Best Linux Distros Without systemd in 2026

systemd runs the show on most Linux distributions you’ll bump into today. Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, and Arch all default to it. Depending on who you ask, that’s either systemd solving real problems that the old init systems never fixed, or proof that one project got too much control over how Linux boots.

Either way, the distros that never adopted systemd aren’t dead weight. Several of them shipped new releases in the past few months, including a fresh development build from the oldest surviving Linux distribution, its first in over four years.

This guide covers what systemd actually does, why a technically serious chunk of the Linux community still avoids it, and the honest pros and cons instead of recycled forum arguments. Then it gets into the list itself: the best Linux distros without systemd right now, what each one does well, and where each one will frustrate you.

Devuan : Debian, minus the systemd requirement

: Debian, minus the systemd requirement MX Linux : the most polished, beginner-friendly pick

: the most polished, beginner-friendly pick antiX : built for old and low-spec hardware

: built for old and low-spec hardware PCLinuxOS : independent, rolling release, KDE-first

: independent, rolling release, KDE-first Void Linux : independent, runit-based, built from scratch

: independent, runit-based, built from scratch Slackware : the original, still stubbornly traditional

: the original, still stubbornly traditional Gentoo : compile everything yourself, your rules

: compile everything yourself, your rules Artix Linux : Arch Linux without the systemd requirement

: Arch Linux without the systemd requirement Obarun : Arch-based, built entirely around s6

: Arch-based, built entirely around s6 Alpine Linux: the container and server specialist

What Is systemd?

systemd is an init system: the first process a Linux kernel hands control to after booting, responsible for bringing up everything else. Lennart Poettering and Kay Sievers built it at Red Hat and released the first version in 2010 to replace SysVinit, the decades-old init system most distros were still running at the time.

Calling it just an init system undersells what it turned into. Over the years systemd absorbed logging (journald), device management (it now owns udev), network configuration (networkd), DNS resolution (resolved), login and session handling (logind), time synchronization (timesyncd), container tools, and more. By mid-2026 the project had climbed past version 260, a long way from its first, much narrower release. That growth is exactly what fuels the debate below.

By 2015 or so, most major distributions had made the switch, and systemd has stayed the default almost everywhere since. That near-total adoption is exactly why the holdouts stand out, and why they still have a dedicated user base.

Why Do Some Linux Users Avoid systemd?

The core objection goes back to the Unix philosophy: build small tools that each do one job well, then combine them. Traditional init systems stuck to starting and stopping services. systemd’s PID 1 process now touches logging, networking, DNS resolution, hardware events, and session management, and critics call that scope creep rather than good design.

That’s not just a philosophical gripe. Software dependencies followed the scope creep. GNOME leans on systemd’s logind for session and power management, and working around that dependency has gotten harder every year. Artix Linux, an Arch-based distro that offers multiple init systems, dropped official GNOME support entirely in September 2025 because GNOME’s systemd requirements couldn’t be reasonably patched around anymore. That’s a current, real example of the lock-in critics warned about, not a hypothetical.

There’s a corporate control angle too. systemd development is led largely by Red Hat, which IBM owns, and some sysadmins are uneasy about one company having that much influence over core Linux infrastructure, regardless of how good the code is.

Then there’s the attack surface argument. A bigger, more privileged PID 1 with more code and more dependencies is a bigger target. The 2024 XZ Utils backdoor (CVE-2024-3094) is the clearest recent illustration: attackers targeted the sshd process through a dependency chain where many distros patch sshd to notify systemd on startup, which pulls in libsystemd, which in turn depends on liblzma, the library that had been compromised. It wasn’t a systemd bug in the strict sense, but it showed exactly how far a single poisoned dependency can reach once it’s threaded through systemd’s web of components.

