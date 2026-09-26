Dutch Government Ditches Windows for NixOS, Following France’s Lead

The Dutch government has confirmed it is building a full replacement for Windows and Microsoft Office, from the desktop up. The project is called DAWO, and it runs on NixOS, the meticulous, famously unusual Linux distribution that started at a Dutch university and has somehow become the shared foundation for three different European governments trying to quit Microsoft at roughly the same time.

The Netherlands is not even first. France’s digital ministry already has NixOS running on real staff laptops. Denmark has been chasing a Microsoft-free desktop since 2019, shelved it, and picked the project back up last year. This is not three unrelated experiments. It is a pattern, and the pattern has a name: digital sovereignty, which is government speak for not wanting a foreign company to hold the off switch to your public sector’s computers.

Here is what the Netherlands is actually building, why NixOS keeps winning this fight over more familiar distros, and why the whole thing traces back to one blocked email inbox in The Hague.

The Netherlands is building DAWO , a full replacement for Windows and Office running on the Dutch built Linux distribution NixOS

, a full replacement for Windows and Office running on the Dutch built Linux distribution Eight Dutch municipalities are already piloting it, and the source code is public

France’s digital ministry, DINUM, is moving 250 staff onto NixOS based machines by the end of 2026 under the names Sécurix and Bureautix

Denmark has been chasing a Microsoft-free government desktop since 2019, and a Danish company already sells a NixOS based version commercially

The whole wave traces back to the US sanctioning the International Criminal Court and Microsoft cutting off the chief prosecutor’s email in 2025

What the Netherlands Is Actually Building

DAWO stands for Digitaal Autonome Werkomgeving Overheid, Dutch for Digital Autonomous Government Work Environment. That is a mouthful, but the ambition behind it is bigger than the acronym. This is not a plan to swap Windows for a Linux desktop and call it finished. The blueprint covers the operating system, an office suite, collaboration software, cloud storage, and the management tools IT departments need to keep thousands of laptops patched and locked down.

The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations owns the blueprint. Three of the Dutch government’s biggest IT providers, SSC-ICT, DICTU, and DUO-ICT, are doing the actual building. What started as quiet background work became an official mandate in July 2026, when the Interdepartmental Commission for Government Business Operations signed off on a standardized, more sovereign digital workplace for the entire civil service.

The Pilot Municipalities

None of this is theoretical. Eight Dutch municipalities are already running a formal trial through the VNG, the national association of Dutch local governments, and the VNG’s own IT arm is taking part too. The earliest known participants are:

‘s-Hertogenbosch

Zaanstad

Ede

Amsterdam

Groningen is separately looking into making the jump. The pilots are deliberately running on old, previously written-off laptops, partly to prove the system is light enough to matter, and partly because nobody wants to defend a new hardware budget line for a sovereignty project.

More Than Just an Operating System

The source code is public, hosted on the Dutch government’s own platform, and it is already running on real hardware, from a fairly modern HP ProBook to an older Lenovo ThinkPad used for side-by-side testing, with a choice between KDE Plasma and GNOME desktops. The wider project actually splits into three layers:

DAWO : the NixOS based operating system and workstation layer, maintained by SSC-ICT

: the NixOS based operating system and workstation layer, maintained by SSC-ICT Mijn Bureau : the office and collaboration layer, blending the Nextcloud platform with open source components from France and Germany

: the office and collaboration layer, blending the Nextcloud platform with open source components from France and Germany Sextant Fleet: an Intune style device management tool built to enroll and lock down DAWO laptops at scale, with near instant setup over the network

The Trigger: A Blocked Inbox in The Hague

Ask the people building DAWO why this project exists, and the answer is not about Linux fandom or licensing costs. It is about early 2025, when the United States government placed sanctions on the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Microsoft, complying with those sanctions, reportedly cut off the ICC’s chief prosecutor from its services, including his email account.

For Dutch officials, that was the moment an abstract risk turned concrete. If one government’s foreign policy could reach into a Microsoft account and switch it off, the same thing could happen to any Dutch ministry running on the same infrastructure. There have since been signs the US administration is considering broader sanctions targeting the ICC.

Victor Gevers, the innovation manager and security researcher at the Ministry of the Interior who has become one of the public faces of DAWO (he also founded the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure), describes it as the moment the realization set in: how much of the government’s digital life runs on decisions made somewhere else entirely. What followed was almost literal, a kind of digital emergency stockpile, the same instinct that makes a country keep reserves of food, water, and fuel, applied to servers and software instead.

