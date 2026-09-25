Linux doesn’t hand every user the same calendar setup. Depending on your desktop environment, you might already have a solid calendar app installed, or you might have nothing more than a clock with a tiny date popup. This guide covers both sides of that gap: the calendar apps already sitting on your system right now, and the better options worth installing if your default doesn’t cut it.

Quick Comparison: Best Calendar Apps for Linux

Here’s how the main options stack up before we get into the details.

App Cost Type Sync Options Best For GNOME Calendar Free Open source CalDAV, Google Calendar, Nextcloud Default GNOME desktops KOrganizer Free Open source CalDAV, Kolab, Exchange (plugin) KDE users already in Kontact Merkuro Calendar Free Open source CalDAV, Google Calendar, Outlook KDE users who want a modern app Orage Free Open source Local ICS import/export Lightweight XFCE setups Calendar (Maya) Free Open source Google Calendar, CalDAV elementary OS users Thunderbird Free Open source CalDAV, Google Calendar, ICS Email and calendar together Nextcloud Calendar Free, self-hosted Open source CalDAV (self-hosted) Privacy-first individuals and teams Evolution Free Open source CalDAV, Exchange, Google Calendar Outlook-style workflow Proton Calendar Free / Paid Source-available Proton ecosystem, ICS import End-to-end encrypted privacy Rainlendar Free / Paid (€9.95) Proprietary ICS, Google Calendar (Pro only) Skinnable desktop widget style Calcurse Free Open source ICS import/export Terminal and server use Google Calendar Free Proprietary Universal via CalDAV Zero setup, universal syncing

The Calendar Apps Already on Your Linux Desktop

Not every desktop environment treats calendars the same way. Some distros give you a full app on first boot. Others give you barely anything. Here’s what you’re likely already working with.

GNOME Calendar

GNOME Calendar comes pre-installed on Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, Debian’s GNOME edition, Pop!_OS, and basically any distro that ships the standard GNOME desktop. It’s the calendar most new Linux users open without ever realizing it has a name.

Key features:

Month view with infinite scroll, a week timetable, and a schedule/list view

Built on Evolution Data Server, the same backend used by Evolution and GNOME Online Accounts

Syncs with Nextcloud, Google Calendar, and any CalDAV or WebDAV server

Works fully offline with local calendars

Clean GTK4 interface that matches the rest of GNOME

Pros:

Already installed on most GNOME distros, no setup required

Simple, distraction-free interface

Reliable CalDAV and Google Calendar sync

Lightweight and fast

Cons:

Missing advanced features like resource booking or complex recurrence rules

No built-in task list, pairs with GNOME To Do instead

Desktop only, no official mobile app

KOrganizer

KOrganizer is KDE’s long-running calendar app, built as part of the Kontact personal information suite. KDE users have relied on it for over two decades, though on most modern KDE distros you’ll need to install it yourself rather than find it waiting after setup.

Key features:

Full event and to-do management with detailed recurrence rules

Akonadi backend, syncing with CalDAV, Kolab, and Exchange through plugins

Journal and notes support alongside standard events

Tight integration with KMail and KAddressBook through Kontact

iCalendar and vCalendar import/export

Pros:

One of the most feature-complete FOSS calendar apps available

Great fit if you already use Kontact for email

Mature and stable after more than 20 years of development

Cons:

Interface feels dated next to GNOME Calendar or Merkuro

Akonadi setup can be finicky, especially with Nextcloud accounts

Not pre-installed on most Kubuntu or KDE neon systems

Heavier than it needs to be for simple scheduling

Merkuro Calendar

Merkuro, previously called Kalendar, is KDE’s modern take on the calendar app. Built with the Kirigami framework, it’s designed to look and behave the same whether you’re on a Plasma desktop or a Plasma Mobile phone.

Key features:

Month, week, and schedule views, plus a dedicated tasks view with subtasks

Syncs with Nextcloud, Google Calendar, Outlook, and standard CalDAV servers

Shares the same Akonadi backend as KOrganizer

Built for convergence between desktop and mobile from one codebase

Pros:

Noticeably more modern interface than KOrganizer

Actively developed by the KDE PIM team

Good pick if you’re also using Plasma Mobile

Cons:

Younger project, so occasional bugs are more common

Not always packaged as a simple Flatpak, Akonadi dependencies can complicate installs

Fewer power features than KOrganizer for now

Orage

Orage is XFCE’s traditional calendar app. Older Xubuntu installs may still include it, though newer XFCE spins don’t always ship it by default anymore, since it went years without an active maintainer.

Key features:

Simple month view built for speed over features

Repeating appointments with pop-up or audio alarms

Runs as a quiet background daemon so reminders fire even when the window is closed

Uses the standard iCalendar format for import and export

Pros:

Extremely light on resources, fits XFCE’s philosophy

Fast to open with no learning curve

Still packaged and updated in most major distro repositories

Cons:

No CalDAV or cloud sync, strictly local and single-user

Went years without active development, though maintenance has picked back up recently

No group calendar or sharing features at all

Calendar (Maya)

elementary OS simply calls it Calendar in the app menu, though longtime users still know it by its project name, Maya. It ships by default with every elementary OS install and matches the Pantheon desktop’s clean design.