Smaller complaints add up too. journald stores logs in a binary format instead of plain text, so you need journalctl or an export step instead of grep and less. And plenty of longtime admins simply prefer being able to read a shell init script top to bottom and know exactly what it does, instead of parsing a unit file and trusting a much larger binary to interpret it correctly.

systemd Pros and Cons

The Case For systemd

Faster boot times through parallel service startup, instead of the old sequential SysVinit approach.

through parallel service startup, instead of the old sequential SysVinit approach. One consistent toolset across distros. systemctl and journalctl work the same way on Ubuntu, Fedora, or openSUSE.

systemctl and journalctl work the same way on Ubuntu, Fedora, or openSUSE. Socket and dependency-based activation , so services start only when something actually needs them.

, so services start only when something actually needs them. Built-in resource control through cgroups, useful for containers and multi-tenant servers.

through cgroups, useful for containers and multi-tenant servers. Structured logging that lets you filter by service, priority, boot session, or time range without writing regex by hand.

that lets you filter by service, priority, boot session, or time range without writing regex by hand. Automatic service recovery , restarting crashed services based on rules you define upfront.

, restarting crashed services based on rules you define upfront. Huge documentation and community support, simply because almost everyone runs it now.

The Case Against systemd

Scope creep. One project now handles init, logging, networking, DNS, and session management. That’s a lot of eggs in one basket.

One project now handles init, logging, networking, DNS, and session management. That’s a lot of eggs in one basket. A larger attack surface. More code running with more privilege as PID 1 means more that can go wrong, as the XZ Utils incident showed.

More code running with more privilege as PID 1 means more that can go wrong, as the XZ Utils incident showed. Binary logs. journald’s format is powerful but isn’t a plain text file you can grep without a translation step.

journald’s format is powerful but isn’t a plain text file you can grep without a translation step. Ecosystem lock-in. Software like GNOME increasingly assumes systemd is present, narrowing real choice even on distros that technically support alternatives.

Software like GNOME increasingly assumes systemd is present, narrowing real choice even on distros that technically support alternatives. A steeper troubleshooting curve. When something breaks at the init level, you’re debugging a much larger system than a shell script.

When something breaks at the init level, you’re debugging a much larger system than a shell script. Concentrated influence. A huge share of core Linux plumbing now depends on decisions made by one team at one company.

The Best Linux Distros Without systemd

Every distro below is actively maintained, has shipped a release recently, and avoids systemd either by default or by firm policy. They range from “install it and forget it” desktops to distros that expect you to compile your own kernel flags. Details on init systems and version numbers reflect each project’s current stable or latest release as of 2026.

1. Devuan

Devuan exists because of one decision: when Debian switched its default to systemd in 2014, a group of developers forked it to keep init freedom alive. Devuan tracks Debian closely and inherits its massive package repository, so switching from Debian or Ubuntu feels almost seamless.

The current release, Devuan 6.1 “Excalibur,” is based on Debian 13 “Trixie” and ships with the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel and Xfce 4.20 as the default desktop.

Key features:

SysVinit by default, with OpenRC and runit available as alternatives

Near-complete compatibility with Debian’s package repositories

Supports i386, amd64, ARM, and ppc64el architectures

A custom graphical installer plus the traditional Debian expert text installer

Pros:

Massive software availability thanks to Debian’s repos

Very easy transition if you’re already comfortable with Debian or Ubuntu

Mature project with over a decade of continuous development

Multiple init systems to choose from, not just one alternative

Cons:

Tracks Debian stable, so packages lag behind bleeding-edge versions

A handful of GNOME-dependent apps can be awkward to run

Smaller development team than Debian itself, so patches occasionally take longer

2. MX Linux

If you’ve spent any time browsing distro rankings, you’ve seen MX Linux near the top for years running. It’s a Debian-based collaboration between the antiX and former MEPIS communities, and it’s built around being genuinely easy to use.

The current release, MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity,” is based on Debian 13 “Trixie.” One important caveat: MX Linux ships with SysVinit as its default init system, but systemd is included in the repos and can be switched on through the MX Boot Options menu. It’s systemd-free by default, not by hard rule.

