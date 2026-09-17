Best Password Managers for Linux in 2026

Most “best password manager” roundups are written for Windows and Mac, with Linux tacked on as an afterthought, usually a browser extension that technically works but skips everything that makes a password manager actually useful. This list is different. Every tool here has real Linux support: a native app, a proper CLI, or a self-hosted server you run yourself.

A password manager is software that generates, stores, and fills in your passwords behind one master password or passkey. Instead of reusing the same password (or twelve slight variations of it) across every account you own, you get a unique, random password for every site, and the manager remembers all of them so you don’t have to.

The payoff is real. Unique passwords stop one leaked account from taking down every other account you own, a trick called credential stuffing that’s behind a huge share of account takeovers. Most managers also generate strong passwords automatically, autofill your logins, store things like secure notes and card details, and warn you when a password turns up in a known data breach.

This list leans toward open source and self-hosted tools, since those matter more to Linux users than to most audiences, and gives extra weight to privacy-focused options from companies with a track record people actually trust, like Proton. Here’s the full comparison, followed by a closer look at each one.

Password Managers for Linux at a Glance

Password Manager Linux Support Open Source Self-Hosting Free Plan Starting Price Best For Bitwarden Native app + CLI Yes Yes (official or Vaultwarden) Yes, unlimited devices $1.65/mo Best overall Proton Pass Native app Client apps No Yes, unlimited logins From ~$2/mo Best for privacy KeePassXC Native app Yes N/A, fully local Yes, no paid tier at all Free Best fully offline option 1Password Native app + CLI No No No, 14-day trial $3.99/mo Best native Linux experience Vaultwarden Self-hosted server (Docker) Yes Yes, that's the whole point Free, your own server Free Best self-hosted server pass CLI, native to Unix Yes N/A, local plus git Free Free Best for the terminal Enpass Native app No Bring your own cloud Yes, unlimited on desktop Free, or one-time purchase Best offline-first with flexible sync

The Best Password Managers for Linux, Reviewed

Prices are in USD and were accurate as of September 2026. Password manager pricing changes often, so check the provider’s site before you buy.

These are ranked roughly in order of who they suit best, starting with the most well-rounded pick and moving toward more specialized ones.

1. Bitwarden: Best Overall Password Manager for Linux

Bitwarden is where most people should start. It’s open source, its free plan is genuinely usable long-term rather than a disguised trial, and it ships native apps for basically every distro: .deb, .rpm, AppImage, and Snap, with Wayland support built in. If you’d rather keep your data off Bitwarden’s servers entirely, you can self-host it too (more on that shortly with Vaultwarden). There’s also an official CLI, which makes Bitwarden useful for scripting and DevOps work, not just clicking around a vault.

Two things worth knowing before you commit. In January 2026, Bitwarden raised Premium pricing to $19.80 a year and moved the built-in TOTP authenticator, file attachments, and emergency access behind that paywall. The free plan still covers unlimited passwords across unlimited devices, so most people won’t notice. Separately, in April 2026, attackers briefly published a malicious version of Bitwarden’s CLI package on npm as part of a wider supply chain attack that also hit other developer tools. Bitwarden caught and pulled it within about 90 minutes, and the company said vault data and production systems were never touched. Still, it’s a good reminder to pin CLI versions and check what you’re installing, especially in automated pipelines.

Key Features

Native Linux packages: .deb, .rpm, AppImage, and Snap, all built by Bitwarden directly.

.deb, .rpm, AppImage, and Snap, all built by Bitwarden directly. Official CLI: script logins, secrets, and vault items from bash or CI pipelines.

script logins, secrets, and vault items from bash or CI pipelines. Biometric unlock on Linux: available through the Snap build via system authentication.

available through the Snap build via system authentication. Self-hosting: run the official server or the lighter community-built Vaultwarden instead.

run the official server or the lighter community-built Vaultwarden instead. Passkey support and a built-in TOTP authenticator on paid plans.

