In the coming Micropocalypse, millions of perfectly good 3-5-year-old Microsoft Windows computers may dump because their hardware can’t be upgraded to Windows 11. It’s no surprise that people are starting to look for other options, like Linux.

Whether you know it or not, you use Linux every day. Linux powers appliances, smartphones, gadgets, and almost everything else. That includes the world wide web, the world’s top supercomputers, and stock exchanges. Linux is becoming a popular choice for personal computers because it’s a secure and worry-free operating system.

But if you don’t use anti-malware and a VPN with threat detection capabilities, Linux is not virus-proof. You can still become a victim of malicious code – and if you do any kind of desktop sharing, you’d better protect your computer’s access points against hacking!

Let’s look at some common Linux security myths and see what you can do to secure this amazing, free operating system.

The Top 5 Linux Security Myths

Think about this fact: millions of users are already using or preparing to switch to Linux because soon, their computers won’t be able to cope with Windows, and they cannot afford to upgrade their hardware. Linux is not just their only choice but also their best choice for the following reasons:

Myth 1: Linux Is Difficult To Use

Nope, that hasn’t been true in years. Linux was originally designed for people with some computer or programming expertise, but nowadays, Linux looks almost identical to Windows, and it is just as easy to use.

In some ways, Linux is a bit easier to use because it seldom crashes or gets infected by malware.

Myth 2: Linux Has Too Few Application Programs

You can use your Linux to attend online classes, speak to friends or family, surf the web, listen to music, watch movies, write documents, do household accounting, and play games.

There are thousands of Linux application programs as good as, or better than, Microsoft or other commercial software. And, as a bonus: the vast majority of them are free.

Myth 3: There Are Too Many Different Linux Versions

Yes, there are many Linux distributions (versions), but they all use the same basic kernels, commands, and programs. The direct opposite is true of Microsoft Windows.

The various Microsoft Windows operating systems (like Windows 95, 7, ME, NT, CE, 2000, XP, 10, and 11) are not alike. They resemble each other only superficially. On top of that, each one gets fragmented even further when Microsoft rolls out a new service pack or major patch to fix bugs and security holes.

Myth 4: Linux Is Obsolete Because It’s Old

Linux is based on UNIX, developed in 1969, but has survived more than 30 years of testing. It is still being tweaked and improved by the best computer scientists worldwide. As you know, Windows 7, 8, 10, and all the rest only ‘live’ for a few years before a new system entirely replaces them.

This is due to either technical problems or planned obsolescence to protect income streams.

Myth 5: Linux Is 100% Secure

Linux is far more resistant to malicious code than Microsoft Windows because the source code is freely available. Experts worldwide can inspect and test it to find security flaws and write patches as fast as possible. Yet, the threat landscape keeps evolving, and you must stay ahead.

You can take two steps to make your Linux more secure: use antivirus and use a VPN.

How Can I Protect My Linux Computer? The Top 3 Facts About Linux Security

Fact 1: You Need A Malware Scanner For Your Linux Computer

Use software that’s specially designed to find malicious software. Some malware software (like ClamAV) is free and generally regarded as the best open-source malware scanner for Linux. You should use it together with real-time antivirus software or a VPN with real-time anti-malware protection.

Fact 2: You Need An Antivirus For Your Linux Computer

Use your anti-malware scanner in conjunction with a commercial anti-malware software application. There are a few options on the market, with much more development.

Fact 3: You Need A VPN With Real-Time Threat Protection For Your Linux Computer

Most people only use a VPN to download torrents without incurring the wrath of their ISP. That’s not good enough! Your VPN must not only encrypt every scrap of network traffic to and from your PC but should also protect you from malware and ransomware.

The best VPN will be able to provide active malware protection to stop bugs before they reach you. A next-generation VPN (like NordVPN) should be able to:

Scan every file you download

Be able to delete any malicious download

Block malicious website URLs

Identify and block links in phishing emails

Whichever VPN you choose, it must be compatible with OpenVPN and Linux. OpenVPN is an open-source VPN protocol that can be used with all your devices. It should be able to protect iOS, Linux, Android, Windows, and even your IoT gadgets via a network firewall.

The Takeaway – Start Choosing Cross-Platform Solutions

The coming Micropocalypse will affect vast numbers of Windows computers. The smartest move you can make right now is to choose a Linux distro and get a multi-platform, multifunction antivirus and VPN. You’ll be able to use it on both your up-to-date Windows computers and your other, possibly Linux devices.