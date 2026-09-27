Ubuntu 26.10: Release Date & Every New Feature

Canonical is putting the final touches on Ubuntu 26.10, and this is not a quiet, skippable release. There’s an AI tool that types what you say, a tiling trick lifted straight from Windows 11, and a fix for a memory bug that’s been quietly ruining people’s day for years. The beta just slipped by a week too, so there’s a decent chance you’ve missed some of this.

Here’s everything actually confirmed for “Stonking Stingray” so far.

When You Can Actually Get Your Hands On It

Ubuntu 26.10 is Canonical’s 45th release, and like every interim version it only gets nine months of support, running out around July 2027. Development kicked off in April, building on top of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon”, and feature freeze landed on 20 August.

The beta was supposed to arrive on 24 September. It didn’t. Canonical’s Matthieu Clemenceau announced a week’s delay, blaming unforeseen infrastructure issues on Canonical’s side rather than anything wrong with the OS itself. The final release date hasn’t budged.

Key Dates

Feature freeze: 20 August 2026

20 August 2026 Beta release: 1 October 2026 (originally 24 September)

1 October 2026 (originally 24 September) Kernel freeze: 1 October 2026

1 October 2026 Final release: 15 October 2026

If you don’t want to wait, the daily builds already carry the same package set the beta will ship with, minus the official label.

1. It Stops Your Browser From Taking Down Your Whole Desktop

This is the one most people will actually feel. When your system runs low on memory, the kernel’s out-of-memory killer has to pick a process to sacrifice, and it often picks the wrong one. Firefox and GNOME Shell have historically sat at roughly the same priority score, so when memory gets tight, the killer can just as easily take out your entire desktop session as it can the tab actually causing the problem.

Ubuntu 26.10 changes that math. Canonical has lowered the OOM score on around 39 core desktop services, GNOME Shell included, so they sit much further down the “kill me first” list. systemd-oomd, which previously had its own separate power to nuke a whole user session under pressure, has had that ability switched off entirely.

Canonical engineer Jean Baptiste Lallement has been upfront that this won’t make Ubuntu immune to running out of memory. It’s described as a first step, with more granular per-app policies planned later. But if you’ve ever opened one too many browser tabs and been dumped back at the login screen with zero warning, this alone might be worth the upgrade.

2. Windows Users Will Recognize This Instantly

Ubuntu 26.10 adds a new “dropzone” style layout picker. Drag a window near the top of the screen and a bar of preset layouts slides down, not unlike Windows 11’s Snap Layouts or the popular Tiling Shell GNOME extension. Drop your window on a zone and it snaps into place, complete with a ghost preview so you know exactly where it’s landing.

Once tiled, the Tiling Assistant extension suggests your other open windows to fill in the remaining space, so a single quarter-tile can turn into a full four-window grid in two clicks. It’s genuinely useful, if a little funny given how long GNOME users have side-eyed Windows for doing exactly this.

Two things worth knowing before you get too excited. The code merged just days before release, well past the usual UI freeze, and there’s currently no toggle to turn it off inside Settings. If the picker sliding in every time you drag a window gets annoying, you’ll need the Extensions Manager app to switch it off for now.

3. You Can Talk to Ubuntu Now, and It’s Not Phoning Home

Ubuntu’s new dictation tool is called Myna, named after the bird known for mimicking human speech. Hit a keyboard shortcut (Super+T), talk, and your words appear in whatever text field you had focused. An on-screen indicator with an animated waveform shows you when it’s actually listening.

The interesting part is what’s happening under the hood. Myna runs its speech recognition entirely on your own machine instead of sending your voice to a server somewhere. You’ll need to separately download a model (Whisper and Parakeet are both available now, with Funasr on the way), and they’re not small files, but nothing you say has to leave your laptop.

Canonical has been careful to frame this as a narrow first step rather than a big AI push. Ubuntu’s engineering VP Jon Seager has said the goal isn’t turning Ubuntu into an AI product, just closing an obvious gap with the dictation tools Apple and Microsoft have offered for years. Myna is still rough around the edges and isn’t officially finished for 26.10, but all the pieces are already sitting in the Snap Store if you want to put them together yourself.