Meet the People Building It

Three names keep coming up in the DAWO story: Victor Gevers, Rutger Putter, and Bram Buijs, the core team behind what is known internally as DAWO Core.

Buijs, whose commits show up constantly in the public repository, built a graphical management interface for NixOS despite describing himself as no fan of GUIs. The logic is pragmatic: most government IT administrators have spent their careers on Windows, and nobody is retraining an entire civil service in the command line overnight. Buijs also runs the practical rollout with the municipalities on behalf of VNG.

That pragmatism runs through the whole project. Putter sums up the philosophy in four words: “We’re not hardliners.” The government is not trying to force open source purity onto every department. An organization that builds something sensitive on top of DAWO, the Ministry of Defense being the obvious example, is not required to release it back to the community. Contributing upstream is encouraged, not mandated.

Why NixOS Beat Fedora and openSUSE

DAWO did not start life as a NixOS project. The Netherlands tried building on openSUSE first, then Fedora, before settling on NixOS. Both earlier choices shared the same flaw: an ownership question that undercuts the entire point of sovereignty.

The Ownership Problem

openSUSE’s parent company changed hands a few years ago and might be sold again. Fedora sits downstream of Red Hat, which IBM, an American company, has owned since 2018. Building a sovereignty project on top of either one means betting your independence on a corporate decision made outside your own government’s control, which is exactly the problem DAWO exists to solve.

NixOS is not tied to any single company. It is built around Nix, a Dutch-built, cross-platform package manager that runs on Linux, macOS, and even Windows through WSL.

The Technical Pitch

Beyond ownership, the technical case is straightforward:

Configuration as code: describe the exact state you want a machine in, and the system builds itself identically every single time

Every package lives in its own signed, unchangeable directory, so a vulnerable machine can be identified in minutes instead of the days it took during the Log4j scramble

Roughly 80 to 90 percent of a typical Nix configuration can be reused across departments, according to Putter, which matters enormously if other ministries or municipalities are meant to build on the same foundation

Around 150,000 packages are already available in the Nix repository, many of them pulled in from other Linux ecosystems, so DAWO’s developers are not rebuilding the software world from nothing

There is a nice irony buried in the sovereignty framing, too. DAWO’s own code does not live on GitHub. It sits on code.overheid.nl, the Dutch government’s own code platform. Meanwhile, over on NixOS’s own community forum, developers have spent real time debating the fact that Nixpkgs, the enormous package collection NixOS itself depends on, is still primarily hosted on GitHub, which Microsoft owns. Even France’s Sécurix code currently sits on GitHub too. Quitting Microsoft, it turns out, is harder to do all at once than it is to announce.

The project is upfront about one more modern wrinkle. Its contribution rules explicitly allow AI coding assistants to help draft, refactor, and test code, with one hard requirement: a human has to review and take responsibility for whatever actually ships.

Open Source Does Not Mean Free

Putter is blunt about the economics: “Open source doesn’t cost less. It costs different.”

Governments moving off Windows and Office do not just delete a licensing line item and pocket the savings. The money moves instead. It goes toward hosting, salaries for the in-house administrators and developers who now maintain systems instead of clicking through vendor updates, and financial support for the open source projects the whole stack depends on. Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein already redirected a chunk of its old Microsoft budget straight into open source funding.

Where NixOS does save real money is hardware. Because it runs comfortably on machines that would choke trying to run Windows 11, DAWO’s pilots are running on laptops the Dutch government had already written off. No new procurement budget, less electronic waste, and a built-in answer to the “won’t this be expensive” objection that kills a lot of government IT modernization before it starts.

France Got There First

If the Netherlands is the new arrival, France is already mid-move. DINUM, France’s Interministerial Directorate for Digital Affairs, is migrating 250 staff onto NixOS-based machines by the end of 2026, and has been openly hiring a NixOS DevOps architect to help pull it off.

Sécurix and Bureautix

The project runs under two names that only make sense if you grew up on French comics: Sécurix, aimed at technical administrators, and Bureautix, aimed at everyone else. Both are winking references to Asterix and Obelix, the indomitable little Gaulish village that refuses to be conquered by Rome. Given the actual target here is refusing to be conquered by American cloud infrastructure, the joke writes itself.

