Best SSH Clients for Linux in 2026: Free and Paid Options

Open a terminal on any Linux distribution and type ssh. It works. Every major distro ships with a full SSH client already installed, which raises a fair question: why does the internet keep publishing “best SSH client” lists at all?

Because typing raw ssh commands gets old once you’re managing more than a handful of servers. Saved sessions, tabs, SFTP windows, and synced credentials across devices are genuinely useful, and a good GUI client saves real time. The problem is that most roundups just copy each other’s lists without checking basic facts. MobaXterm shows up on nearly every “best SSH client for Linux” article out there, and it doesn’t have a Linux version. More on that further down.

This list leads with free and open source tools, because most people managing Linux servers don’t need to pay for SSH access. A few paid tools earn their spot for specific situations, like enterprise session sharing or legacy terminal emulation, and those get covered honestly too, including what you’re actually paying for.

What Actually Matters in an SSH Client

A lot of “best of” lists rank tools by how many features they can cram into a screenshot. That’s not a useful way to pick software you’ll use every day. Before the list, here’s what actually separates a client worth installing from one that just has a lot of buttons:

Real session management : can you save hosts, users, ports, and keys once instead of retyping them every time?

: can you save hosts, users, ports, and keys once instead of retyping them every time? Security track record : does the project patch vulnerabilities fast, and does it support modern key types like Ed25519?

: does the project patch vulnerabilities fast, and does it support modern key types like Ed25519? Actual Linux support : does it run natively, or does it just get mentioned because it’s popular on Windows?

: does it run natively, or does it just get mentioned because it’s popular on Windows? Resource usage : some of these are Electron apps that use several hundred megabytes of RAM just to draw a terminal window

: some of these are Electron apps that use several hundred megabytes of RAM just to draw a terminal window What you get for the price: a lot of paid-only features, like tabs and saved sessions, are free everywhere else on this list

Quick Comparison: SSH Clients for Linux

Client License Runs Natively on Linux Best For OpenSSH Free, open source Yes, pre-installed Everyone, as the foundation PuTTY Free, open source Yes Lightweight, no-frills sessions Tabby Free, open source Yes A modern interface with split panes Remmina Free, open source Yes Mixed SSH, RDP, and VNC environments Electerm Free, open source Yes SSH plus a built-in file manager Terminator Free, open source Yes Watching several servers in split panes Termius Freemium Yes Syncing sessions across devices MobaXterm Freemium No, Windows only Windows users, not Linux SecureCRT Paid Yes Enterprise teams and legacy hardware

OpenSSH: The Client Already on Your System

Before installing anything, it’s worth being clear about what’s already there. OpenSSH ships by default on virtually every Linux distribution, along with most BSDs and macOS. It’s maintained by the OpenBSD project, a team with a long reputation for treating security issues as emergencies rather than backlog items.

OpenSSH isn’t a graphical application, and it was never meant to be one. There’s no window with a list of saved connections, no tabs, nothing to click. What it has instead is a plain text config file at ~/.ssh/config, where you set up a host once with its address, port, username, and key, then connect from then on with a short alias instead of a full command. For a lot of people, that file does everything a GUI client promises to do, minus the download.

Past the basic connection, OpenSSH covers local, remote, and dynamic port forwarding, agent forwarding so you’re not copying private keys onto remote machines, and ProxyJump for hopping through a bastion host in a single line. SCP and SFTP are bundled in, and pairing it with tmux or screen gets you persistent sessions that survive a dropped connection.

Pros:

Already installed on nearly every Linux system, no download or setup required

Extremely lightweight, using a few megabytes of memory instead of hundreds

Maintained by the OpenBSD security team, with a fast, public patch history

The config file makes repeat connections just as fast as any GUI, once it’s written

Works inside scripts, cron jobs, and CI pipelines the same way it works interactively

Cons:

No graphical interface at all, so comfort depends entirely on your terminal emulator

SFTP still means typing commands, unless you pair it with a file manager that mounts SFTP shares

Hand-editing a config file with dozens of hosts isn’t for everyone

No visual indicator for tunnels or forwarded ports currently running

The Best Free and Open Source SSH Clients for Linux

If a graphical interface is what you’re after without leaving free software behind, these five actually deliver. Every one of them runs natively on Linux. No Wine, no compatibility layer, no workaround required.

