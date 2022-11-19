Best Black Friday Linux Deals

This post will feature all the best deals for Linux products and services for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

We’ll feature deals for:

All the deals here are the best you can find for this year’s (2022) Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back for updates and new deals.

Quick list of the best Linux deals for Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2022

SolaDrive – Linux VPS Hosting – 50% lifetime discount

SolaDrive – Linux Dedicated Server Hosting – 25% lifetime discount

This is a once-a-year type of discount that SolaDrive offers. You can get a 50% lifetime discount (you’ll keep the discount forever) for their VPS hosting and 25% for their Dedicated Server hosting. They offer fully managed VPS and dedicated server hosting and they support Linux. You can compare SolaDrive with other Linux server providers here.

These coupons expire on the 3rd of January, 2023.

If you missed this coupon, you can get our exclusive 25% lifetime discount promo code.

Star Labs – Linux Laptops – Star Lite – 5% and 10% discount

This coupon expires on the 24th of November, 2022. On Cyber Monday, they will have a 10% discount.

Star Labs – Linux Laptops – Star Fighter – 10% discount for preorders

No need for a coupon, the 10% discount for preorders on Star Fighter will be applied automatically

This coupon expires on the 27th of November, 2022.

Star Labs offers Linux hardware. They are one of the most popular Linux laptop providers. You can compare them with other laptops here. This Black Friday, Star Labs offers a 5% discount on the Star Lite laptops and a 10% discount on the Star Fighter laptops.

Purism – Linux hardware – Librem 14 Laptop – $200 off

Purism – Linux hardware – Librem Mini PC – $60 off

These coupons are valid till the 31st of January, 2023, or till stocks last.

Purism offers Linux laptops, phones, servers, keys, and more. They are focused on privacy. We’ve compared their laptops, phones, and tablets.

After this sale ends, you can check back on our Purism coupon codes page for other coupons. As of writing, that page has the same coupons as this page.

pCloud – Linux cloud storage – 85% off

This deal is link-activated, no need for a coupon.

This deal will start on the 21st of November, 2022, and end on the 30th of November, 2022.

They will also have a Cyber Monday deal.

pCloud is the most popular cloud storage provider for Linux. They offer native Linux GUI apps with CLI support. This Black Friday, they offer up to an 85% lifetime discount.

Udemy – Linux courses – Black Friday – 85% off

This Black Friday deal starts on the 18th of November, 2022, and ends on the 25th of November, 2022.

Udemy – Linux courses – Cyber Monday – 85% off

This Cyber Monday deal starts on the 27th of November, 2022, and ends on the 28th of November, 2022.

Udemy is a popular provider of various online courses, including Linux courses. We’ve featured some of their courses on our Where to Learn Linux page. This Cyber Week, you can get up to 85% off online courses.

At Udemy, you can find Linux courses like Udemy – Complete Linux Training Course to Get Your Dream IT Job

Amazon – everything – various discounts

Like every year, Amazon has amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on…everything. You can get all sorts of Linux stuff on Amazon, including Linux books, Linux hardware, Linux stickers, Linux shirts, etc. We’ve featured dozens of products from Amazon on our website. They offer various discounts and various perks. Explore the deals here.

AliExpress – everything – various discounts

AliExpress is an (often cheaper) alternative to Amazon. You can get phones, flash drives, SSDs, keyboards, mice, stickers, shirts, and pretty much everything else. Lots of Linux products to choose from. This Cyber week they have various discounts to choose from. You can find all the deals on their website.

Lenovo – Linux hardware – up to 78% off

You’re already familiar with Lenovo. They sell laptops, keyboards, mice, and other hardware that’s compatible with Linux. We’ve featured some of their laptops in our articles. This Black Friday, they offer various discounts of up to 78% off on their laptops, mice, bags, keyboards, headphones, monitors…pretty much everything. You can check their Black Friday deals here.

HP – Linux hardware – up to 70% off

HP, similarly to Lenovo, offers all kinds of hardware that are compatible with Linux. We’ve featured some of their laptops in our articles. This HP Black Friday deal will give you various discounts of up to 70% off and perks like free shipping. Get the deals here.

Get an extra 5% off select products $599+ with code STOCKING5.

Get an extra 10% off select products $999+ with code STOCKING10.

Humble Bundle – Linux games and books – up to 90% off

Humble Bundle offers bundles of games and books, and you can also buy them individually. They have lots of games and books to choose from, and they also have a lot of options for Linux games and Linux books. This Black Friday sale will give you various discounts of up to 90% off. You can get the deals here (no coupon needed)

Pluralsight – Linux courses – 50% off

Pluralsight offer Linux courses (and courses for other topics). If you have a membership, you’ll get access to all the courses. We’ve featured some of their courses in our articles. This Black Friday you can get 50% off their annual membership (no coupon needed)

This deal expires on the 1st of December, 2022.