4. The Terminal Just Got Quietly Rewritten

Ubuntu 26.10 finishes something Canonical started in 2025: replacing the classic GNU command line tools with memory-safe versions written in Rust. The last three holdouts, cp, mv and rm, are now running on the Rust-based uutils project instead of their original GNU code.

Those three specifically got held back from Ubuntu 26.04 LTS after a security audit turned up a batch of timing-related bugs. With those fixed upstream, the full set, around a hundred tools including ls, cat, chmod and du, is now Rust by default. You won’t notice any difference typing commands day to day. uutils is designed as a drop-in replacement, and the point of the switch is security rather than new features. The original GNU tools are still installable if you need them.

Ubuntu isn’t stopping at coreutils either. Canonical is now a gold sponsor of the Trifecta Tech Foundation, which is funding a Rust rewrite of the network time protocol client expected to become Ubuntu’s default in version 27.10.

5. A Default That Hasn’t Changed Since 2004 Just Changed

Every app on your desktop talks to the system, and to each other, through D-Bus. Until now, that messaging has been handled by dbus-daemon, Ubuntu’s default since its very first release. Ubuntu 26.10 finally swaps it out for dbus-broker, a faster, event-driven rewrite that several other distros adopted years ago.

You’re not meant to notice this one at all. It’s a drop-in replacement using the same protocol and config files, and Canonical says everything from Snaps to desktop integrations should keep working exactly as before. The switch was mostly held up by GNOME’s login manager still depending on the old daemon, something GNOME 49 finally resolved.

6. GNOME 51 Brings Its Own Pile of Changes

Ubuntu 26.10 ships with GNOME 51 on top of its own customisations, and it’s a decent haul by itself.

The Highlights

FIDO2 passkey support for logging in without a password

for logging in without a password Smoother animations , thanks to a reworked frame scheduling system in Mutter

, thanks to a reworked frame scheduling system in Mutter A less alarming screenshot sound , after GNOME swapped out the old camera-shutter noise

, after GNOME swapped out the old camera-shutter noise Faster folder loading in the Files app, plus a new right-click option to create blank documents

The Catch

GNOME 51 also drops support for legacy NVIDIA drivers, so cards older than roughly 2013 fall back to the open source Nouveau driver. And none of this reaches Ubuntu 26.04 LTS users. New GNOME versions don’t get backported to LTS releases, so 26.10, or waiting for 28.04, is the only way in.

Smaller Changes Still Worth Knowing About

A new default wallpaper , continuing the tradition of a dark purple backdrop with the release’s mascot, a stingray this time, floating in the middle

, continuing the tradition of a dark purple backdrop with the release’s mascot, a stingray this time, floating in the middle An Ubuntu Certified check built into Settings , under System > About, so you can see if your hardware is officially supported without opening a terminal

, under System > About, so you can see if your hardware is officially supported without opening a terminal Amd64-v3 ISOs , now built alongside the standard images and optimised for newer x86-64 chips

, now built alongside the standard images and optimised for newer x86-64 chips hwctl moves to a snap-only package , part of Canonical’s ongoing push to shift system tools off traditional deb packages

, part of Canonical’s ongoing push to shift system tools off traditional deb packages A full RISC-V desktop experience on RVA23-compliant hardware, a first for Ubuntu

One change that’s still up in the air: Canonical engineer Julian Klode has proposed stripping Btrfs, ZFS and LUKS support out of the signed version of GRUB to reduce its attack surface. It’s a sensible security move on paper, but it’s still being debated rather than locked in, so don’t be surprised if it slips past 26.10 entirely.

Should You Actually Install It?

Ubuntu 26.10 is an interim release, which means it trades the rock-solid stability of an LTS for the newest stuff Canonical has, backed by just nine months of updates.

Install It If…

You want to try Myna, the new tiling picker and everything else on this list before most people

You don’t mind filing the occasional bug report along the way

You’re already planning to upgrade again before July 2027

Wait If…