Pros

Free plan that’s actually free: unlimited passwords and devices, indefinitely.

unlimited passwords and devices, indefinitely. Fully open source, client and server code included, so it can be independently audited.

client and server code included, so it can be independently audited. Real native Linux support, not a browser extension pretending to be an app.

not a browser extension pretending to be an app. Cheapest premium tier among the major paid password managers.

among the major paid password managers. Can be fully self-hosted if you’d rather not trust anyone’s servers at all.

Cons

Free plan lost some perks: TOTP, attachments, and emergency access now require Premium.

TOTP, attachments, and emergency access now require Premium. Interface is plain, it works well but doesn’t feel as polished as 1Password.

it works well but doesn’t feel as polished as 1Password. April 2026 CLI incident: quickly contained, but worth knowing if you run the CLI in automated jobs.

2. Proton Pass: Best for Privacy

Proton Pass comes from a company Linux users and privacy-minded people already trust: Proton, the team behind Proton Mail and Proton VPN. Proton Pass launched a standalone Linux desktop app in 2025 (.deb and .rpm packages, plus a Snap), on top of browser extensions that already worked fine on Linux. Every field in your vault, not just the password, is protected with end-to-end encryption, and Proton’s Swiss jurisdiction adds a real legal layer on top of the technical one.

Key Features

Native Linux desktop app: .deb, .rpm, and Snap builds, with offline access on paid plans.

.deb, .rpm, and Snap builds, with offline access on paid plans. Hide-my-email aliases built in, courtesy of Proton’s SimpleLogin acquisition.

built in, courtesy of Proton’s SimpleLogin acquisition. End-to-end, zero-knowledge encryption on every field in every item.

on every field in every item. Passkey support across every device, even on the free plan.

across every device, even on the free plan. CLI available for developers who want to script access.

for developers who want to script access. Bundling option with Proton Mail, VPN, Drive, and Calendar under one subscription.

Pros

Backed by an established privacy-first company with a long public track record.

with a long public track record. Generous free plan: unlimited logins, unlimited devices, and 10 email aliases.

unlimited logins, unlimited devices, and 10 email aliases. Swiss privacy law gives real legal protection, not just marketing language.

gives real legal protection, not just marketing language. Client apps are open source and available for independent review.

Cons

Not self-hostable, you’re tied to Proton’s infrastructure whether you like it or not.

you’re tied to Proton’s infrastructure whether you like it or not. Newer to Linux than Bitwarden or KeePassXC, so the desktop app has less mileage behind it.

than Bitwarden or KeePassXC, so the desktop app has less mileage behind it. Some advanced features live only in the browser extension rather than the desktop app.

3. KeePassXC: Best Fully Offline Password Manager

KeePassXC is what a lot of Linux users reach for when they want zero dependency on anyone else’s server. It’s a modernized, cross-platform fork of the original KeePass, and it stores your entire vault as a single encrypted file that never has to touch the cloud unless you decide to sync it yourself, say through Syncthing, Nextcloud, or a USB drive. Version 2.7.9 passed France’s ANSSI security certification (CSPN), which is a meaningful stamp of approval from an actual national cybersecurity agency, not a marketing claim.

Key Features

Fully offline by default: your vault is a single encrypted .kdbx file you control completely.

your vault is a single encrypted .kdbx file you control completely. Secret Service integration: can act as your system’s keyring, replacing GNOME Keyring.

can act as your system’s keyring, replacing GNOME Keyring. Hardware key support: YubiKey and OnlyKey challenge-response for a second layer of security.

YubiKey and OnlyKey challenge-response for a second layer of security. Browser integration through the KeePassXC-Browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and more.

through the KeePassXC-Browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and more. Built-in TOTP generator and SSH agent, plus your choice of AES, Twofish, or ChaCha20 encryption.

Pros

Completely free, no premium tier, no upsells, ever.

no premium tier, no upsells, ever. No account and no company server that could be breached.

that could be breached. Packaged in the default repositories of most major Linux distributions.

of most major Linux distributions. Independently certified by a national cybersecurity agency.

