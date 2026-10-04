Ask ten sysadmins in 2019 which server OS to pick and a lot of them said CentOS without thinking. That answer no longer works. CentOS Linux was shut down, and the name now belongs to CentOS Stream, a different kind of distribution with a different job.

This guide compares Ubuntu Server and CentOS on the things that matter for servers: support length, update behavior, security defaults, software availability, cloud use and cost. It skips desktops entirely.

The Short Answer

Pick Ubuntu Server if you want a long and predictable support window, newer software, strong cloud support and optional paid help from Canonical.

if you want a long and predictable support window, newer software, strong cloud support and optional paid help from Canonical. Pick CentOS Stream if you want to follow where Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is heading, test against upcoming RHEL changes, or your team already works in the Red Hat ecosystem.

if you want to follow where Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is heading, test against upcoming RHEL changes, or your team already works in the Red Hat ecosystem. Pick Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux or RHEL if what you really want is the old CentOS Linux experience: a stable, RHEL-compatible system you can leave alone for years.

What Happened to CentOS?

For years, CentOS Linux was a free rebuild of RHEL. Same packages, same behavior, no Red Hat branding and no support contract. That made it the default pick for web hosts, small companies and anyone who wanted RHEL stability without paying for it.

In December 2020, Red Hat announced it would end CentOS Linux 8 early and put its effort into CentOS Stream. The end dates arrived quickly:

CentOS Linux 8 reached end of life on December 31, 2021.

reached end of life on December 31, 2021. CentOS Linux 7 reached end of life on June 30, 2024.

reached end of life on June 30, 2024. CentOS Stream 9 is scheduled to end on May 31, 2027.

is scheduled to end on May 31, 2027. CentOS Stream 10, released in December 2024, is scheduled to end on May 31, 2030.

CentOS Stream sits upstream of RHEL. Changes land in Stream first and then flow into the next RHEL minor release. That makes Stream a preview of RHEL rather than a copy of it. On a server, this means you get updates earlier, but you no longer get a fixed snapshot that matches a specific RHEL release package for package.

In this article, “CentOS” means CentOS Stream unless stated otherwise. If you still run CentOS 7 or 8, your servers no longer receive security patches from the CentOS Project and you should plan a migration now.

What Is Ubuntu Server?

Ubuntu Server is the server edition of Ubuntu from Canonical, built on Debian. It uses the APT package manager and .deb packages. Canonical publishes a Long Term Support (LTS) release every two years, in April. The current LTS is Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon), released in April 2026, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is still supported.

Each LTS gets five years of free standard security maintenance. Ubuntu Pro, an optional subscription from Canonical that is free for personal use on up to five machines, extends security coverage to ten years and adds coverage for packages in the community Universe repository. Standard support for 26.04 runs to 2031, and Pro coverage runs to 2036.

Ubuntu Server vs CentOS Stream: Comparison Table

Feature Ubuntu Server CentOS (Stream) Maintained by Canonical CentOS Project, sponsored by Red Hat Distribution family Debian Red Hat (upstream of RHEL) Current release Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (April 2026) CentOS Stream 10 (December 2024) Release model New LTS every two years Continuous updates, new major version every few years tied to RHEL Free support window 5 years per LTS About 5.5 years per major version Extended support Up to 10 years with Ubuntu Pro None Package manager APT (.deb) DNF (.rpm) Software versions Generally newer at release Generally more conservative Default access control AppArmor SELinux (enforcing) Default firewall tool UFW (disabled by default) firewalld (enabled by default) Network configuration Netplan NetworkManager Automated installs Autoinstall and cloud-init Kickstart Container tooling Docker, containerd, LXD, Podman Podman, Buildah, Skopeo (Docker from its own repository) Commercial support Canonical (Ubuntu Pro and support plans) None for Stream (RHEL is the supported product) Best for Web, cloud, containers and general-purpose servers Red Hat shops, RHEL testing and tracking RHEL development

Key Differences in Detail

Release Cycle and Support Length

Ubuntu is easy to plan around. An LTS arrives every two years, gets five years of free updates and can reach ten with Ubuntu Pro. Pick 24.04 or 26.04 today and you know exactly when the next upgrade is due.

CentOS Stream works differently. Each major version is tied to a RHEL major version and lives for about five and a half years. Updates arrive continuously, so there are no numbered point releases to wait for. The CentOS Project offers no paid extension. When Stream 9 ends in May 2027, you move to Stream 10 or to something else.

If you need a server to run for eight or ten years without a major upgrade, Stream is the wrong tool. Ubuntu with Pro, or RHEL itself, can do that job.

Package Management and Software Availability

Ubuntu uses APT. The repositories are large, and Ubuntu usually ships newer versions of languages, databases and web servers at release. Third-party vendors often publish Ubuntu packages first. You can add PPAs and vendor repositories, and some tools ship as snaps. One caution: Universe packages are community maintained, so security patching for them depends on volunteers unless you use Ubuntu Pro.

CentOS Stream uses DNF and RPM. The core repositories are BaseOS and AppStream, and EPEL adds thousands of extra packages. Versions tend to be older and more conservative, although Stream moves faster than RHEL. The upside is stability inside a major release. The downside is that you may need extra repositories or containers when you want a current language runtime.

