Mind mapping software turns one central idea into a visual tree. Each branch holds a related thought, and you can fold, drag, link, color and reorder branches without retyping anything. Better tools attach notes, links, icons and tasks to every node, then export the finished map as a PDF, an image, an outline or a slide deck.

Linux has fewer polished mind mapping apps than Windows or macOS, and some old favorites stopped getting updates years ago. A few apps below are native, some run on Java, a couple draw maps from plain Markdown, and three live in the browser. This roundup compares 12 tools on price, Linux packaging, file formats, export options and maintenance status. Details were checked in October 2026, so confirm prices before you buy anything.

Quick Picks

Best overall and best free option: Freeplane

Freeplane Best polished interface: XMind

XMind Best for note-takers: Obsidian

Obsidian Best native Linux apps: Minder (GTK) and VYM (Qt)

Minder (GTK) and VYM (Qt) Best for Markdown users: Markmap

Markmap Best for real-time collaboration: Coggle

Mind Mapping Apps for Linux Compared

App Best for Price Install on Linux Works offline Freeplane Deep features, big maps, scripting Free, open source Flatpak, .deb, distro repos Yes XMind Polished maps and presentations Free plan, Pro from about $5/month .deb, Snap Yes Obsidian Markdown notes with canvases and maps Free, closed source AppImage, .deb, Snap, Flatpak Yes Minder Fast, native GTK mapping Free, open source Flatpak, distro repos Yes VYM Structured maps and slide exports Free, open source Distro repos Yes Mindolph Maps, Markdown and PlantUML in one app Free, open source .deb, JAR Yes Heimer Quick, simple diagrams Free, open source Snap, .deb, AppImage Yes Markmap Turning Markdown into maps Free, open source npm, VS Code, Obsidian plugin Yes diagrams.net Maps mixed with other diagrams Free, open source .deb, .rpm, AppImage, Snap, Flathub Yes Coggle Simple real-time collaboration Free plan, paid from about $5/month Browser No MindMeister Turning maps into tasks Free plan (3 maps), paid plans Browser No Miro Whiteboards with mind maps Free plan (3 boards), paid plans Browser No

The Best Mind Mapping Apps for Linux

The first nine run on your desktop. Browser tools follow.

1. Freeplane: Best Overall

Freeplane is the one to try first. It began as a fork of FreeMind and left it far behind. It is built for big, detailed maps: every node can hold notes, attributes, icons and links, and the app gives you filters, formulas and scripting to work with all that data. Recent 1.13 releases also add an optional AI chat panel that connects to a model provider you set up yourself (the AI features need Java 17 or newer).

Best for: people who want the deepest free feature set and can live with a plain interface.

Key features

Keyboard-driven editing with fast sibling and child node entry

Formulas, attributes, filters and conditional styles

Groovy scripting and add-ons

Exports to PDF, SVG, PNG, HTML and more

Opens FreeMind (.mm) files natively

Pros

Free and open source, with regular releases (1.13.3 arrived in July 2026)

Handles notes, attributes and links on every node

Maps are XML files, so they are easy to back up or keep in Git

Cons

The interface looks dated and the menus are dense

Steeper learning curve than XMind or Minder

No real-time collaboration

Needs a Java runtime (the Flatpak takes care of that)

Price: Free. Install: flatpak install flathub org.freeplane.App , a .deb from the Freeplane website, or your distro repository (Arch has it in Extra). Distro packages can trail the newest release.

2. XMind: Best Polished Interface

XMind is the closest thing Linux has to a commercial-grade mind mapping app. It is a native desktop program that works offline, and it goes beyond classic maps with several other diagram structures. The free plan covers the core app, while Pro adds the full export list and slide-style presentations.

Best for: people who want a clean interface and presentation tools, and are happy to pay for the full export list.

Key features

Mind maps, logic charts, org charts, tree charts, fishbone diagrams, timelines and matrices

Outliner view, Zen mode, themes and quick styles

Pitch mode for slide-style presentations (Pro)

Imports FreeMind, MindManager, MindNode, Markdown and OPML files

Pros

Clean, quick interface

Works offline, with iOS and Android apps for the same maps

Easy migration from other mind mapping tools

Cons

Exports from the free plan carry a watermark

Several export formats, including SVG, Markdown and OPML, require Pro

Closed source

Collaboration is weaker than in browser-based tools

Price: Free plan, with Pro starting around $5 a month on annual billing. Install: a .deb package from xmind.app, or sudo snap install xmind .

