminal editors such as Vim and Neovim use the least. Among desktop apps, native GTK and Qt editors like ReText, ghostwriter and Apostrophe typically use less memory than Electron apps such as MarkText, Obsidian, Zettlr, Joplin and VS Code, which each bundle a Chromium runtime.

How do I export Markdown to PDF or Word on Linux?

Install Pandoc, then run pandoc notes.md -o notes.docx for Word or pandoc notes.md -o notes.pdf for PDF. PDF output needs a PDF engine such as LaTeX. Typora, Zettlr and Apostrophe also export from inside the app and rely on Pandoc for many formats.

Is MarkText still maintained?

Yes. After years without a stable release, MarkText shipped version 0.19 in May 2026 and has published 0.20 release candidates since July 2026. The 0.20 builds are marked as pre-releases, so choose the stable 0.19 line if you want fewer surprises.