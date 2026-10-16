A Western University professor wants Canada to stop depending on Microsoft for government desktops and build a national Linux distribution instead. In a paper published online October 6 in Digital Policy, Regulation and Governance, Joshua M. Pearce argues that a Debian-based operating system maintained by a Canadian public body could save federal departments hundreds of millions of dollars over ten years and cut reliance on US software vendors.

Pearce made the case for a general audience in The Conversation on October 14. The article then reached r/linux, where it collected about 2,800 upvotes and a long argument over whether Ottawa can run a software project this size. The savings estimate is large. So is the list of open questions.

What the study proposes

The journal lists the paper as a Viewpoint article. Its method is a comparative policy analysis of six state-backed Linux distributions, from China, Russia, India, France, Germany and South Korea, measured against Canadian procurement rules and trade obligations. The plan that comes out of it has several parts:

A new institution. A Canadian Free and Open Systems Foundation, set up as a Crown not-for-profit and modelled on ZenDiS, the German Centre for Digital Sovereignty created in 2022.

A Canadian Free and Open Systems Foundation, set up as a Crown not-for-profit and modelled on ZenDiS, the German Centre for Digital Sovereignty created in 2022. A fork, not a rewrite. The distribution would build on Debian, so the government could inspect the code, run its own updates and maintain the system over time.

The distribution would build on Debian, so the government could inspect the code, run its own updates and maintain the system over time. A modest budget. The study puts the investment at C$23 million to C$43 million over two years. For comparison, the op-ed cites an estimated $49 million to $62 million for ZenDiS.

The study puts the investment at C$23 million to C$43 million over two years. For comparison, the op-ed cites an estimated $49 million to $62 million for ZenDiS. Borrowed staff. Secondments from the Canadian Digital Service, Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment, plus existing NSERC Alliance and Mitacs research programs.

Secondments from the Canadian Digital Service, Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment, plus existing NSERC Alliance and Mitacs research programs. A phased rollout. A three-phase roadmap and five policy recommendations aimed at specific federal institutions.

The savings claim

Two sets of figures are in circulation. The op-ed cites gross ten-year savings of C$700 million to C$1.13 billion from switching operating systems. The journal abstract gives a more conservative net range of C$350 million to C$965 million, discounted at 5 percent, plus a ten-year return on investment between 700 and 4,100 percent. A range that wide shows how much rides on the assumptions underneath.

Why the proposal lands now

Digital sovereignty has been a federal talking point for a year. Evan Solomon, the minister for AI and digital innovation, has put it at the top of the policy agenda, and Ottawa published a digital sovereignty framework in November 2025. In December, Microsoft announced a C$19 billion Canadian investment plan for 2023 through 2027, paired with a five-point pledge to protect Canadian digital sovereignty. A Policy Options piece in April argued that the whole debate overlooks the software governments run every day.

Pearce wants operating systems added to the list. His op-ed points to the US CLOUD Act, which lets American authorities compel US-based providers to hand over data they control, even when it is stored abroad. It also cites polling that shows Canadian trust in the United States has fallen sharply.

What r/linux made of it

The loudest reactions were less about Linux than about Ottawa’s record.

Pick a distro and move on. The most common reply was that Canada does not need to invent an operating system. Several commenters pointed out that the study already proposes building on Debian. Others mentioned Maple Linux, an Ontario-based Debian desktop, and OpenBSD, which started in Calgary.

The most common reply was that Canada does not need to invent an operating system. Several commenters pointed out that the study already proposes building on Debian. Others mentioned Maple Linux, an Ontario-based Debian desktop, and OpenBSD, which started in Calgary. The money stays home. Supporters argued that salaries paid to Canadian developers get spent and taxed in Canada, while a Microsoft license sends the money abroad.

Supporters argued that salaries paid to Canadian developers get spent and taxed in Canada, while a Microsoft license sends the money abroad. Phoenix and ArriveCan. Many commenters expected another government IT failure and pointed to the Phoenix pay system, which has cost taxpayers about C$5 billion to launch and repair. The comparison cuts both ways, since Phoenix was a commercial off-the-shelf product.

Many commenters expected another government IT failure and pointed to the Phoenix pay system, which has cost taxpayers about C$5 billion to launch and repair. The comparison cuts both ways, since Phoenix was a commercial off-the-shelf product. Skills and procurement. Commenters who said they work in or near government described years of outsourcing, thin in-house IT teams and buying rules that default to Microsoft and Adobe.

Commenters who said they work in or near government described years of outsourcing, thin in-house IT teams and buying rules that default to Microsoft and Adobe. Compatibility and compliance. Others warned about Windows-only applications and about compliance tooling, such as proving that every laptop has an encrypted disk, that is easier to document on Windows. Web-based apps came up as the way around both.

Others warned about Windows-only applications and about compliance tooling, such as proving that every laptop has an encrypted disk, that is easier to document on Windows. Web-based apps came up as the way around both. Upstream politics. One commenter noted that the Linux kernel removed about a dozen Russia-linked maintainers in October 2024 over sanctions compliance, a reminder that open source projects answer to the law too.

The numbers that do not line up

The full paper sits behind a paywall, so we compared the op-ed, the journal abstract and public data. Three things stand out.

Windows market share. The op-ed says Windows holds 63.75 percent of the Canadian desktop market. The abstract says 58 percent. StatCounter’s monthly Canadian desktop figures for May through August 2026 put Windows between about 54 and 61 percent and Linux between about 3 and 5 percent. The exact number depends on the month and on how “desktop” is defined.