3. Obsidian: Best for Note-Takers

Obsidian is a Markdown note app, not a dedicated mind mapper, but it covers the job better than most people expect. The Canvas plugin handles freeform boards, and community plugins can turn any note into a mind map. Your data stays in plain Markdown files on disk, which is the real draw.

Best for: people who already keep notes in Markdown and want to see how the pieces connect.

Key features

Canvas: an infinite board for notes, images and web pages, joined by arrows

Mind map plugins based on Markmap (search for “Mind Map” in the community plugin browser)

Backlinks and a graph view of linked notes

Local-first storage in plain Markdown

Pros

Free for personal and work use since February 2025

A very large plugin library

Plain-text files mean no lock-in

Cons

Not a true mind mapping tool out of the box

Most mind map plugins display your outline, so you edit text instead of dragging nodes

Closed source, and Sync and Publish are paid add-ons

Price: Free. Install: AppImage, .deb or Snap from obsidian.md, or flatpak install flathub md.obsidian.Obsidian .

4. Minder: Best Native GTK App

Minder is a small, quick mind mapper built with GTK and designed for elementary OS, though the Flatpak runs on any distro. It is the app to pick if you want something native that stays out of the way. Its import and export list is one of the longest in this roundup, which makes it a handy bridge between other tools.

Best for: people who want a tidy desktop-native app with no setup fuss.

Key features

Keyboard-first entry with automatic layout and several tree layouts

Markdown in nodes, plus notes, tasks and images

Node connections, stickers, groups and a focus mode

Imports OPML, FreeMind, Freeplane and XMind; exports to PDF, PNG, SVG, Markdown, OPML, Mermaid, Org-mode and more

Pros

Fast and uncluttered

Free and open source

Wide format support makes migration easy

Cons

No scripting or formulas, so it is lighter than Freeplane

Designed around elementary OS, so it may look out of place on other desktops

No collaboration features

Price: Free. Install: flatpak install flathub com.github.phase1geo.minder is the simplest route. Arch, Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu and Void also package it, though those versions may lag. Project page: github.com/phase1geo/Minder.

5. VYM (View Your Mind): Best for Structured Maps and Slide Exports

VYM is a Qt app that has been around for a long time and is still under active development. It treats a map as a strict hierarchy, which suits planning and outlining. Its strength is output: a brainstorm can become a LibreOffice Impress deck or a LaTeX document without retyping a word.

Best for: writers and planners who turn maps into documents or slides.

Key features

Rich-text notes, flags, images and tasks on every branch

Links between branches and between maps

Scripting and command-line control

Exports to HTML, Markdown, LaTeX, OpenDocument presentations, PDF, SVG and images

Pros

Strong export options, including slides

Mature, stable and keyboard-friendly

Free and open source

Cons

The interface feels old-school

Distro repositories often trail the latest release

Uses its own .vym file format

No real-time collaboration

Price: Free. Install: from your distro repository, for example sudo apt install vym or sudo dnf install vym . Project page: insilmaril.de/vym.

6. Mindolph: Best All-in-One Workspace

Mindolph is a Java app that puts a mind map editor, a Markdown editor, PlantUML diagrams, CSV sheets and plain text into one tabbed workspace. Files live in ordinary folders on your disk. It is a good fit if you currently juggle a mind mapper, a note app and a diagram tool.

Best for: developers and writers who want maps, notes and diagrams in a single app.

Key features

Mind maps, Markdown, PlantUML, CSV and text files in one workspace

Imports from FreeMind, MindMup, XMind, Coggle and Novamind

Exports to FreeMind, Markdown, AsciiDoc, PNG and SVG

Optional generative AI features that use your own API key

Pros

Maps, notes and diagrams live in one place

Broad import support

Open source, with plain local files

Cons

Linux installation means a .deb package or a JAR file you run with Java

PlantUML previews need Graphviz installed

Smaller community and fewer tutorials than the big names

Price: Free. Install: download the .deb or JAR from the Mindolph GitHub page.

7. Heimer: Best for Quick, Simple Maps

Heimer is a lightweight Qt app for mind maps and other simple diagrams. It is deliberately basic, and that is the appeal: open it, add nodes, connect them, export an image.

Best for: quick sketches, and anyone who finds bigger apps overwhelming.

Key features

Adjustable grid and automatic layout optimization

Autosave, undo and redo

Text search and zoom

Export to PNG and SVG

Pros

Light and fast

Simple enough to learn in minutes

Free and open source

Cons

Exports only PNG and SVG

Uses its own .alz file format

Releases are infrequent, and the feature set is smaller than the bigger apps

Price: Free. Install: sudo snap install heimer , or grab a .deb or AppImage from the Heimer GitHub page.