Key features:

Lightweight GTK app written in Vala

Syncs with Google Calendar and CalDAV services like Nextcloud and ownCloud

Simple month view with quick event creation

Background daemon handles notifications

Pros:

Fits elementary OS’s minimal design language perfectly

Fast and easy on system resources

Google Calendar sync works right out of the box

Cons:

Deliberately basic feature set, no advanced recurrence or task management

Built specifically for Pantheon, less polished outside elementary OS

Smaller development team means slower updates than GNOME Calendar

A quick note on Cinnamon, Budgie, and LXQt: Linux Mint’s Cinnamon desktop, along with Budgie and LXQt, don’t ship a full calendar app by default. Clicking the clock in the panel shows a small date popup, but there’s no event creation or reminders built in. If you’re on one of these desktops, pick something from the next section.

The Best Calendar Apps You Can Install on Linux

If your default calendar doesn’t fit how you work, or your desktop didn’t include one at all, here are the strongest options worth installing.

Thunderbird

Thunderbird is best known as Mozilla’s email client, but its calendar is strong enough that some people install it for scheduling alone. The calendar used to be a separate add-on called Lightning. It now ships built in.

Key features:

Month, week, and day views alongside your inbox

Subscribes to CalDAV, Google Calendar, and ICS feeds

Properly handles meeting invites, so replying to a calendar invite actually works

Unlimited color-coded calendars with reminder pop-ups

Getting a UI overhaul, with video conferencing and map integration planned

Pros:

One app for email and calendar cuts down on app switching

Reliable CalDAV and Google Calendar sync

Cross-platform, so your setup carries over to Windows or Mac

Backed by Mozilla with frequent updates

Cons:

Heavier than a dedicated calendar app if you don’t need the email side

Thunderbird for Android still doesn’t support calendar sync

Calendar UI feels dated, though a redesign is underway

Nextcloud Calendar

Nextcloud Calendar is the scheduling module of the Nextcloud groupware suite. If privacy is the main reason you’re shopping for a new calendar app, this is probably where you’ll land, since your events live on a server you control instead of someone else’s.

Key features:

Full CalDAV server, syncing with Thunderbird, GNOME Calendar, Apple Calendar, and DAVx5 on Android

Shared calendars with granular permissions

Free/busy scheduling, attendee invites, and appointment booking links

WebCal subscriptions for things like public holidays or sports schedules

Integrates with Nextcloud Talk, Tasks, Contacts, and Deck

Pros:

You own your data completely, nothing routes through a third-party server

Standards-based, so it syncs with nearly any calendar client

Scales from one person to an entire company

No subscription fee when self-hosted

Cons:

You’re responsible for setting up, updating, and securing the server, or paying a hosting provider

Events are stored unencrypted on the server, private but not zero-knowledge

Performance depends on your server’s hardware

Evolution

Evolution is GNOME’s full personal information suite, built for people who want email, calendar, contacts, and tasks in one Outlook-style window. It’s been part of the GNOME ecosystem for more than two decades.

Key features:

Combines email, calendar, address book, tasks, and notes in one app

Calendar support for iCalendar, CalDAV, WebDAV, and Google Calendar

Exchange Web Services support through the separate evolution-ews plugin

Default groupware client on openSUSE’s GNOME desktop

Runs on the same Evolution Data Server as GNOME Calendar

Pros:

One of the few FOSS options with genuine Microsoft Exchange support

Familiar layout for anyone coming from Outlook

Mature, stable, and well documented

Cons:

Interface feels heavier and more corporate than GNOME Calendar

Overkill if you only want a calendar, not an email client too

Exchange support requires installing evolution-ews separately

Proton Calendar

Proton Calendar is the scheduling half of Proton’s privacy-focused suite, the same Swiss company behind Proton Mail and Proton VPN. It now ships as part of Proton’s native Linux desktop app, so you’re no longer stuck using it through a browser tab.

Key features:

End-to-end encryption on event details, so not even Proton can read your calendar

Native Linux desktop app bundling Mail, Calendar, and Drive

Shareable calendars and invites between Proton accounts

Import from Google Calendar or any ICS file during setup

Pros:

Strongest privacy story on this list, genuine end-to-end encryption

Clean, modern interface

Native Linux app now available instead of only a web app

Cons:

Free plan is limited, full functionality needs a paid Proton subscription

No CalDAV support, so it doesn’t play well with third-party calendar apps

Newer to Linux than the Windows and macOS versions, so expect occasional rough edges

Rainlendar

Rainlendar is a skinnable desktop calendar that sits directly on your wallpaper instead of living in its own app window. It has kept a loyal following since the early 2000s.