Security Defaults

Both systems ship mandatory access control and both are secure when configured properly. Ubuntu enables AppArmor, which uses path-based profiles and is easier to learn. CentOS Stream enables SELinux in enforcing mode, which is label-based, more granular and harder to learn. Plenty of admins switch SELinux off after one frustrating afternoon. Don’t. Learn to read the audit log and fix the context instead.

For firewalls, Ubuntu includes UFW, a simple front end that is disabled by default. CentOS uses firewalld, which is enabled by default. Both control the same kernel netfilter underneath.

For compliance work, Ubuntu Pro adds FIPS-certified cryptographic modules, hardening profiles such as CIS and kernel Livepatch so you can patch without rebooting. CentOS Stream is a development platform and is not the usual target for compliance certifications, so regulated environments in the Red Hat world normally choose RHEL.

Stability and Updates

Once an Ubuntu LTS is released, updates are conservative. You get security fixes and bug fixes, not major version jumps. CentOS Stream updates continuously, and those updates are the ones heading into the next RHEL minor release. In practice Stream is stable enough for many production workloads, and some large operators run it at scale. Still, a change Red Hat is testing can reach your server before it reaches RHEL customers. If you prefer to let others find the bugs first, Stream will not suit you.

Cloud and Containers

Ubuntu is one of the most widely used operating systems on public clouds, with official images on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud and solid cloud-init integration. Canonical also ships MicroK8s, Charmed Kubernetes and LXD for system containers.

CentOS Stream has cloud images too, and Podman, Buildah and Skopeo are first-class tools on the Red Hat side. Docker works on both, but on CentOS you install it from Docker’s own repository. If you run OpenShift or OKD, the Red Hat family is the natural fit.

Installation and Automation

Ubuntu Server installs with Subiquity and automates with autoinstall and cloud-init. Networking lives in Netplan YAML files. CentOS uses the Anaconda installer, Kickstart for automation and NetworkManager for networking. Ansible, Terraform, Puppet and Chef support both families. Moving between them mostly means learning new paths and tool names, not new concepts.

Documentation, Community and Paid Support

Ubuntu has a huge community, a mountain of tutorials and paid support from Canonical through Ubuntu Pro. Red Hat documentation is excellent and detailed, but it targets RHEL. Stream itself only has community support. If you need a number to call when production is down, Ubuntu with a support plan or RHEL are your realistic options.

Third-Party Software and Hosting Panels

Check compatibility before you decide. Commercial software, backup agents, monitoring tools and hosting control panels often certify specific distributions. Many vendors list RHEL, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux and Ubuntu LTS, and a growing number no longer list CentOS Stream. Read the vendor’s support matrix first.

What Ubuntu Server and CentOS Have in Common

Both run the Linux kernel with systemd, the GNU userland and the same core tools, including bash, OpenSSH, systemctl and journalctl.

Both are free to download and use, and both are built from open source software.

Both run the same major server software: Apache, Nginx, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, PHP, Python, Node.js and Docker.

Both support x86_64 and ARM64 servers.

Both work with Ansible, Terraform, Kubernetes and the usual CI tools.

Both have a security team that publishes advisories and patches.

Ubuntu Server: Pros and Cons

Pros

Five years of free security updates per LTS, and up to ten with Ubuntu Pro.

A predictable two-year LTS schedule that is easy to plan around.

Newer packages and kernels than most Red Hat family releases.

A large community and tutorials for almost every task.

Strong support on public clouds, in containers and for Kubernetes.

Optional commercial support from Canonical.

Cons

Universe packages are not covered by Canonical’s security team unless you use Ubuntu Pro.

Snap packaging is polarizing, and some admins avoid it on servers.

It is not RHEL compatible, so vendors that certify only against RHEL may not support it.

Pro’s free tier is limited to five machines for personal use, so larger fleets need a paid subscription for extended coverage.

CentOS Stream: Pros and Cons

Pros

An early look at what will land in the next RHEL minor release.

The same tooling, file layout and habits as RHEL, so skills transfer directly.

Mature SELinux, firewalld and Podman integration.

Familiar to teams coming from CentOS 7 or 8.

Continuous updates with no waiting for point releases.

Free, with a public path for contributing changes toward RHEL.

Cons

A shorter life of about five and a half years per major version, with no paid extension.

It is not a stable downstream copy of RHEL, and changes reach it before they reach RHEL.

No commercial support for Stream itself.

CentOS Stream 10 requires a CPU with x86-64-v3 support, which rules out some older server hardware.

Fewer vendors certify Stream than RHEL or Ubuntu LTS.

Older software versions than Ubuntu in many cases.

Which One Should You Choose?

Web hosting and WordPress sites: Ubuntu Server LTS. Tutorial coverage is wide and PHP and database versions are current. If your control panel requires it, use Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux.

Ubuntu Server LTS. Tutorial coverage is wide and PHP and database versions are current. If your control panel requires it, use Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux. Cloud VMs and containers: Ubuntu Server LTS.