Key features:

MX Tools, a custom utility suite for snapshots, driver installs, and system tweaks

Xfce, Fluxbox, and KDE Plasma editions

SysVinit by default, with systemd selectable at boot if you want it

An active, well-organized community forum with deep documentation

Pros:

Extremely polished out-of-the-box desktop experience

Excellent hardware detection and driver tooling

Great for newcomers without sacrificing power-user options

Large, responsive community if you get stuck

Cons:

Not a strict systemd-free project since systemd ships in the repo

Base still moves at Debian’s release pace, not a rolling release

Some MX-specific tools only make sense once you learn the ecosystem

3. antiX

antiX has one job: keep old and low-spec hardware useful. It’s the lighter, more minimal sibling to MX Linux, built on Debian, and it takes its systemd-free stance seriously enough to strip out elogind and libsystemd0 entirely, not just the init system.

The current release, antiX 26 “Stephen Kapos,” based on Debian 13 “Trixie,” shipped in March 2026 with a genuinely unusual amount of choice: five init systems, with runit as the default. SysVinit, dinit, s6-rc, and s6-66 are all available too.

Key features:

Five selectable init systems, none of them systemd

Full (about 2GB) and Core (about 660MB) editions

IceWM as the default window manager, with Fluxbox, JWM, and herbstluftwm available

Still supports 32-bit hardware alongside 64-bit

Pros:

Runs genuinely well on old, low-RAM machines

Unmatched init system flexibility for a single distro

Great for portable, live-USB setups

Actively developed with real engineering behind the init integration

Cons:

Lightweight window managers mean less visual polish than MX Linux out of the box

No Flatpak or Snap by design, so app selection takes more manual work

A steeper starting point for total beginners than MX Linux

4. PCLinuxOS

PCLinuxOS has been quietly doing its own thing since 2003, when it split off from what was then Mandrake Linux. It’s independent, RPM-based, and has never adopted systemd, with the development team stating plainly that it plans to keep it that way.

It’s a rolling release, meaning you install it once and keep it updated rather than jumping between major versions. Recent 2026 releases have shipped KDE Plasma alongside current kernel versions, with MATE and Xfce editions also available.

Key features:

SysVinit, described by the developers as a permanent choice

Rolling release model, install once and update continuously

apt-rpm and Synaptic for package management, plus Flatpak support

KDE Plasma, MATE, and Xfce editions, plus community remasters

Pros:

No major version upgrades to plan around

Polished KDE experience without Arch-level complexity

Over two decades of continuous, independent development

Firm policy against systemd, not just a default setting

Cons:

Smaller repository than Debian or Arch-based alternatives

x86-64 only, no ARM support

Smaller international community than Devuan or MX Linux

5. Void Linux

Void doesn’t fork anything. It’s built from scratch, with its own package manager and its own build system, which makes it a genuinely different experience from the Debian and Arch-based options on this list.

Void uses runit for init and service supervision, and it’s one of the few distros that lets you choose between glibc and musl libc at install time. It’s technically a rolling release, but the project prioritizes stability over bleeding-edge packages, so updates don’t tend to break things.

Key features:

runit as the init system and service supervisor

XBPS, an in-house package manager that checks for incompatible libraries before installing

Choice of glibc or musl libc builds

Rolling release with a strong focus on stability

Pros:

Fast, dependable package management

Small, clean base system with little bloat

Real choice between glibc and musl, rare among mainstream distros

A system you can install once and keep running for years

Cons:

Smaller package repository than Debian or Arch-based distros

Less beginner-oriented documentation than Devuan or MX Linux

Occasional rough edges with less common hardware

6. Slackware

Slackware just did something it hadn’t done in over four years: it moved forward. Slackware 16 Alpha 1 arrived on September 5, 2026, bringing Linux 6.18 LTS, GCC 16.2, glibc 2.44, and KDE Plasma 6.7.4 to a distribution that’s been running continuously since Patrick Volkerding started it in 1993, making it the oldest actively developed Linux distribution still around.