The numbers behind the names are already real:

About 40 Sécurix workstations for administrators

About 30 Bureautix workstations for general staff

50 additional PCs left over from an earlier Linux trial

That was enough to convince DINUM to commit to the full 250-person rollout.

The Gendarmerie Already Proved It Works

France’s national police force did not wait for a sovereignty crisis to make the jump. The Gendarmerie has run its own Ubuntu-based distribution, GendBuntu, for around fifteen years, and by some counts it now covers nearly all of the force’s computers. France’s public finance authority, DGFiP, is reportedly following a similar path. DINUM’s NixOS push is less a leap of faith than a bet that what already worked for the police and the tax office will scale to the rest of the civil service, on a distribution built for exactly that kind of large, uniform fleet.

Denmark’s Story Is Messier Than the Headlines Suggest

Denmark is the interesting case, because the popular version of the story ran ahead of the facts.

The LinkedIn Post That Got Ahead of the Facts

A viral LinkedIn post claimed the Danish Road Traffic Authority had already switched to NixOS, calling it a genius, sovereign infrastructure move. It spread fast. The problem: the post was AI generated, and nobody had actually confirmed the authority was using NixOS specifically. Members of the NixOS community forum dug in and found a messier, more honest picture underneath the hype.

What is actually true: Statens IT, the Danish agency that runs government IT services, has been trying to build a Microsoft-free desktop called SIA Open since 2019, originally based on Linux Mint rather than NixOS. Development paused during the pandemic, then restarted in early 2025, driven by the same rising concern about digital dependence, including the same Microsoft and ICC email story that spooked the Dutch. A Danish consulting firm, Semaphor, is working on SIA Open as a subcontractor, but has not confirmed whether the finished version will actually run on NixOS.

What Semaphor Is Actually Selling

What Semaphor has confirmed is its own separate, commercial product: a NixOS-based managed desktop currently called InAlis PC (it used to go by the far less catchy name Linux PC), sold to organizations that want out of the Microsoft ecosystem, with full-disk encryption, VPN, and two-factor login built in from the start. Semaphor itself has quietly run on Linux internally since the 1990s and fully switched its own staff over to it in 2010.

So has Denmark’s government switched to NixOS? Not confirmed. Is a real Danish company already selling a working NixOS desktop to Danish organizations, with government interest circling it closely? Absolutely.

Nobody Wants a Repeat of Munich

Government Linux migrations have a graveyard, and the most famous headstone belongs to Munich. The city’s LiMux project spent years moving thousands of desktops off Windows, only to eventually reverse course back to Microsoft, officially over compatibility complaints, around the same time Microsoft relocated its German headquarters to the same city, a coincidence that has fueled plenty of raised eyebrows in European tech policy circles ever since.

The developers behind DAWO seem aware of that history, even without saying Munich’s name out loud. What is different this time, at least on paper, is the motive. Munich’s push was largely a cost argument, and cost arguments are easy to reverse the moment a vendor offers a big enough discount to make the pain go away. Sovereignty arguments are harder to buy off. You cannot discount your way out of a sanctions regime.

So When Does Any of This Actually Ship

Nobody involved will commit to a hard date, and that appears deliberate. There is no top-down deadline forcing DAWO to be finished by a specific quarter. The team has set technical milestones for the code itself, but the wider community decides by consensus whether a given state of the project deserves to be called version 1.0, using something close to a simple test: is this actually good enough yet, and if not, why not.

Developers are hoping to hit that 1.0 milestone sometime next year. Gevers, the closest thing this project has to a public face, is willing to go further. He is on record predicting that 2027 will finally be the year of Linux on the desktop, a phrase that has been a running joke in Linux circles for roughly two decades, usually delivered with a knowing eye roll.

The difference this time is that the joke is not really about whether your neighbor switches their home PC. It is about a growing list of European governments deciding, one sanctioned email account at a time, that renting your entire digital infrastructure from a single foreign company is a bad long-term bet. Whether or not 2027 actually delivers the meme, the Netherlands, France, and Denmark are all placing the same wager, and NixOS is the table they are sitting at.

Somewhere on Reddit, someone has already half-joked that the EU should just build one shared distro and call it EUR-OS. Nobody has built that yet. Give it a year.