8. Markmap: Best for Markdown Fans

Markmap turns a Markdown file into an interactive mind map. Headings and list items become branches. Run npx markmap-cli notes.md and you get an HTML file you can open, zoom and fold in the browser. The same engine powers a VS Code extension, a web playground and several Obsidian plugins. If you already draw diagrams as code, Mermaid and PlantUML offer mind map syntax too.

Best for: developers and technical writers who live in text files.

Key features

Headings and lists become branches automatically

Command-line tool, VS Code extension and web playground

Outputs a standalone interactive HTML file

Pros

Plain text works with Git, diff tools and any editor

No lock-in

Free and open source

Cons

You edit Markdown, not the map itself

Limited layout and styling control

A poor fit for freeform brainstorming

Price: Free. Install: npm install -g markmap-cli , the VS Code extension, or an Obsidian plugin. Project page: markmap.js.org.

9. diagrams.net (draw.io): Best for Mixing Maps With Other Diagrams

diagrams.net, better known as draw.io, is a general diagramming tool with a desktop app that runs offline on Linux. Pick it when the mind map is only one piece of a larger diagram.

Best for: technical documentation and projects where maps sit next to other diagram types.

Key features

Mind map templates and automatic tree layouts

Large shape libraries for flowcharts, UML, networks and cloud diagrams

Exports to PNG, SVG, PDF and more

The desktop app works offline, so diagrams stay on your machine

Pros

Free and open source, with no account needed

Handles almost any diagram type

Packages in .deb, .rpm, AppImage, Snap and Flathub form

Cons

Building a map is slower than in a dedicated mind mapper

Electron-based, so heavier than native apps

Price: Free. Install: sudo snap install drawio , or download a .deb, .rpm or AppImage from the drawio-desktop GitHub page.

Browser-Based Mind Mapping Tools That Work on Linux

Desktop apps mostly rely on shared files. If you need to build a map with other people at the same time, a browser tool is the practical choice. These three run in Firefox, Chrome and any other Linux browser, though all of them need an internet connection.

Coggle: Best for Simple Collaboration

Coggle is clean and quick, with real-time co-editing, change history and link sharing. The free plan allows unlimited public diagrams and three private ones, and the paid Awesome plan costs about $5 a month for unlimited private diagrams. It exports PDF, PNG and Visio files and also reads and writes FreeMind’s .mm format, so maps can move between Coggle and Freeplane. Website: coggle.it.

MindMeister: Best for Turning Ideas Into Tasks

MindMeister is a long-running browser mind mapper with real-time collaboration, templates and a presentation mode. It can turn nodes into tasks, which suits planning work. The free plan caps you at three mind maps, and paid plans remove the limit. Website: mindmeister.com.

Miro: Best When Maps Are Part of a Whiteboard

Miro is an infinite whiteboard with a mind map tool built in. It suits teams that mix maps with sticky notes, diagrams and planning boards. The free plan limits you to three editable boards, which gets tight for ongoing work. Website: miro.com.

Logseq: Outliner With Whiteboards

Logseq is an open-source outliner with whiteboards, and it can stand in for a mind map when your ideas are already bullet points. It is in the middle of a transition. The file-based version has been renamed Logseq OG, and the database-based Logseq 2 entered beta in mid-2026. Try it if you like outliners, but expect some change. Website: logseq.com.

Apps to Skip

FreeMind: Skip It

FreeMind was the standard Linux mind mapper for years. Its last stable release, 1.0.1, came out in 2014, and development stopped after a 1.1.0 beta in 2016. It runs on Java 8 and 11 but not on Java 17 or newer, which is a problem on current distros. Freeplane is its active fork and opens FreeMind files, so there is no reason to start new maps in FreeMind.

How to Choose a Mind Mapping App for Linux

Budget: Freeplane, Minder, VYM, Heimer, Mindolph, Markmap and diagrams.net cost nothing, and Obsidian is free too. XMind, Coggle, MindMeister and Miro put features or limits behind paid plans.

Freeplane, Minder, VYM, Heimer, Mindolph, Markmap and diagrams.net cost nothing, and Obsidian is free too. XMind, Coggle, MindMeister and Miro put features or limits behind paid plans. Collaboration: Only the browser tools offer real-time co-editing. Desktop apps mostly rely on shared files or exports.