PuTTY

PuTTY is the client most people cut their teeth on, usually on a Windows machine borrowed from an IT department. What surprises a lot of Linux users is that PuTTY has had a real Unix port since version 0.54 back in 2004, built with GTK and installable straight from most distro repositories or Flathub. It isn’t a Windows app running through some translation layer. It’s a genuine Linux build.

The feature set is simple by design: saved session profiles, SSH, Telnet, rlogin, and serial connections, port forwarding, X11 forwarding, and a separate tool called PuTTYgen for generating and converting SSH keys.

Pros:

A genuine native Linux build, not a Windows program running under Wine

Tiny footprint that opens instantly and barely touches system resources

Saved session profiles for fast reconnects

PuTTYgen included for generating and converting SSH keys

Open source under the MIT license, with decades of security scrutiny behind it

Cons:

The Linux build gets far less polish and attention than the Windows version

Most distro packages don’t include tabs, so multiple sessions mean multiple windows

No graphical file transfer window, that’s a separate command line tool (psftp)

The interface hasn’t changed much in two decades, for better or worse

Tabby (formerly Terminus)

Tabby got its current name after a rename from Terminus back in 2021, but the project underneath is the same actively developed terminal and SSH client it’s always been. It ships as a .deb, .rpm, AppImage, or Snap, built on Electron, and it looks the part of a modern application rather than a relic from the 90s.

The connection manager saves SSH, Telnet, and serial sessions with credentials stored in an encrypted local vault rather than plain text. Split panes, tab support, a full theming system, SSH agent forwarding, X11 forwarding, and automatic jump host handling round it out. There’s even a self-hosted web version if you want browser access to your terminal.

Pros:

A modern interface with themes, split panes, and a genuine connection manager built in

SSH credentials sit in an encrypted local vault instead of a plain text file

Supports agent forwarding, X11 forwarding, and automatic jump host chaining

Actively maintained with frequent releases and a large plugin ecosystem

Free and open source under the MIT license

Cons:

Built on Electron, so it uses noticeably more memory than a native terminal

The number of settings can overwhelm anyone who just wants to connect and go

Startup time lags behind lightweight tools like PuTTY or plain OpenSSH

Remmina

Remmina is already installed by default on Ubuntu, Fedora, and several other major distributions, which makes it worth checking before downloading anything else. It’s built as a multi-protocol remote access tool first, supporting RDP, VNC, SPICE, NX, and XDMCP alongside SSH, all through a plugin system with a tabbed interface tying it together.

The SSH side covers SFTP file transfer, connections through an encrypted tunnel, and both password and key-based authentication. It isn’t marketed as an SSH-first tool, but the plugin is genuinely solid, and having one app for SSH, RDP, and VNC sessions is handy in mixed environments.

Pros:

Already installed by default on Ubuntu, Fedora, and other major distributions

Handles SSH alongside RDP, VNC, and SPICE, useful in mixed Windows and Linux setups

Tabbed interface keeps multiple open connections organized

Actively maintained and packaged in every major distro’s repositories

Cons:

SSH feels like a secondary feature next to its remote desktop protocols

Fewer SSH-specific extras like snippets or a dedicated port forwarding panel

The interface reflects its remote-desktop roots more than a purpose-built SSH tool

Electerm

Electerm doesn’t get mentioned nearly as often as it should. It’s an open source, Electron-based terminal that handles SSH, SFTP, Telnet, serial connections, and even RDP and VNC, with a built-in file manager sitting right next to the terminal instead of in a separate window.