Cons

No built-in sync, you have to set that up yourself with a cloud or file sync tool.

you have to set that up yourself with a cloud or file sync tool. No official mobile app, you’re relying on third-party apps like KeePassDX on Android.

you’re relying on third-party apps like KeePassDX on Android. Sharing a vault with family or a team takes more manual setup than a cloud-based option.

4. 1Password: Best Native Linux Experience

1Password isn’t open source and there’s no free plan, but it has one of the most polished native Linux apps of any proprietary password manager. It’s a real GUI application, not a wrapped website, it integrates with your system’s authentication for biometric-style unlocking, and its SSH agent feature lets you manage and sign with SSH keys through 1Password itself, so your private keys never sit unencrypted on disk. If you’re a developer who lives in the terminal but still wants a proper GUI vault, this is about as close to a first-class Linux experience as paid options get.

Key Features

Native Linux app with real system integration, not Electron wrapped around a website.

with real system integration, not Electron wrapped around a website. SSH agent: manages and signs with your SSH keys so they never touch disk unencrypted.

manages and signs with your SSH keys so they never touch disk unencrypted. Official CLI (op) for scripting and CI/CD pipelines.

for scripting and CI/CD pipelines. Watchtower dashboard that flags weak, reused, or breached passwords automatically.

that flags weak, reused, or breached passwords automatically. Passkey support and biometric-style unlock through system authentication.

Pros

Actually built for Linux, not an afterthought bolted onto a Windows app.

not an afterthought bolted onto a Windows app. SSH agent integration is a real productivity win for developers and sysadmins.

is a real productivity win for developers and sysadmins. Clean, fast interface that doesn’t feel like a browser tab pretending to be an app.

that doesn’t feel like a browser tab pretending to be an app. Strong track record, with no confirmed vault breach to date.

Cons

No free plan, only a 14-day trial before you have to pay.

only a 14-day trial before you have to pay. Closed source, so you’re trusting the company rather than auditing the code yourself.

so you’re trusting the company rather than auditing the code yourself. Prices went up in March 2026, individual plans now run about $3.99 a month billed annually.

5. Vaultwarden: Best Self-Hosted Bitwarden Alternative

Vaultwarden is what happens when the self-hosting crowd builds its own Bitwarden server. It’s an unofficial, community-maintained reimplementation of the Bitwarden API written in Rust, and it’s dramatically lighter than the official self-hosted Bitwarden server, light enough to run comfortably on a Raspberry Pi. You point any official Bitwarden client (desktop, mobile, browser extension) at your own Vaultwarden instance instead of Bitwarden’s cloud, and from the client’s point of view, it looks and behaves the same.

Key Features

Full compatibility with official Bitwarden apps and browser extensions.

with official Bitwarden apps and browser extensions. Runs as a single lightweight Docker container, easy to deploy on a home server or VPS.

easy to deploy on a home server or VPS. Supports organizations, collections, and password sharing, not just solo vaults.

not just solo vaults. Admin panel for managing users on your own instance.

for managing users on your own instance. Actively maintained, with regular releases tracking new Bitwarden client versions.

Pros

Total control over exactly where your password data physically lives.

over exactly where your password data physically lives. Uses a fraction of the resources the official self-hosted Bitwarden server needs.

the official self-hosted Bitwarden server needs. Free and open source under the AGPL-3.0 license.

under the AGPL-3.0 license. Works with the same polished official clients as regular Bitwarden.

Cons

It’s unofficial, Bitwarden doesn’t support it, so fixes happen on the community’s own time.

Bitwarden doesn’t support it, so fixes happen on the community’s own time. You own the uptime, backups, and updates, there’s no support line to call if something breaks.

backups, and updates, there’s no support line to call if something breaks. New Bitwarden client features sometimes land on Vaultwarden a little after they ship officially.

6. pass: Best Password Manager for the Terminal

pass calls itself “the standard unix password manager,” and for terminal-first Linux users, it kind of is. Every password lives in its own GPG-encrypted file inside a normal directory tree, so you can back it up, sync it, or inspect it with the same tools you already use for everything else: cp, git, find, whatever you like. Keep your password store in a git repository and pass will commit every change automatically, giving you a full history you can roll back if something goes wrong.