You can get their Pluralsight – Getting Started with Linux course

Proton VPN – Linux VPN – 50% off

ProtonVPN is one of the most popular VPN providers for Linux that focuses on privacy. They are a popular choice among Linux users. They have a GUI and a CLI app for Linux. This Black Friday, they are offering up to 50% off their VPN + some months free. Get the deal here

Proton Mail – email – 40% off

Proton also offers email services among their VPN, cloud storage, and other privacy-focused products. This is not “Linux” email hosting, but a lot of people that use Linux also use Proton Mail because of their focus on privacy. This Black Friday, they are offering up to 40% off their premium Proton Mail products. Get the deal here

Linux Foundation – courses and certifications – up to 65% off

Linux Foundation is one of the most popular providers of Linux courses and Linux certifications. They are one of the best options to learn Linux. We featured them in some of our articles. They will have huge discounts for Cyber Monday.

These Cyber Monday promos will kick off at 12:01am UTC on Monday, November 28th and last through Monday, December 5th. Savings on Bootcamps, bundles and more will be up to 65% and individual e-learning and instructor-led courses and individual certifications will be up to 50%. Get the deal at their website.

KodeKloud – courses – up to 55% off

KodeKloud has a lot of developer-focused (DevOps) courses. You can choose their Linux learning path to learn Linux, learn bash, and get ready for an RHEL certification (along with DevOps job interview questions). This Black Friday, they’re offering up to 55% off their premium courses. However, some courses are free. This deal is valid from the 21st of November to the 27th of November. Get the deal here (no coupon needed)

MALIBAL – laptops – 20% off

We’ve featured MALIBAL laptops on our laptops comparison page. They provide customizable laptops with lots of Linux distros to choose from (to be pre-installed on the laptop). This week (till November 27) or while supplies last, they’re offering 20% off their laptops.

Edureka – courses – 20% off

Edureka has a few Linux courses to choose from, including:

Linux Fundamentals Certification Training

Linux Administration Certification Training Course

DevOps Engineer Masters Program

and more

This year, they’re offering a Thanksgiving/Black Friday deal of up to 20% off. This coupon is valid until the 25th of Nov.

Bonus: Big Non-Black Friday Linux Deals

There are other deals that are not specifically for Black Friday or Cyber Monday (not with that theme or period), but they are still unique and big discounts that would very much fit within this category. You can also check our Coupons category for more Linux deals.

Udacity – courses – up to 25% off

We’ve featured Udacity in our Where to Learn Linux articles. They provide great courses, and some of them are free.

Get in-demand tech skills at 25% off with code CAREER25 – dates valid: 10/1/22 – 12/31/22

Get 40% Off top Nanodegree programs when you pay upfront with code CAREER22 – dates valid: 10/20/22 – 1/15/23

Vultr – web hosting – $100 free credits

Vultr is a popular Cloud web hosting provider that offers cloud web hosting with a lot of Linux distros to choose from. They’re the top choice for Linux developers, sysadmins, and DevOps engineers running Linux servers. This is not a Black Friday deal, so feel free to use the deal whenever. Just use our link and you’ll get $100 free credits when creating an account, no coupon is needed.

Linode – web hosting – $100 free credits

Similarly to Vultr, Linode is a popular Cloud server provider that has a lot of Linux distros to choose from for your servers. They’re one of the best web hosting providers out there. You can use this deal whenever (while it’s active), it’s not a Black Friday deal, but it’s too good to pass on. Use our link and the free credits will be applied automatically when creating an account. No coupon is needed.

Coming soon – more deals!

There are other Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals that are going to get added to this page soon. From providers like No Starch Press, InterServer, Coursera, and more. So stay tuned.

Stay tuned for more Linux Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Bookmark this page and keep coming back. We’ll add more deals soon. You can also follow us on social media or subscribe to our newsletter to get notified.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is on November 25, 2022. Cyber Monday is on November 28, 2022. The weekend and the days between/after/before Black Friday and Cyber Monday are often referred to as “Cyber Week”. The discounts and offers usually start on Black Friday and last until Cyber Monday.

When do these deals expire?

Most of these deals will expire on Cyber Monday (Nov 28), but every deal has a specific expiration date, usually displayed on their promo page or on this page below their section.

Can you combine these deals with other deals and promos?

It depends on the provider, but in most cases, no – you can’t combine other coupons and deals with these Black Friday deals. Contact the provider you’re looking into and ask them to make sure.

Can I add a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal/coupon/discount to this list?

Yes! If you have a Linux Cyber Week deal you want to share, either leave a comment below or contact us and we’ll add it to our post.