Beyond the basics, it supports SSH tunneling, Zmodem file transfers, quick command snippets you can fire into one or every open session, and syncing your bookmarks and settings to your own GitHub, Gitee, or WebDAV storage instead of a company’s servers. It’s close to what MobaXterm and Termius offer, minus the Windows-only limitation and the subscription.

Pros:

A built-in SFTP file manager sits next to the terminal, no separate app needed

Supports SSH tunnels, Zmodem transfers, and reusable command snippets

Syncs bookmarks and settings to your own storage instead of a vendor’s cloud

Free, open source, and updated regularly

Cons:

A smaller community than Tabby or Termius means fewer guides and themes floating around

Electron-based, so it carries the same memory overhead as Tabby

The interface works well but doesn’t try to be flashy

Terminator

Terminator doesn’t try to be a dedicated SSH client. There’s no saved host list, no credential vault, nothing like that. What it does is split a single window into any grid of terminal panes you need, and pairing that with plain ssh commands, or aliases from your ~/.ssh/config file, is a setup a lot of admins swear by when they need to watch several servers at once.

It can also broadcast keystrokes to every open pane at the same time, which turns “run this command on twelve servers” into typing it once. It’s been around since 2006, released under the GPL, and it’s still actively maintained and packaged in nearly every distro’s repositories.

Pros:

Splits one window into any grid of panes, ideal for watching multiple servers side by side

Can broadcast the same input to every open pane at once

Extremely lightweight compared to Electron-based alternatives

Free, open source, and available in most distro repositories by default

Cons:

No built-in session manager, so saved hosts depend on your shell or SSH config file

No SFTP or file transfer features of any kind

Configuration lives in a right-click menu that isn’t obvious the first time

Paid and Freemium SSH Clients Worth a Look

None of what follows is necessary. Plenty of people manage production infrastructure with nothing but OpenSSH and a tidy config file. But if a team needs shared session vaults, audit logs, or terminal emulation for hardware that predates most of the engineering team, paying for one of these can genuinely save more time than it costs.

Termius

Termius runs on Linux, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, and it’s built around the idea that your sessions should follow you between devices. The free Starter plan is genuinely usable on its own, covering SSH, SFTP, Telnet, and port forwarding on a single device with no time limit or trial period attached.

Upgrading to Pro, which starts at $10 a month per seat when billed annually, adds unlimited device sync through an encrypted cloud vault, SSH tunneling through proxy and jump servers, and integrations with AWS and DigitalOcean. Team and Business tiers add shared vaults, real-time collaboration, and compliance reporting for larger organizations.

Pros:

A clean, modern interface available on Linux, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android

The free Starter plan covers SSH, SFTP, and port forwarding on one device at no cost

Syncs hosts, keys, and snippets across every device once you’re on a paid plan

Built-in integrations with AWS and DigitalOcean

Cons:

Multi-device sync, the main reason to upgrade, sits behind a subscription starting at $10 a month per seat

Session data lives in Termius’s cloud once sync is turned on, which won’t sit well with everyone

Closed source, so there’s no way to audit how credentials are actually handled

MobaXterm (And Why It Doesn’t Belong on a Linux List)

MobaXterm gets recommended constantly, and it’s genuinely excellent software. It’s also built exclusively for Windows, and there is no official Linux version. Mobatek, the company behind it, has an experimental build that runs under Wine, but their own documentation labels it a beta, with RDP sessions, the package manager, and the professional customizer all missing.

The whole point of MobaXterm is bringing a Unix-like environment, complete with an embedded X server, bundled Cygwin commands, and tabbed SSH, RDP, VNC, and FTP sessions, to a Windows machine that doesn’t have any of that built in. On Linux, you already have a real shell, a real package manager, and native SSH. Installing a compatibility layer to run a Windows tool that replicates what your system already does natively doesn’t make much sense. This one belongs on a “best SSH client for Windows” list, not this one.