Slackware never adopted systemd and never will. It uses traditional BSD-style init scripts, and its package tools deliberately don’t auto-resolve dependencies the way apt or dnf do. That’s a feature, not an oversight: Slackware wants you to understand what you’re installing.

Key features:

Traditional SysV-style init scripts, no systemd, ever

pkgtool and slackpkg for package management, without automatic dependency resolution

The LILO bootloader is still supported alongside GRUB

Decades of accumulated documentation and community knowledge

Pros:

Legendary stability once a system is configured

Teaches you how Linux actually works, nothing is hidden behind abstractions

Enormous historical knowledge base built up over 30-plus years

Genuinely still active, as the 2026 alpha release proves

Cons:

No automatic dependency resolution means a real learning curve

Less beginner-friendly than Devuan, MX Linux, or PCLinuxOS

Smaller official package set, so you’ll lean on SlackBuilds.org for extras

7. Gentoo

Gentoo doesn’t really hand you a finished operating system. It hands you a framework and lets you build one, compiling most packages from source using a flag system called USE flags that controls exactly what gets built into each piece of software.

OpenRC is Gentoo’s default init system, invoked by sysvinit under the hood. Worth noting: Gentoo officially supports systemd as an alternative too, so it’s not a hard systemd-free project, but OpenRC is the default and the setup most people associate with Gentoo.

Key features:

OpenRC by default, with systemd available as an official alternative

USE flags to control exactly what’s compiled into every package

Stage3 tarballs available in both OpenRC and systemd variants

One of the most detailed wikis in the Linux world

Pros:

Total control over what’s on your system, down to compile-time flags

OpenRC is lightweight, transparent, and well documented

Genuinely teaches you how dependencies and builds fit together

Can be tuned aggressively for specific hardware

Cons:

Compiling everything takes real time, sometimes hours for a full desktop

Steep learning curve, not something to set up under time pressure

Not fully systemd-free by policy, just by default configuration

8. Artix Linux

Take Arch Linux, pull the systemd requirement out, and you’ve got roughly what Artix is going for. It stays close to Arch’s rolling release philosophy and package experience while giving you a genuine choice of init system.

Artix ships installation media in four init flavors: OpenRC, runit, s6, and dinit. The 2026.04 release briefly moved to XLibre and PipeWire as defaults before the 2026.08 release reverted to Xorg. More notably, Artix dropped official GNOME support in September 2025 because GNOME’s systemd dependencies had become too deep to reasonably work around, a real-world example of the lock-in this whole article keeps coming back to.

Key features:

Four init system choices: OpenRC, runit, s6, and dinit

Installer images for KDE Plasma, Xfce, Cinnamon, LXQt, MATE, and LXDE

Its own repositories, kept close to Arch’s package philosophy

Rolling release, so software stays current

Pros:

Closest thing to “Arch, but you choose the init system”

Lets you compare init systems on the same underlying base

Rolling release keeps everything up to date

Solid wiki and documentation for an independent project

Cons:

Officially discourages mixing in raw Arch packages due to naming and init differences

Had to drop GNOME entirely rather than keep patching around it

Smaller community than Arch proper, so support is thinner

9. Obarun

Obarun picks a side and commits to it. It’s an Arch-based distribution built specifically around s6 for process supervision and 66, Obarun’s own service management toolset, replacing s6-rc entirely.

This one isn’t aimed at beginners, and the project says so directly. It’s built for people who want maximum transparency in how services start, stop, and get supervised, with declarative service files and build logs you can actually read.

Key features:

s6 for init and process supervision, with 66 handling service management

Access to Arch’s core, extra, and AUR repositories alongside Obarun’s own

Declarative, readable service definition files

Transparent, publicly reviewable build logs for every package

Pros:

Arguably the leanest, most rigorously supervised service management on this list

Strong package availability thanks to its Arch foundation

Appeals directly to sysadmins who value s6’s robustness

Full transparency in how the system is built and maintained

Cons:

Explicitly not designed for Linux beginners

Smaller community than Artix or Void, so troubleshooting help is scarcer

x86-64 only

10. Alpine Linux

You’ve probably run Alpine without realizing it. It’s the default base image behind a huge share of Docker containers, thanks to a tiny footprint built on musl libc and BusyBox instead of glibc and the usual GNU userland.