Only the browser tools offer real-time co-editing. Desktop apps mostly rely on shared files or exports. Runtime: Freeplane and Mindolph need Java. Obsidian and diagrams.net are Electron apps. Minder, VYM and Heimer are native. Flatpak, Snap or AppImage builds exist for most of them.

Freeplane and Mindolph need Java. Obsidian and diagrams.net are Electron apps. Minder, VYM and Heimer are native. Flatpak, Snap or AppImage builds exist for most of them. Exit options: Favor apps that export to OPML, Markdown or FreeMind’s .mm format so your maps outlive the app.

Favor apps that export to OPML, Markdown or FreeMind’s .mm format so your maps outlive the app. Maintenance: Check the date of the last release before you commit. FreeMind is the cautionary tale.

Moving Maps Between Apps

Lock-in is the main long-term risk with any mind mapping tool. These formats make switching easier.

FreeMind (.mm): Freeplane opens it natively. Minder, Mindolph, XMind and Coggle can import it, and Minder, Mindolph and Coggle can export to it.

Freeplane opens it natively. Minder, Mindolph, XMind and Coggle can import it, and Minder, Mindolph and Coggle can export to it. OPML: a plain outline format. Minder reads and writes it, and XMind imports it.

a plain outline format. Minder reads and writes it, and XMind imports it. Markdown: Minder and Mindolph export it, XMind imports it, and Markmap and Obsidian use it as their native format.

Minder and Mindolph export it, XMind imports it, and Markmap and Obsidian use it as their native format. .xmind: Minder imports and exports it, and Mindolph imports it.

Minder imports and exports it, and Mindolph imports it. PNG, SVG and PDF: fine for sharing, but you cannot edit a map from an image.

Linux users can sync map files with Syncthing or Nextcloud. Text-based formats such as Markdown, OPML and Freeplane’s XML-based .mm files also work well with Git.

Which Mind Mapping App Should You Install?

If you want one answer, install Freeplane. It is free, actively maintained and has the deepest feature set on Linux. Choose XMind if a polished interface and presentation tools matter more to you than cost. If your notes already live in Markdown, add Obsidian or Markmap. If you work with other people, use Coggle in a browser. Minder, VYM, Heimer, Mindolph and diagrams.net are all good second apps for a specific job, and most take a single command to install.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best mind mapping software for Linux?

Freeplane is the best choice for most people. It is free, open source, actively developed and packed with features. XMind is the better pick if you want a polished interface and are willing to pay for full export options. Obsidian suits people who already take notes in Markdown.

Is there a free mind mapping app for Linux?

Yes. Freeplane, Minder, VYM, Heimer, Mindolph, Markmap and diagrams.net are free and open source, and all of them work offline. Obsidian is free but closed source. XMind, Coggle, MindMeister and Miro offer free plans with limits.

Should I choose Freeplane or XMind?

Choose Freeplane if you want the deepest free feature set, scripting and exports with no watermark. Choose XMind if you prefer a cleaner interface, more diagram types and presentation tools, and you are fine paying for Pro to remove export watermarks and add more formats.

Does XMind work on Linux?

Yes. XMind has an official Linux build that works offline. You can download a .deb package from xmind.app or install a Snap package. The free plan adds a watermark to exports, and the Pro plan removes it.

Is FreeMind still worth using on Linux?

No. The last stable release of FreeMind came out in 2014, and development stopped after a beta in 2016. It also does not run on Java 17 or newer. Use Freeplane instead, an active fork that opens FreeMind files.

Can I open FreeMind or XMind files in other Linux mind mapping apps?

Yes. Freeplane opens FreeMind files directly. Minder imports FreeMind, Freeplane and XMind files, and Mindolph imports FreeMind, XMind, MindMup, Coggle and Novamind files. For anything else, export to OPML or Markdown and import that.

Is there a Linux mind mapping app with real-time collaboration?

Native desktop apps are mostly built for one person at a time. Coggle, MindMeister and Miro run in a browser on Linux and support real-time editing. With desktop apps, share the map file through Nextcloud, Syncthing or Git instead.

What are the best Linux alternatives to MindNode or MindManager?

MindNode is Apple-only and the MindManager desktop app targets Windows and macOS, so neither installs natively on Linux. XMind is the closest match for polish, Freeplane for features, and Coggle or MindMeister for browser-based use.

Can I make a mind map from Markdown on Linux?

Yes. Markmap turns Markdown headings and lists into an interactive mind map through a command-line tool, a VS Code extension or an Obsidian plugin. XMind can also import Markdown files. Mermaid and PlantUML offer mind map syntax if you prefer diagrams as code.