Pros:

An enormous feature set combining SSH, X11, RDP, VNC, and FTP in one window

Ships with a set of embedded Unix commands, useful for Windows users who miss a real shell

The free Home edition covers most individual use cases

Cons:

No official Linux version exists. It’s built for Windows, full stop

The unofficial Wine build is labeled beta by its own developers, with RDP and other features missing

Running a Windows compatibility layer just to get a terminal defeats the purpose on a Linux machine

The Professional license runs about $69 per user for features the free tools on this list already include

SecureCRT

VanDyke Software has sold SecureCRT since 1995, and it shows in the best way: this is mature, stable software built for IT departments, not hobbyists. Native Linux builds have existed since 2011, running alongside the Windows and macOS versions with the same feature set.

What sets it apart is depth: session folders for organizing hundreds of hosts, tabbed and tiled session views, and scripting through Python, Perl, VBScript, or JScript for automating repetitive admin work. It also supports terminal emulations most modern tools dropped years ago, like VT100, Wyse, and SCO ANSI, which matters if your job involves talking to network gear or mainframes that haven’t changed since the 90s.

Pros:

Genuine native Linux builds, not a port running through a compatibility layer

Supports legacy terminal emulations still needed for older network hardware and mainframes

Scripting through Python, Perl, VBScript, and JScript for automating repetitive tasks

Three decades of development behind it, with a support team you can actually contact

Cons:

Licenses start around $119, with nothing free beyond a 30-day trial

Closed source

Most of what it does well, session folders, tabs, and key management, is also free elsewhere on this list

Which SSH Client Should You Actually Use?

If you manage your own machines and don’t mind a text file, stick with OpenSSH. It costs nothing, starts instantly, and it’s already sitting on your system.

Want a window with tabs and saved sessions without leaving free software behind? Tabby and PuTTY cover almost everyone. Pick Tabby for a modern interface with split panes, or PuTTY if you want something closer to instant that doesn’t care about looks.

Running a mix of Windows machines and Linux servers, with some VNC sessions thrown in? Check for Remmina before installing anything else. It’s probably already there if you’re on Ubuntu or Fedora.

Paying for Termius or SecureCRT only makes sense once a team needs synced sessions, or nobody else still supports the terminal emulation your job requires. For one person managing their own servers, the paid tools on this list don’t do anything the free ones can’t.

And if you’re setting up a Linux machine specifically: skip MobaXterm. It wasn’t built for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best SSH client for Linux?

For most day-to-day work, the OpenSSH already installed on your system is enough on its own. If you want a graphical option, Tabby and PuTTY are the strongest free picks, and Remmina is worth checking first since it’s likely already installed on distributions like Ubuntu and Fedora.

Can I use PuTTY on Linux?

Yes. PuTTY has shipped a native Unix build since version 0.54 in 2004, and it’s available through most distro package managers as well as Flathub. It isn’t a Windows program running through a compatibility layer, it’s a real Linux build.

Does MobaXterm work on Linux?

Not officially. MobaXterm is built exclusively for Windows, and there’s no native Linux release. Mobatek offers an experimental version that runs through Wine, but their own documentation calls it a beta and lists RDP sessions and several other features as not working.

Is Termius free to use?

The Starter plan is free with no time limit, covering SSH, SFTP, Telnet, and port forwarding on a single device. Syncing across multiple devices, along with the encrypted cloud vault, requires the paid Pro plan, which starts at $10 a month per seat when billed annually.

Do I need to pay for an SSH client on Linux?

No. OpenSSH, PuTTY, Tabby, Remmina, Electerm, and Terminator all cover the vast majority of what most people need, and all of them are free. Paid tools mostly add things like team collaboration, cloud session sync, or support for legacy hardware, which only matter in specific situations.

Which SSH client is the most secure?

OpenSSH has the strongest track record, since it’s maintained by the OpenBSD security team and forms the foundation that most other clients on this list build on or compete with. Whatever client you choose, the security that matters most is keeping it updated and using key-based authentication instead of passwords.