The op-ed says Windows holds 63.75 percent of the Canadian desktop market. The abstract says 58 percent. StatCounter’s monthly Canadian desktop figures for May through August 2026 put Windows between about 54 and 61 percent and Linux between about 3 and 5 percent. The exact number depends on the month and on how “desktop” is defined. Microsoft spending. The op-ed says Ottawa spends more than C$250 million a year on Microsoft to run its operating systems. The abstract cites C$108 million to C$126 million a year in Windows-specific licensing and more than C$865 million in federal Microsoft contracts over ten years. The op-ed does not explain the gap.

The op-ed says Ottawa spends more than C$250 million a year on Microsoft to run its operating systems. The abstract cites C$108 million to C$126 million a year in Windows-specific licensing and more than C$865 million in federal Microsoft contracts over ten years. The op-ed does not explain the gap. The GendBuntu benchmark. The abstract says the savings estimate is calibrated against documented GendBuntu savings of 500 million euros. Earlier reporting put the French Gendarmerie’s savings at about 50 million euros as of 2009, and the project’s annual software savings are usually put at about 2 million euros. We could not find a public source for the 500 million figure.

None of that makes the proposal wrong. It does mean the headline savings are estimates with wide error bars, and the full paper deserves a read before anyone quotes them as fact.

What Europe’s experience says

Most of the study’s comparison set has already tried something like this. The record is mixed, and the details matter.

France: smaller than the headlines

In April, outlets reported that France was moving 2.5 million civil servants from Windows to Linux. The announcement from DINUM, the interministerial digital directorate, was narrower. DINUM said it would move its own workstations, a few hundred machines, to Linux. It also ordered every ministry to file a plan by autumn 2026 for reducing non-European dependencies across desktops, collaboration tools, antivirus, AI, databases, virtualization and network equipment. It did not name a distribution or give a full rollout plan for the rest of the state. The Gendarmerie, which has run its Ubuntu-based GendBuntu since the late 2000s, is the model officials point to.

Germany: steady progress, a long tail and one reversal

Schleswig-Holstein reported in December 2025 that almost 80 percent of its administrative workstations, excluding tax administration, had moved to LibreOffice and that almost 44,000 mailboxes had moved to Open-Xchange. The state expects to save more than 15 million euros in licensing in 2026 against 9 million euros in one-time investment. The Windows-to-Linux step still lies ahead. As of October 2025 the state counted 5,042 workstations that still needed Microsoft Office, and ministries forecast 101 would remain at the end of 2029, according to a parliamentary reply.

Munich is the case critics reach for first. Its LiMux project had moved about 12,600 of 15,500 desktops by 2012. In November 2017 the city council voted to return to Windows by 2020. LiMux’s defenders blamed politics and fragmented IT governance, while critics cited compatibility complaints. In October 2024 Munich adopted a new open-source plan and set up an open source program office.

Denmark: start with the office suite

Denmark’s Ministry of Digital Affairs said in 2025 that it would move from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice. Early reports claimed Windows would go too, but Politiken later corrected that, and Windows stays for now. The minister said the ministry could return to Microsoft quickly if the switch proved too complicated.

The pattern holds across these cases. Governments tend to replace the office suite and email first, and the operating system comes later or not at all. Even the Gendarmerie swapped its office software in 2005 before it chose Ubuntu in 2008.

Where a national distribution gets hard

The operating system is the easy layer. The lock-in sits in Microsoft 365, identity management, Exchange, Teams, SharePoint and line-of-business apps built for Windows. A new distribution replaces none of those.

The lock-in sits in Microsoft 365, identity management, Exchange, Teams, SharePoint and line-of-business apps built for Windows. A new distribution replaces none of those. Phoenix is a lesson in management. It was commercial software and still became a C$5 billion problem. Open source will not fix procurement or project governance on its own.

It was commercial software and still became a C$5 billion problem. Open source will not fix procurement or project governance on its own. Sovereignty is bigger than the kernel. The CLOUD Act risk the op-ed cites applies to data held by US providers. A desktop with no Microsoft cloud services attached carries a different risk, so the stronger case rests on update channels, telemetry and the cloud services that usually surround Windows deployments.

The CLOUD Act risk the op-ed cites applies to data held by US providers. A desktop with no Microsoft cloud services attached carries a different risk, so the stronger case rests on update channels, telemetry and the cloud services that usually surround Windows deployments. Somebody has to maintain it. A national fork means security patches, hardware support, testing and long-term releases run by a Canadian team. Secondments and research partnerships look cheap on paper and depend on people being freed up to do the work.

What happens next

We found no public response from Ottawa as of October 16. The paper is a policy argument, not a government plan. Two things are worth watching. French ministries owe their transition plans this autumn, which will show whether a large state can turn an announcement into a timetable. And a Canadian department could pilot a Linux desktop without waiting for a national foundation. The federal government’s open source catalogue already lists Linux and Ubuntu, and Shared Services Canada runs Linux and Unix hosting services, so some of the skills already exist inside the building.

Quick answers

Would Canada build an operating system from scratch?

No. The proposal is a national distribution built on Debian and maintained by a Crown not-for-profit foundation.

How much would a Canadian Linux distribution cost?

The study puts the investment at C$23 million to C$43 million over two years. Commenters questioned whether that covers migrating legacy applications and retraining staff. The op-ed does not say.

Is there already a Canadian Linux distribution?

Yes. Maple Linux from Maple Open Tech is a Debian-based desktop with the Cinnamon environment, English and French locales and Canadian defaults. It is a small private project, not a government product.

Has any government moved its desktops to Linux?

Several have, with mixed results. France’s Gendarmerie has run GendBuntu since the late 2000s. Munich moved to LiMux and later reversed course. Schleswig-Holstein is partway through a LibreOffice and email migration, with Linux desktops still ahead.

Sources and further reading