Alpine uses OpenRC and skips systemd entirely, which keeps its PID 1 small and its attack surface tight, exactly what you want on a server, an edge device, or a container that only needs to do one job. The current stable release is 3.24.1.

Key features:

OpenRC for init, no systemd anywhere in the base system

musl libc and BusyBox instead of glibc and GNU coreutils

apk, a fast and simple package manager

Binaries compiled as position-independent executables with stack smashing protection by default

Pros:

Dramatically smaller footprint than glibc-based alternatives

Security-conscious defaults out of the box

Excellent for servers, containers, and embedded or edge devices

OpenRC keeps PID 1 simple and easy to reason about

Cons:

musl’s differences from glibc occasionally break closed-source software

Not designed to be a daily-driver desktop

Less out-of-the-box desktop polish than the Debian-family options here

How to Pick the Right systemd-Free Distro

With ten solid options, the right pick comes down to what you’re actually trying to do.

New to Linux and want it to just work: MX Linux or PCLinuxOS

MX Linux or PCLinuxOS Reviving an old or low-spec machine: antiX or Slackware

antiX or Slackware Coming straight from Debian or Ubuntu: Devuan

Devuan Want an Arch-like rolling release: Artix Linux or Void Linux

Artix Linux or Void Linux Want total control over what’s compiled into your system: Gentoo or Obarun

Gentoo or Obarun Running servers, containers, or edge devices: Alpine Linux

Frequently Asked Questions

What is systemd, exactly?

systemd is an init system and service manager. It’s the first process a Linux kernel starts after booting (PID 1), and on most modern distributions it also handles logging, network configuration, DNS resolution, login sessions, and more.

Why do some Linux users refuse to use systemd?

The main objections are scope creep beyond what an init system traditionally does, a larger attack surface from all that extra code running with high privilege, binary logs that need special tools to read, and unease about how much core Linux infrastructure one company’s project now influences.

Is Debian systemd-free, or do I need Devuan?

Debian defaults to systemd but officially still supports installing with SysVinit or OpenRC instead. In practice, most Debian packages and desktop environments assume systemd is present, so Devuan, which strips that assumption out entirely, is the more reliable systemd-free choice.

Can I just remove systemd from Ubuntu or Fedora?

Not realistically. Both distros and their default desktop environments assume systemd is present at a deep level, so removing it breaks far more than it fixes. It’s much easier to start with a distro built to be systemd-free from the ground up.

Which systemd-free distro is easiest for a beginner?

MX Linux and PCLinuxOS both offer polished desktops, strong hardware detection, and active communities, without requiring you to learn a new init system on day one.

Do systemd-free distros have less software available?

It depends on the distro. Devuan, MX Linux, antiX, and PCLinuxOS lean on large Debian or independent repositories plus Flatpak, so software availability stays close to normal. More purist or minimal projects like Obarun or Gentoo sometimes need extra manual work for less common packages.

Does avoiding systemd actually make a system more secure?

Not automatically. A smaller init system does reduce the amount of privileged code running as PID 1, which is a real and defensible security argument. But overall security depends far more on how quickly a distro ships patches and how the system is configured than on init system choice alone.

Will everyday apps like Chrome, Steam, or Discord still work?

Yes, for the most part. Regular desktop applications don’t call systemd directly. The friction shows up in specific system-level tools and in desktop environments like GNOME that assume systemd’s logind is present, which is why systemd-free distros usually default to Xfce, KDE Plasma, MATE, or lightweight window managers instead.

None of these distros are going to out-market Ubuntu or Fedora, and that’s fine. They’re not trying to. What they offer is something systemd’s defenders and critics can agree on: a choice that still exists, maintained by people who care enough to keep it working. Pick the one that matches how you plan to use your machine, not the one with the loudest opinion attached to it online.