Key Features

One GPG-encrypted file per entry, no proprietary database format to worry about.

no proprietary database format to worry about. Native git integration for syncing across machines and keeping a change history.

for syncing across machines and keeping a change history. Fully scriptable from bash and composable with standard Unix tools.

from bash and composable with standard Unix tools. Dozens of community extensions, covering OTP codes, browser integration, and more.

covering OTP codes, browser integration, and more. Packaged in nearly every distro’s default repositories.

Pros

About as transparent as a password manager gets, it’s a short, readable shell script.

it’s a short, readable shell script. No account, no company, and no server you don’t personally control.

you don’t personally control. Extremely lightweight, installs and starts working in seconds.

installs and starts working in seconds. Fits naturally into a terminal-based workflow you already use daily.

Cons

No GUI out of the box, this isn’t for anyone unwilling to touch a terminal.

this isn’t for anyone unwilling to touch a terminal. No built-in browser autofill without adding a separate extension like browserpass.

without adding a separate extension like browserpass. Mobile access means relying on unofficial third-party apps.

means relying on unofficial third-party apps. No passkey support, GPG encryption wasn’t built with the WebAuthn standard in mind.

7. Enpass: Best Offline-First Manager with Flexible Sync

Enpass takes the same “your data, your cloud” approach as KeePassXC but wraps it in a friendlier interface. Your vault stays on your device, and Enpass never puts it on its own servers. Instead, you sync it yourself through Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, WebDAV, or a local network folder. The Linux desktop app is completely free with unlimited items and vaults. You only need to pay if you want the full mobile app experience past 25 saved items.

Key Features

Offline-first vault with sync through whichever cloud storage you already use.

with sync through whichever cloud storage you already use. Free desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux, with no item limit.

for Windows, macOS, and Linux, with no item limit. Passkey support and a built-in password health and breach checker.

and a built-in password health and breach checker. Portable version you can run straight from a USB drive without installing anything.

you can run straight from a USB drive without installing anything. Custom templates for things like software licenses or membership IDs.

Pros

Desktop app is truly free, not a trial, for unlimited passwords.

not a trial, for unlimited passwords. No dependency on Enpass’s own servers at any point.

at any point. One-time purchase option if you’d rather not pay a subscription forever.

if you’d rather not pay a subscription forever. Friendlier interface than KeePassXC for less technical users.

Cons

Not open source.

No traditional two-factor login to unlock the vault itself.

to unlock the vault itself. Mobile free tier caps out at 25 items, so most people end up paying eventually.

so most people end up paying eventually. No web vault, everything happens through the installed app.

How to Pick the Right One for Your Setup

Not every password manager on this list fits every kind of Linux user. Here’s what actually matters when you’re choosing.

Native app or browser extension only?

A lot of “Linux support” claims just mean a Chrome extension. That’s fine for basic autofill, but you lose system-level features like a global unlock shortcut, an SSH agent, or Secret Service integration. If you want the full experience, stick to tools with a real native Linux app: Bitwarden, Proton Pass, KeePassXC, 1Password, and Enpass all qualify.

Open source or closed source

Open source doesn’t automatically mean more secure, but it does mean anyone can inspect the code instead of taking a company’s word for it. Bitwarden, KeePassXC, Vaultwarden, and pass are fully open source. Proton Pass’s client apps are open source too, even though the backend itself isn’t self-hostable.

Cloud sync, self-hosted, or fully local

Decide how much you trust someone else’s server. Cloud-hosted tools like Bitwarden, Proton Pass, and 1Password sync automatically and just work. Self-hosted tools like Vaultwarden put you in charge of your own server. Local-first tools like KeePassXC and pass never leave your device unless you tell them to.

Passkey support

Passkeys are becoming the default login method on more sites every year. Bitwarden, Proton Pass, KeePassXC, 1Password, and Enpass all support storing and using them. pass does not, since it’s built around GPG encryption rather than the WebAuthn standard passkeys rely on.