Key features:

Fully skinnable interface with hundreds of community themes

Event and to-do lists with customizable alarms

Stores data in standard iCalendar format

Pro version adds network shared calendars plus Google Calendar and Outlook sync

Pros:

Genuinely unique look, nothing else on this list works quite like it

Free Lite version covers the basics well

Cross-platform, so the same setup works on Windows and Mac too

Cons:

Lite version can’t sync with Google Calendar or other services

Pro license costs €9.95, a one-time fee most apps here don’t charge

Desktop-pinned style isn’t for everyone, especially minimalist setups

Calcurse

Calcurse is what happens when someone builds a calendar for people who never want to leave the terminal. It’s a text-based scheduler that runs entirely in your shell.

Key features:

Three-panel ncurses interface for appointments, calendar, and to-do list

Import and export in iCalendar and Postscript formats

Built-in notification daemon

Fully scriptable through command line flags

Pros:

Runs great over SSH on a remote server or low-power device

Nearly zero resource usage

Fast, keyboard-driven workflow once you learn the shortcuts

Cons:

Steep learning curve if you’ve never used an ncurses app before

No built-in CalDAV or cloud sync, ICS import and export is manual

Not a fit if you want a visual, mouse-driven calendar

Google Calendar

There’s no official native Google Calendar app for Linux, but that hasn’t stopped it from being one of the most used calendars among Linux users. Most people just install it as a browser app instead.

Key features:

Full scheduling, reminders, and Google Meet integration

Installable as a Progressive Web App from Chrome, Edge, or Chromium for an app-like window and icon

Works everywhere, since nearly every other app on this list can sync with it

Real-time sharing and collaboration with any Google account

Pros:

Universal, practically everything already talks to it

No installation or maintenance, it just works in the browser

Free with a Google account, generous features

Cons:

No true native Linux app, so it depends on your browser or PWA staying set up

Your data lives on Google’s servers, a dealbreaker for privacy-focused users

PWA notifications on Linux can be inconsistent depending on your desktop environment

How to Pick the Right Calendar App for You

With this many options, the right pick usually comes down to what you’re already using and how much you care about where your data lives.

You just want something that works: Stick with your desktop’s built-in app. GNOME Calendar, KOrganizer, Merkuro, or Calendar on elementary OS all need zero setup.

Stick with your desktop’s built-in app. GNOME Calendar, KOrganizer, Merkuro, or Calendar on elementary OS all need zero setup. Privacy is non-negotiable: Go with Nextcloud Calendar if you’re willing to self-host, or Proton Calendar if you’d rather not run your own server.

Go with Nextcloud Calendar if you’re willing to self-host, or Proton Calendar if you’d rather not run your own server. You live in your inbox: Thunderbird or Evolution keep your calendar and email in the same window.

Thunderbird or Evolution keep your calendar and email in the same window. You’re coming from Outlook: Evolution feels the most familiar, especially with an Exchange server at work.

Evolution feels the most familiar, especially with an Exchange server at work. You never want to leave the terminal: Calcurse.

Calcurse. You want your desktop to look interesting: Rainlendar’s skins turn your calendar into a piece of desktop decor.

Rainlendar’s skins turn your calendar into a piece of desktop decor. Everyone you coordinate with already uses Google: Install Google Calendar as a PWA and move on with your day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the default calendar app on Ubuntu?

Ubuntu ships GNOME Calendar by default on its standard GNOME desktop. It’s pre-installed and syncs with Google Calendar, Nextcloud, and any CalDAV or WebDAV server.

Does Linux have a built-in calendar app?

Most major desktop environments include one. GNOME uses GNOME Calendar, KDE Plasma relies on KOrganizer or Merkuro (though these aren’t always pre-installed), and XFCE has traditionally used Orage. elementary OS ships its own Calendar app. Lightweight environments like Cinnamon, Budgie, and LXQt only include a basic date applet, not a full calendar app.

What is the best free calendar app for Linux?

GNOME Calendar is the best free option if you want something already installed and simple to use. For more power without spending anything, Nextcloud Calendar (self-hosted) and Thunderbird are both excellent free choices.

Can I use Google Calendar on Linux?

Yes. Google Calendar doesn’t have a native Linux app, but you can install it as a Progressive Web App through Chrome, Edge, or Chromium, which gives it its own window and icon like a native app. Most Linux calendar apps, including GNOME Calendar, KOrganizer, Merkuro, and Thunderbird, can also sync directly with a Google Calendar account through CalDAV.

What is the most private calendar app for Linux?

Nextcloud Calendar and Proton Calendar are the top choices for privacy. Nextcloud lets you host your own server so nobody else sees your schedule, while Proton Calendar encrypts your events end-to-end on Proton’s servers.

Is KOrganizer or Merkuro better for KDE Plasma?

KOrganizer has more features and works best if you already use Kontact for email. Merkuro has a more modern interface and is built to work the same way on desktop and mobile, though it’s still younger software with a few rough edges.

Do I need to install a calendar app on Linux, or is one already there?

It depends on your distro. Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, Pop!_OS, and other GNOME-based distros already include GNOME Calendar. Kubuntu and other KDE distros usually don’t include a calendar app out of the box, so you’ll need to install KOrganizer or Merkuro yourself. XFCE and Cinnamon-based distros like Xubuntu and Linux Mint typically need one installed manually too.