Ubuntu Server LTS. Kubernetes nodes: Either works. Ubuntu is common on most clouds, and OpenShift points you to the Red Hat family.

Either works. Ubuntu is common on most clouds, and OpenShift points you to the Red Hat family. Test environments that mirror RHEL production: CentOS Stream, or better, Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux for a closer match.

CentOS Stream, or better, Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux for a closer match. Regulated industries: RHEL or Ubuntu Pro. Not Stream.

RHEL or Ubuntu Pro. Not Stream. Home labs and learning: Ubuntu Server if you are new. A Red Hat family system if you are aiming at certifications such as RHCSA.

Ubuntu Server if you are new. A Red Hat family system if you are aiming at certifications such as RHCSA. Servers you will not touch for years: Ubuntu Pro, RHEL, Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux. Not Stream.

Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux: The Real CentOS Replacements

If you want the old CentOS Linux model, look at Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux. Both are free, community-driven and aim for compatibility with RHEL. They follow the RHEL lifecycle, so version 9 is supported into 2032 and version 10 into 2035. Oracle Linux is a third option.

For many people searching “Ubuntu vs CentOS”, the real question is “Ubuntu vs a RHEL-compatible distribution”. The comparison above applies to that question almost unchanged, minus the shorter Stream lifecycle.

Moving From CentOS to Ubuntu Server: What Changes

Expect these differences first:

Installing packages: dnf install httpd becomes apt install apache2 .

becomes . Service names: httpd becomes apache2 , crond becomes cron and sshd is managed as ssh .

becomes , becomes and is managed as . Config paths: /etc/httpd becomes /etc/apache2 , and Ubuntu uses a2ensite and a2enmod to enable sites and modules.

becomes , and Ubuntu uses and to enable sites and modules. Firewall: firewalld rules become UFW rules or raw nftables rules.

firewalld rules become UFW rules or raw nftables rules. Networking: NetworkManager profiles become Netplan YAML.

NetworkManager profiles become Netplan YAML. Access control: SELinux contexts become AppArmor profiles.

SELinux contexts become AppArmor profiles. Root access: Ubuntu locks the root account by default and expects you to use sudo.

Treat the move as a fresh build. Do not try to convert a running server from one family to the other in place. Build the new server, deploy your applications and configuration with automation such as Ansible, test with a copy of your data and then switch traffic over.

Final Verdict

For most new servers, Ubuntu Server LTS is the safer pick in 2026. Longer free support, up to ten years with Pro, newer software, strong cloud tooling and a large community give it the edge for web, cloud and container workloads.

CentOS Stream makes sense when you need to follow RHEL closely, when your team already works in the Red Hat stack or when you want to test upcoming RHEL changes. It is a poor choice for a server you plan to leave untouched for a decade. For that job, pick Ubuntu with Pro, RHEL, Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux.

Whichever you choose, stay on a supported release, patch on a schedule and test major upgrades on a copy first.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is CentOS still supported?

CentOS Linux is not. CentOS Linux 8 ended on December 31, 2021, and CentOS Linux 7 ended on June 30, 2024. CentOS Stream is still supported. Stream 9 is scheduled to end on May 31, 2027, and Stream 10 on May 31, 2030.

Is Ubuntu Server better than CentOS?

For most new deployments, yes, mainly because of longer support, newer software and wider cloud and community support. CentOS Stream is a better fit if you need to follow RHEL development closely or your team works in the Red Hat ecosystem. Which one is better depends on the workload.

Is CentOS Stream good for production servers?

It can be. Stream is stable enough for many workloads, and some large companies run it in production. The trade-offs are a shorter lifecycle of about five and a half years per major version, no commercial support for Stream itself and updates that reach you before they reach RHEL. For long-lived or regulated systems, choose RHEL, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux or Ubuntu with Ubuntu Pro.

What replaced CentOS Linux?

Red Hat replaced it with CentOS Stream, which is the upstream development branch of RHEL rather than a downstream copy. People who want the old model usually move to Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux or Oracle Linux, which rebuild RHEL, or to RHEL itself.

How long is Ubuntu Server LTS supported?

Each LTS release gets five years of free standard security maintenance. Ubuntu Pro extends that to ten years. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is covered to May 2029 under standard support, and Ubuntu 26.04 LTS to May 2031.

Which is easier to learn, Ubuntu Server or CentOS?

Most beginners find Ubuntu Server easier because of the volume of tutorials, simpler defaults such as UFW and AppArmor and a friendly installer. CentOS Stream is not hard, but SELinux and firewalld take more time to understand. If you plan to pursue Red Hat certifications such as RHCSA, learning the Red Hat family is worth the extra effort.

Can I migrate from CentOS to Ubuntu Server?

Yes, but plan it as a rebuild rather than an in-place conversion. Package names, config paths, service names, firewall tools and network settings differ. Build the new server, deploy your applications and configuration with automation such as Ansible, test with a copy of your data, then switch over.

Is Ubuntu Server free for commercial use?

Yes. Ubuntu Server is free to download, install and use commercially. Ubuntu Pro is optional. It has a free tier for personal use on up to five machines, and paid plans for everything beyond that.