CLI and developer tools

If you spend your day in a terminal or manage servers over SSH, look closely at Bitwarden’s CLI, 1Password’s CLI and SSH agent, or pass itself. These turn a password manager into something you can script, not just something you click through.

A Few We Left Off This List (and Why)

A couple of well-known names are missing here on purpose.

Dashlane: Dashlane dropped its native Linux desktop app years ago. On Linux you’re limited to the browser extension and web app, with no CLI and no real system integration. It also ended its free plan in September 2025, so there’s no longer a low-commitment way to try it.

Dashlane dropped its native Linux desktop app years ago. On Linux you’re limited to the browser extension and web app, with no CLI and no real system integration. It also ended its free plan in September 2025, so there’s no longer a low-commitment way to try it. LastPass: After the 2022 breach that exposed encrypted customer vault backups, and a further 2026 incident where customer support data was stolen through a third-party partner, LastPass has a track record that’s hard to recommend over the alternatives above.

After the 2022 breach that exposed encrypted customer vault backups, and a further 2026 incident where customer support data was stolen through a third-party partner, LastPass has a track record that’s hard to recommend over the alternatives above. NordPass: A perfectly competent option from Nord Security, but it doesn’t bring anything open source, self-hosted, or Linux-specific that Bitwarden or Proton Pass don’t already do better, so it didn’t make the cut here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best free password manager for Linux?

Bitwarden and KeePassXC are the strongest free options. Bitwarden’s free plan syncs across unlimited devices with no time limit, while KeePassXC is completely free forever with no paid tier at all, though you’ll need to set up your own syncing.

Is Bitwarden really free, or is that just a trial?

Bitwarden’s free plan is permanent, not a trial. It includes unlimited passwords across unlimited devices. As of a January 2026 pricing update, a few extras like the built-in TOTP authenticator, file attachments, and emergency access now require Premium, but the core password manager stays free indefinitely.

Can I self-host a password manager on Linux?

Yes. Vaultwarden is the most popular option, a lightweight, community-built server that speaks the same protocol as Bitwarden, so you can use the official Bitwarden apps while your data lives on your own server. KeePassXC and pass are also effectively self-hosted by default, since your vault never leaves your device unless you choose to sync it.

Does 1Password work natively on Linux, or just through a browser extension?

1Password has a proper native Linux app, not just a browser extension. It includes system-level integration for biometric-style unlocking, an SSH agent, and a CLI. There’s no free plan, but the Linux support itself is genuinely first-class.

What’s the difference between KeePassXC and Bitwarden?

KeePassXC keeps your encrypted vault as a local file with no built-in cloud sync, so you’re fully in control but have to handle syncing yourself. Bitwarden syncs automatically through its own servers, or your self-hosted Vaultwarden instance, which is more convenient but means you’re trusting a server with your encrypted data.

Are password managers actually safe to use?

Yes, far more so than reusing passwords or writing them down. Reputable password managers use zero-knowledge encryption, meaning your data is encrypted and decrypted locally, so even the company behind the app can’t read your passwords. No security tool is completely immune to bugs or attacks, but the alternative, reusing weak passwords everywhere, is a much bigger risk.

Do any of these password managers support passkeys?

Bitwarden, Proton Pass, KeePassXC, 1Password, and Enpass all support storing and using passkeys. pass does not, since it relies on GPG encryption rather than the WebAuthn standard passkeys are built on.

Which password manager is best for the Linux terminal?

pass is the most terminal-native option, since it’s a shell script built entirely around GPG and git. If you want a terminal workflow with the option of a full GUI when you need it, Bitwarden’s CLI or 1Password’s CLI and SSH agent are strong alternatives.

The Bottom Line

If you just want something that works without much setup, start with Bitwarden’s free plan. If privacy is your main concern and you like the idea of one company handling your email, VPN, and passwords well, go with Proton Pass. If you don’t want your passwords touching anyone else’s server, ever, KeePassXC is hard to beat. And if you’re already comfortable in a terminal, pass will feel like it was built for you, because it was.



